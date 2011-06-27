Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,900
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3710 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length184.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Exterior Colors
  • Icy Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Copper Red Mica
  • True Silver Metallic
  • Black Cherry Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R18 102H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
