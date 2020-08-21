Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 113,510 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,595
Good Car Company - Mesa / Arizona
Wow! Super clean and well maintained! 30 Service records and a Clean Carfax! Moonroof and Leather! Here at Good Car Company we are thrilled to get our hands on this low mileage clean Mazda CX-7! We are OPEN and Disinfecting Daily to keep us/ customers clean and safe! All of our Trucks/Cars go through a Mechanical and Safety check before we bring them to the lot and have Carfax's available for every vehicle we sell. Not to mention we also include a complementary 2 year Maintenance Program with every purchase to help keep your new auto running smooth! Please don't hesitate to call with any questions. Financing options available for all types of credit! We deal with some of the best banks in the Auto Industry! Trades Always Welcomed! We also offer up a great variety of warranties to fit your car needs and keep you protected. Want to be pre-approved before you head down? Easy online credit apps and complete inventory with additional pictures can be viewed at www.goodcaraz.com if you want to shop from home or just give us call (480) 890-5752. We are Family Owned and Operated. Never any games or gimmicks, just car & truck buying made easy and fun. Come on down and check us out. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.7, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.75, Center differential: mechanical, Limited slip differential: center, Rear spoiler, Clock, Electroluminescent instrumentation, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Front fog lights, Headlights: HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire prefix: P, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293770118309
Stock: 011830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,274 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Midway Nissan - Phoenix / Arizona
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CX-7 Mazda Grand Touring ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2.3L I4 DISI MZR 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293370145927
Stock: LW543178B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 172,245 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
CX-7 Touring, 2.3L I4 DISI MZR 16V Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, FWD, Liquid Platinum Metallic, Black Leather, 18 x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats, Moonroof/Bose Audio/6CD Changer Package, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade. 2007 Mazda CX-7 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 2.3L I4 DISI MZR 16V Turbocharged Liquid Platinum MetallicRecent Arrival!This vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293570127820
Stock: M209012A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 131,833 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,490
Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hillsboro / New Hampshire
Auto Check One Owner! This 2007 Mazda CX-7 includes features such as: Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. WHY BUY FROM US Hillsboro Ford and Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep are family owned and operated serving the Hillsboro area and throughout the US for over a decade. Find out for yourself why we have earned the reputation of 'What a Dealership Should Be!' EXPERTS REPORT From Edmunds.com: Thanks to a sharp design and peppy powertrain, the Mazda CX-7 brings some much-needed fun to an otherwise practical but mostly bland segment. International Crossover of the Year. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER29L670152242
Stock: R2056B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 154,951 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Turbocharged, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Rear Spoiler, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Climate Control, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Cargo Shade, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293070109046
Stock: 32490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 122,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,991
Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CX-7 Touring trim. Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged, International Crossover of the Year. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING From Edmunds.com: Thanks to a sharp design and peppy powertrain, the Mazda CX-7 brings some much-needed fun to an otherwise practical but mostly bland segment. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram West Dodge, a full-service car dealership in Omaha, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 17950 Burt Street location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293770120349
Stock: 120349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 178,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$984
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293880206576
Stock: 5206576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 167,343 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Here's a great deal on a 2008 Mazda Mazda CX-7! Premium accommodation and potent powertrains testify to this model's dominance. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. It includes leather upholstery, air conditioning, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.3 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER29L280171503
Stock: G4784B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 47,705 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,695
Bill Harris Auto Center - Ashland / Ohio
Clean Auto Check, Copper Red Mica 2008 Mazda CX-7 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 2.3L I4 DISI MZR 16V Turbocharged Alloy Wheels, CX-7 Touring, 2.3L I4 DISI MZR 16V Turbocharged, AWD, Copper Red Mica, Sand w/Leather Seat Upholstery, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Digital Clock, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, Moonroof/Bose Audio/6CD Changer Package, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293880215648
Stock: G9428B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 78,800 miles
$6,597
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Technology Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System Aero Pkg Remote Engine Start Keyless Start Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293480213086
Stock: 80213086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 130,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Dick's Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Hillsboro / Oregon
2008 Mazda CX-7 Sport Black Cherry Mica FWD 2.3L I4 DISI MZR 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic Electronic Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Preferred Equipment Package 1, Rear Bumper Guard, Retractable Cargo Cover, Wheel Locks, 3.749 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS-ready, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Digital Clock, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Preferred Equipment Package 1, Rear Bumper Guard, Retractable Cargo Cover, Wheel Locks. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. You make the drive, we'll make the deal! Come to www.dickshillsborohyundai.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 503-608-7456 For help with any of our departments!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293480186570
Stock: 9819A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 107,739 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Car For Sale - Kissimmee / Florida
No pets, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293380190965
Stock: CF190965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,400 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,850
Official Auto Sales - Plaistow / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER29LX80185343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,884 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,800
Adam's Cars - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER29LX80213271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
G-Inspired Automall - East Peoria / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda CX-7 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER29L680183105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
Walser Honda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 55,446 Miles! Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Mazda CX-7 boasts a Gas I4 2.3L/138 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Traction control, Rear privacy glass, Dynamic stability control (DSC).* This Mazda CX-7 Features the Following Options *MOONROOF, BOSE AUDIO, 6-DISC CD CHANGER PKG -inc: pwr glass sliding moonroof w/interior sunshade, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, 9-speaker Bose Centerpoint surround system w/AudioPilot, Bluetooth, Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription , Cruise control, SAND, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL MICA PAINT, CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL MICA, Xenon headlights w/auto on/off & manual leveling, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Variable intermittent rear wiper w/washer, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tilt steering.* Stop By Today *Stop by Walser Honda located at 14800 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293190223673
Stock: 8AV392T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 117,000 miles
$6,504
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
AWD. Brilliant Black Clearcoat 2009 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 2.3L I4 DISI MZR 16V TurbochargedAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER293790227503
Stock: 20657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 115,760 miles
$6,995
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3ER29L290224122
Stock: 90224122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
