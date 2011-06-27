  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2011 Mazda CX-7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling
  • strong performance from the turbocharged four-cylinder engine
  • solid build quality
  • attention-getting design.
  • Below-average interior utility
  • pokey base engine
  • turbo engine is thirsty and its power delivery is not as smooth as that of V6 rivals.
Mazda CX-7 for Sale
List Price Range
$5,995 - $27,185
Used CX-7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to a sharp design and sharper handling, the 2011 Mazda CX-7 brings some much-needed fun to a practical but mostly bland segment.

Vehicle overview

Every class needs its jock. Without him, your football team would've been terrible and the grading curve for your chemistry final would've been screwed up by the smart kids. In a similar vein, the 2011 Mazda CX-7 could be described as the jock of the compact-crossover class. The CX-7 isn't as sensible as most of its rivals, but it's good looking and far more exciting when you're behind the wheel.

Like most other Mazda models, the CX-7 offers precise handling and responsive steering for its class. A radically raked windshield, bulked-up fender flares and a wide-mouth grille are commonalities as well, and we'd say they look better on the CX-7 than on its siblings. They certainly add up to a more interesting, and, yes, athletic-looking crossover than such rivals as the Chevy Equinox, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Of course, those competitors are more practical, blessed with far more space for both passengers and cargo. Families in particular will appreciate the greater versatility and kid-friendly features of the competition. Their engines are also more appealing. True, the Mazda's available turbocharged engine is certainly brawny, but its fuel economy is worst in class. The normally aspirated engine of the base-model CX-7 is more economical, but still not to the degree of the most frugal choices in this class, and it's also rather slow.

So as you can see, there are distinct pros and cons to bringing a 2011 Mazda CX-7 home to mom. If you're looking for something that's more sensible though a bit less fun, we'd suggest checking out the 2011 Hyundai Tucson, 2011 Kia Sportage or 2011 Subaru Forester. Whoever said picking the jock would be easy?

2011 Mazda CX-7 models

The 2011 Mazda CX-7 is five-passenger compact crossover SUV. There are two engines available; the base four-cylinder is indicated with an "i" and the turbocharged four-cylinder gets an "s." Each is available in different trim levels.

The base i SV comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The i Sport adds privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and Bluetooth. The Convenience package adds to the i Sport a sunroof, automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with manual lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, a color trip computer and a rearview camera. The i Touring includes all Convenience package items plus leather upholstery, a navigation system and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with a six-CD changer and satellite radio.

In addition to its turbocharged engine, the s Touring gains the i Sport's equipment plus 18-inch wheels, an eight-way power driver seat and manual lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, a cargo cover and leather upholstery. The Touring Technology package adds the rest of the i Touring's extra equipment. The s Grand Touring includes all previously mentioned items, but adds 19-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglamps, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot warning system, driver seat memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat and electroluminescent gauges.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the base Mazda CX-7 with a normally aspirated four-cylinder gains a better-equipped upper trim called the CX-7i Touring. The turbo engine's fuel economy has improved slightly as well.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Mazda CX-7 i models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 161 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic are standard. In Edmunds testing, this engine took the CX-7 from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds -- slow, but not much worse than the class average. EPA estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

The CX-7 s gets a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder that produces 244 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional. In our tests, a CX-7 turbo accelerated from zero to 60 in 7.7 seconds -- a swift time for the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is poor at 18/24/20 with front-wheel drive and 17/21/19 with AWD.

Safety

Every 2011 Mazda CX-7 comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes with brake assist, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, a CX-7 i Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 feet -- a bit longer than average. In contrast, the CX-7 s Grand Touring stopped in an excellent 113 feet.

The CX-7 has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) were a top five-star rating in both front and side collisions. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the CX-7 its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact crashworthiness, but the second-worst "Marginal" in the roof strength test.

Driving

When it comes to handling and braking performance, the 2011 Mazda CX-7 lives up to Mazda's sporty reputation. The steering is nicely weighted, and the effort increases in direct proportion to cornering forces. This crossover SUV feels stable in turns and changes direction quickly. The CX-7 rides a bit firmer than most competitors, but that's a livable trade-off for such performance.

The performance of the base engine is merely adequate, with acceleration that's on the slow side even in a class of pokey performers. The turbocharged engine is much more spirited, but the combination of turbo lag and the transmission calibration sometimes makes the power delivery feel somewhat abrupt to those used to cruising around in crossovers with V6 engines. Fuel economy is also pretty poor.

Interior

The CX-7's athletic styling carries over to the interior of the cabin, where the edgy yet functional design provides a more visually interesting environment than one might expect from a crossover SUV. A sporty three-spoke steering wheel is reminiscent of the one found in the Miata, while the gauge cluster is similar to the RX-8's. Build quality and ergonomics are both very good, although some might find the radio controls a bit complicated compared to other vehicles. The available navigation system is less expensive than those in most other cars, but its small display makes certain information hard to see.

Ample hiproom and headroom keep CX-7 passengers comfortable, even with all five seats occupied. However, rear legroom doesn't measure up to that of chief competitors, notably the Equinox. There are about 30 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seat, while maximum capacity stands at about 59 cubes. The latter number is more than 10 cubes fewer than the class-leading RAV4, Forester and CR-V, but on par with crossovers like the Tucson and Sportage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mazda CX-7.

5(46%)
4(14%)
3(11%)
2(29%)
1(0%)
3.8
28 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Another great Mazda
coaster,02/26/2011
After driving my Mazda5 for five years without one problem it was time to trade. I looked at other brands of smaller SUVs and Minivans but in the long run the reliability of my 5 and my great dealer service persuaded me to stay with Mazda. I have had the CX-7 since Aug. 2010 and so far there has not been even a trace of a problem. The CX-7 has undergone improvements in ride, quiet cabin and interior appointments and they are all appreciated. The seats are very comfortable and the dashboard it really smart looking. On my most recent highway trip I averaged 30.5 miles per gallon. In normal city driving I average 22 mph. I love the car.
non-turbo CX-7 is the way to go
2008stype,04/05/2011
I had to wait until April 2011 to get a CX-7i touring. I had rented a CX-7 tubo in Colorado several years ago and liked it but not the $20/day for gas. The CX-7i touring is so far very nice. I have taken it on several trips already (1200 miles and several 300 miles). Rides great and handles like a good sedan. Very short turning circle which is handy. I am getting 20-22 mpg in town. I am a bit dissappointed in the highway mileage as it is on the order of 26. Only have 2500 miles on it so maybe it will improve. I think the non-turbo motor had adquate pep for frwy crusing (70-75). Tested a CRV, RAV4 and several other alternatives (Escape for example). The CX-7 is a better car- my view
Love my first Mazda
divs444,12/22/2010
I've only had this car the last two days and it's really been fun to drive. This is my first crossover and was a smooth transition from my 08 honda civic coupe. It drives and rides like a car! The spacious seats, cargo room, bluetooth feature are my favorite.
Like the Mazda...
simply_m,01/06/2012
Wife wanted a new ride and liked the styling of the cx7. Felt like the price was good for the amount of car we were getting. Liked the fact that it is totally built in Japan ( the Japanese are known to take pride in their workmanship). Read customer reviews and was scared by all the turbo engine problems,so stayed away from it. The standard engine is not bad and avg 24 mpg with mixed city/country road driving. Drives solid but slightly bumpy. After 15,000 miles my main complaint is the transmission. I just don't like the way it hesitates to downshift after slowing down. I haven't had any problems so far. Only regret is small interior with two kids. Price to pay though for decent fuel economy
See all 28 reviews of the 2011 Mazda CX-7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Mazda CX-7

Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 Overview

The Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 is offered in the following submodels: CX-7 SUV. Available styles include i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A), i SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5A), s Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Mazda CX-7?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 s Touring is priced between $5,995 and$9,800 with odometer readings between 101013 and121918 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 i Sport is priced between $9,981 and$9,981 with odometer readings between 59550 and59550 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Mazda CX-7 i Touring is priced between $27,185 and$27,185 with odometer readings between 100813 and100813 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Mazda CX-7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Mazda CX-7 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2011 CX-7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 59550 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Mazda CX-7.

Can't find a used 2011 Mazda CX-7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda CX-7 for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,044.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,052.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda CX-7 for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,580.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,663.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Mazda CX-7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda CX-7 lease specials

