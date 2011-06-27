Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 Consumer Reviews
DON'T BUY A MAZDA CX-7
Our Mazda CX-7, with 57,000 miles on it, experienced the same sludge build up resulting in a turbo blowing out, timing chain stretching and VVT needing replacement, as thousands of other CX-7 owners have also experienced. With the original warranty and extended warranty still in place, Mazda denied all service claims stating "poor vehicle maintenance"--as they have with all the other CX-7 owners. In speaking with Mazda technicians, they stated to me that there is a problem with the oil cooled turbo that Mazda refuses to admit to because it will result in a huge recall. Mazda needs to be held accountable for their poor design on these cars and stop putting the blame on consumers.
Engine problems
I saw no review about the VVT problem that is part of the CX7. This can be a very serious problem. To having the entire engine replaced. Symptoms: engine makes ticking/clacking noise when running and loud snap upon start up. My first trip to dealership was brushed off. Second trip, doing repairs.
So far so good
In 9 months I made put 25K km (17K in miles) and everything is perfect. I've been to a few long trips, it's such a fun to drive this car at these long trips - this is where it's a its best. Gas mileage is a bit on the high side, especially at winter, but hey, you can't have everything. I'm a bit worried reading all the bad reliability reviews for 2007 that I decided to write this one. So far, I love this car.
don't buy this model after 50,000 miles
Cx7 looks great but made very poorly once problem starts they don't stop Check engine light on since day 3 got everything fixed o2 sensor, coils plugs mount, and much more. Cd player stop working engine eceleration went poor transmission got messed up 8 months later check engine light still on. White smoke on exhaust when left idle for 3 minutes, lease it and return don't buys if it has more then 50,000 miles
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
LOVE this car!
I have been a loyal Honda customer for 6 years and had the intention of purchasing a Honda CR-V. The Mazda CX-7 is so much fun to drive, has more room than the CR-V, and is very sleek. The handling is awesome and is just a fantastic car for our growing family, including pets. LOVE this car! When push came to shove, Honda wouldn't come close on the price OR the financing. I think I have been converted to a Mazda driver and may not ever go back to Honda. Everyone who has ridden in this car says it rides like a feather, especially in the back seat. It has a huge space in the rear and is just an all-around great car that is so much fun to drive! The Mazda CX-7 is my new favorite car!
Sponsored cars related to the CX-7
Related Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6