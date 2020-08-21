Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 for Sale Near Me

Good Car Company - Mesa / Arizona

Wow! Super clean and well maintained! 30 Service records and a Clean Carfax! Moonroof and Leather! Here at Good Car Company we are thrilled to get our hands on this low mileage clean Mazda CX-7! We are OPEN and Disinfecting Daily to keep us/ customers clean and safe! All of our Trucks/Cars go through a Mechanical and Safety check before we bring them to the lot and have Carfax's available for every vehicle we sell. Not to mention we also include a complementary 2 year Maintenance Program with every purchase to help keep your new auto running smooth! Please don't hesitate to call with any questions. Financing options available for all types of credit! We deal with some of the best banks in the Auto Industry! Trades Always Welcomed! We also offer up a great variety of warranties to fit your car needs and keep you protected. Want to be pre-approved before you head down? Easy online credit apps and complete inventory with additional pictures can be viewed at www.goodcaraz.com if you want to shop from home or just give us call (480) 890-5752. We are Family Owned and Operated. Never any games or gimmicks, just car & truck buying made easy and fun. Come on down and check us out. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.7, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.75, Center differential: mechanical, Limited slip differential: center, Rear spoiler, Clock, Electroluminescent instrumentation, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Front fog lights, Headlights: HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire prefix: P, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM3ER293770118309

Stock: 011830

Certified Pre-Owned: No

