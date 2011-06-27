Vehicle overview

The 2008 Mazda CX-7 handily dismisses the notion that SUVs are supposed to be big, lumbering things shaped like a cargo container on wheels. Even those that are fairly aerodynamic look like bricks alongside the CX-7's radically raked front end. Influenced by Mazda's RX-8 and Miata sports cars, the styling hints of an interior and a driving character that's also indicative of those cars. While this Mazda crossover may lag behind some other compact SUVs in terms of utility, its performance and handling abilities make it the most rewarding choice in its class to drive.

Most small or midsize crossover SUVs come with four- and six-cylinder engines. The CX-7, however, comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine only. Very similar to the engine used in the Mazdaspeed 3 sport hatchback, the turbo-4 makes 244 horsepower in this application. Acceleration is near the top of the class, though the CX-7 can be thirsty -- particularly on the highway. Some may also find the engine's power delivery to be less smooth than a V6's.

Around corners, twisty roads and in on-road driving in general, the CX-7 shines. Its firm suspension setup provides a level of precision and isolation similar to a BMW's. The steering is direct, with great effort and feel, while a sporty steering wheel helps to fool you into thinking you're driving something other than an SUV.

Based on the CX-7's mid-$20Ks price tag, its chief competitors would seem to be common small SUV choices like the Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Saturn Vue and Toyota RAV4 V6. However, the CX-7 is sportier than all of these vehicles. As such, its closest competitors are the Mitsubishi Outlander and the turbocharged Subaru Forester XT. Both the Mazda and the Mitsubishi exhibit edgy, almost sexy styling, and all three of these vehicles provide plenty of driving fun in exchange for reduced fuel economy. The lightweight Subaru is the speediest of the group, but it's beginning to show its age whether you're talking passenger space or handling acuity. Most buyers will find the roomier, sharper Mazda a better bet, and we'd give it a slight advantage over the Mitsu based on its superior build quality and slightly quicker acceleration. The Outlander surpasses the 2008 Mazda CX-7 when it comes to utility, though, and those seeking an entertaining and affordable SUV should check out both.