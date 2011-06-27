  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(323)
2007 Mazda CX-7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty performance and handling, stylish cabin design, solid build quality, eye-catching style.
  • Mediocre fuel mileage, premium fuel requirement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Plenty of room, adequate vroom, and yes, there is zoom-zoom. If you still haven't found a midsize crossover SUV that fits your lifestyle, Mazda has come up with the sporty alternative.

Vehicle overview

Up until now, Mazda has had just one SUV in its lineup, the compact Tribute, which is essentially a corporate twin of the Ford Escape. Now, with the introduction of the 2007 CX-7, Mazda has a vehicle to compete in the midsize crossover SUV segment. This has proven to be a very popular category, as it appeals to those who may want an SUV for the all-weather grip of all-wheel drive, the generous cargo capacity and the higher-up driving position, along with carlike ride and handling dynamics. Mazda drew from the Miata and RX-8 sports cars for a styling theme and from the Mazdaspeed 6 sport sedan for its performance-oriented hardware.

Sharing its turbocharged 2.3-liter inline four with the feisty Mazdaspeed 6 (modified for a broader power spread at the expense of peak power), the 2007 Mazda CX-7 features a six-speed automatic transmission, a fully independent suspension and ventilated disc brakes at all four corners. Further driving home the on-road performance intent of the CX-7 are standard 18-inch wheels shod with 235/60 street tires and an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Based on the CX-7's mid-$20Ks price tag, its chief competitors would seem to be the Honda CR-V, Saturn Vue Redline and Toyota RAV4 V6, but it has more in common, sizewise, with the larger and more expensive Nissan Murano. And it possesses a sportier personality than any of these SUVs. Geared toward driving enthusiasts who desire a roomy and affordable performance SUV, the 2007 Mazda CX-7 delivers on the company's promise. Its sporty cabin design, along with its buttoned-down handling, tight steering, rapid acceleration and strong brakes, almost make one forget that he's driving something that makes sense as a family car.

2007 Mazda CX-7 models

The 2007 Mazda CX-7 is a midsize SUV that's available in three trim levels. The well-equipped Sport starts things off with 18-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control and a CD player. Next up is the midlevel Touring model, which adds leather-trimmed seats, front seat heaters and an eight-way power driver seat. The Grand Touring is the top-of-the-line CX-7 and features HID headlights, heated exterior mirrors, automatic climate control and distinct leather upholstery. All three trim levels can be further improved with additional options. A moonroof and an upgraded Bose audio system (with an in-dash six-CD changer) are grouped together as a package. They are also part of the Technology Package, as is a navigation system, a keyless-start feature and a rear park-assist system with rearview camera. A preferred equipment package consists of a cargo net, cargo tray, retracting cargo cover and rear bumper step plate.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Mazda CX-7 is a new crossover SUV that combines design cues from the Miata and RX-8, the practicality of an SUV body style and the sporty performance expected from a Mazda-brand vehicle.

Performance & mpg

The sole powertrain is a turbocharged, direct-injection 2.3-liter inline four good for 244 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift capability is standard. The CX-7 is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive; there is no low-range gearing, confirming the on-road mission of the CX-7. In normal driving situations, the all-wheel-drive system routes 100 percent of the engine's power to the front wheels. Up to 50 percent of engine power is automatically and quickly applied to the rear wheels in case of limited traction.

Although a loaded Grand Touring AWD model weighs close to 2 tons, performance is still relatively brisk, with zero to 60 mph taking just 7.7 seconds. Braking performance is world-class, with fade-free stops from 60 mph of 113 feet. Fuel economy is less impressive, as the EPA rates the CX-7 AWD as returning 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway, mediocre numbers for this class. Owners interested in towing will be somewhat limited, as the CX-7 is limited to 2,000 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, a tire-pressure monitor and six airbags (including front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags) come standard on all 2007 Mazda CX-7 trim levels.

Driving

When it comes to handling and brake performance, the 2007 Mazda CX-7 lives up to the "soul of a sports car" hype. The power steering is nicely weighted, and the effort increases in direct proportion to cornering forces. This SUV feels very stable in turns and changes direction quickly, while maintaining solid control over body sway. The CX-7 rides a bit firmer than most competitors, but it's a small price to pay for such an enjoyable drive.

Interior

The Miata and RX-8 influences show up in the cabin, with a sporty three-spoke wheel and instrument cluster that look as though they were lifted from those cars. The center console is taller to mimic the relationship between the steering wheel and shifter found in the RX-8. The design also creates a cavernous lockable center storage compartment that can swallow a purse or laptop whole. Cargo capacity measures 58.6 cubic feet with the second-row seats down and 29.9 cubes with them in use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mazda CX-7.

5(57%)
4(20%)
3(12%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.2
323 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

VVT Timing Chain Issue?
houstongfamily,03/20/2012
I was driving my Mazda CX-7 on the highway at 65 mph when my car made a loud noise from the engine and had a loss in power. I towed the car to a Mazda dealer where the technician that inspected my car stated the timing chain was missing a pin and caused the engine to break. Therefore my engine needed to be replaced. I replaced my engine at 72K miles which is slightly over the 70K mile service notice that Mazda recently put out for reimbursement from repairs related to the VVT Timing Chain. I hired a lawyer to pursue reimbursement of my engine replacement cost and would like to know if there are more cases of engine failure or repairs around/above 70K miles due to the timing chain.
Worst Car I've yet to own!
mtbrider1,11/01/2011
Hmmm.... let's see.... how many people have had happen the EXACT same thing as I have--Bad VVT causing timing chain stretch? Started to happen at 62k miles and thus Mazda is not standing behind the car. Luckily I caught it before it caused a snapped chain and ruined engine. Timing chains are supposed to last MUCH longer, and yet Mazda acts like it is a rare occurrence. I also struggled with the turbo lag. At first I fooled myself into thinking that it was normal for a turbo-until I owned a TDI Jetta--not even close. The unsettling lag and then surge in power at times was almost comical. The longer we owned it, the less an less we liked this car--sold it off for a new Subaru!
One of the best SUVs out there
Insane Driver,10/31/2006
After looking around at a few different vehicles, I came across the CX-7. Although I was looking at things like CTS's and A4's, the CX-7 won me over. Has to be the most fun SUV to drive and be seen in because attention is what this SUV seems to attract. A lot of people say it looks like a Lexus and in galaxy gray, it really looks as if it cost $50,000 or more. I drive all highway and seem to be getting 27mpg with the cruise set at 70 and about 21 in town as long as you stay off the boost. The interior is extremely well built with almost Audi fit and finish levels. I can't say enough how much I enjoy driving this SUV, maybe me putting 300 miles on it in the first 3 days I got it says how much.
Turbo failure x 2 and only @ 63,000 miles
highland303030,04/25/2013
1st turbo blown @ 43,000 miles driving down the road 30 miles an hr hear a load pop and whine and total loss of pwr. Seemed like i could only drive in 1st gear. Took to dealership and the following: 1. turbo charger replaced 2. Gasket, Turbo Charger 3. Gasket, oil pipe 4. Stud 5. Stud, Surge Tank x 8 6. Nut, Flange x 9 7. Sensor, air & Fuel 8. Pipe Fuel main 9. Valve, Selenoid Confirmed Customer concern, performed compression test and evaluated engine 175, 175, 180, 180. Engine appears not to be internally damaged, found turbo Impeller Rattling and sending engine oil into exhaust system, found no oxygen sensor signal. Replaced turbo and oil lines, replaced oxygen sensor. replaced fuel lines
See all 323 reviews of the 2007 Mazda CX-7
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Mazda CX-7
More About This Model

Mazda isn't really comfortable with the C-word. Oh sure, the company refers to the all-new 2007 Mazda CX-7 as a "crossover" all the time in public. But it doesn't really think the term is entirely appropriate. Crossing between what and what else, one might ask? Instead it boldly proclaims that the CX-7 is an SUV with the "soul of a sports car." Uh-huh.

Sports car concept?
CX-7 Program Manager Shunsuke Kawasaki coined the term "metropolitan hawk" to help his design team understand his vision. He wanted his designers to fuse the conflicting ideas of urban hip/cool and the great outdoors — or, more to the point, sports car and SUV. Usually when we hear this, we brace ourselves for the usual stickers-make-me-go-faster sports treatment.

But our initial skepticism took a hit the first time we saw the CX-7. It looks good in photographs, but it's even better in 3-D, an impression quickly reinforced by the double-takes it received from drivers of tweaked-up Civics, GTIs and the like.

Instead of attempting the square-peg route of making an SUV look sporty, Kawasaki's design philosophy was to turn a Mazda RX-8 into an SUV. Important RX-8 design cues that have landed on the CX-7 are the massive, blacked-out air intake and the pronounced front fender bulges.

But the design element Kawasaki insisted on was the CX-7's steeply raked windshield, which at 66 degrees is reclined slightly more than an RX-8. This moves the driver farther aft, explaining the 108.3-inch wheelbase, 3.6 and 5.0 inches longer than the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, respectively.

Inside the CX-7, Mr. Kawasaki strove to establish a distinct cockpit feeling. The raked windshield and seating position help here, while still providing a generous 38.2 inches of with-sunroof headroom — plenty for this 6-foot-2-inch tester. The seats are grippy and comfortable, and the three-spoke steering wheel looks identical to the one that guides our 2006 MX-5 Miata.

Less obvious is a center console that's built up higher to mimic the relationship between steering wheel and shifter found in the RX-8. Manual-mode flogging of the six-speed automatic transmission is encouraged by this layout, as we didn't have to drop our hand far from the wheel to grab a gear. The design also creates a cavernous lockable center storage compartment that can swallow a purse or laptop whole.

I could've had a V6
The final piece of the sports car puzzle is the engine. Mazda installed the same 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found under the hood of the Mazdaspeed 6 sedan, but retuned it to broaden the torque curve and to be more "compatible" with the six-speed automatic transmission.

This was primarily accomplished by reducing the turbo inlet size to make it spin up faster. The changes dropped horsepower from 274 to 244, but it peaks at 5,000 instead of 5,500 rpm. Torque is similarly affected, dropping from 280 to 258 pound-feet, while coming on at 2,500 versus 3,000 rpm.

Our nearly loaded Grand Touring test car had the $1,700 all-wheel-drive (AWD) upgrade. Power is metered to the rear axle via two magnetic clutches in the active torque split mechanism. Torque bias shifts continuously from a nominal 100-percent front bias up to an even 50/50 front/rear split. We found no locking mechanism, indicating that off-road performance is not the goal for the CX-7, a point supported by its non-aggressive all-season tires.

Because the CX-7 is heavy, with a curb weight of 3,929 pounds, performance is good, but not great. Our staffers found it quite stout accelerating out of corners and reported sweat-free two-lane passing moves. But it wasn't exactly stellar off the line. The CX-7 simply got beat to 60 mph by a V6 RAV4 we tested on the same day, posting a time of 7.7 seconds versus the RAV's 7.1 seconds. Ouch.

Compared to an earlier test of a 3.5-liter V6 Murano S, however, the Mazda does quite well, edging it to 60 mph by 0.2 second and legging it out to a 0.4-second win at the quarter-mile.

The Toyota delivers better observed fuel economy — 19 mpg compared to the 16.6 we measured in the Mazda. Oh, and the RAV does all that on regular unleaded, while the CX-7 needs premium.

Tell me some good news
When it comes to handling and brake performance, the Mazda CX-7 lives up to the "soul of a sports car" hype.

The hydraulic power steering is nicely weighted, and the effort increases in direct proportion to the cornering forces. This SUV feels very stable in turns and changes direction quickly, while maintaining good body roll control and providing just the right hint of understeer. If you get it all wrong, Mazda's Vehicle Dynamic Control stability control system is standard. There is no "off" button, but it's tuned so we didn't notice its presence, even when driving hard, unlike the RAV4 system's nervous-nanny finger-wagging character.

Because of all this, the CX-7 countertrounces the RAV4, posting a slalom time of 64.3 mph, way ahead of the Toyota's 61.3-mph effort. On the back roads, this shows itself as the ability to carry more speed through turns, and the poise to allow you to hammer the throttle down harder on corner exits. Zoom-zoom, indeed. The CX-7 does ride a bit less soft than the RAV4, but the degradation is small.

The brakes are freaking awesome. Unlike most competitors, all four of the CX-7's rotors are ventilated, not just the fronts. And the front calipers are two-piston units, not single pistons as is the usual custom. This allows for a larger pad, with more heat capacity. Our track test numbers were simply outstanding, with 60-0 stops taking a mere 113 feet, with no fade or smelly aftereffects.

Enough sport, on to utility
While the obvious competitors for the Mazda CX-7 are the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V, it has more in common, sizewise, with the larger and vastly more expensive Nissan Murano. It's only 0.3-inch narrower, with a wheelbase and overall length closer to the Nissan than the other two.

The 60/40-split rear seats can be folded down easily, using remote levers accessible from the hatch area. When folded down, a 70-inch flat floor is created. Seats folded up, we still had room for a couple of dozen traffic cones, cameras and test gear. What we didn't discover until after we smudged the carpet was the reversible floor insert, which can be flipped over to reveal a rubberized side for carrying dirty stuff — like cones. Oops! Send us the detailing bill.

You get a lot for your money
Our test car was loaded with everything except the Technology package — which means we didn't have a navigation system, rearview camera, voice-control system or smart key. Still, it rang up at $30,145. A V6 RAV4, equipped similarly, and leaving out the third row, costs only $250 less. But our CX-7 re-takes the lead when you factor in the included xenon HID headlamps, which the RAV4 doesn't offer. An equivalent Murano comes out somewhere north of $36,000.

The really good news is that all of the performance and safety stuff — the 2.3-liter turbo engine, six-speed automatic tranny, P235/60R18 tires, alloy wheels, six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control and cruise control — is standard on even the lowest-priced front-wheel-drive base model, called Sport, which you can get into for $24,310. The midlevel FWD Touring model, which adds leather-trimmed seats, front seat heaters and an eight-way power driver seat, goes for $26,060.

So if you have a fun-to-drive car in your driveway and you want a fun-to-drive SUV to park next to it, the 2007 Mazda CX-7 is for you.

Second Opinions:

Edmunds.com Editor in Chief Karl Brauer says:
You could argue that the Tribute was Mazda's first foray into "crossover land," but after driving the CX-7 it's obvious to me that this is the vehicle meant to capture that growing market segment. The CX-7 strikes all the right crossover sweet spots, too. It's not just "carlike" but "really-fun-to-drive-carlike." The suspension and steering work in perfect harmony to keep the cabin serene over bumps and confident around corners. The interior design is classic Mazda, meaning on the edge of contrived style, but not going over it (though the red instrument lighting may be too "Pontiac" for some…). The exterior shape works as well, though it clearly uses the same philosophy that's already been seen on the Nissan Murano.

If there's a weak point to the CX-7's recipe it's under the hood, where the 2.3-liter, turbocharged four feels just a tad overburdened by the car's size and weight. It's really a reflection on the world we now live in. People expect their utility vehicles to handle like sports cars and accelerate like muscle cars. The CX-7 manages the first, but falls short of the second (meaning it "only" feels sprightly rather than super-speedy). There's certainly more than adequate power for how people need to drive a vehicle like this, but we've long since left the days of merely demanding the power we "need" from our cars.

Senior Road Test Editor Josh Jacquot says:
Normally we give little credence to marketing hype, advertising slogans and PR talk. But somehow, Mazda always manages to deliver. Even a crossover vehicle like the new CX-7 is not exempt from the corporate mission statement that insists every product drive like it actually matters. Even the CX-7 has some zoom-zoom.

Sure, you say, it's still a tall, SUV-shaped people mover. Right, but that hardly tells the whole story. It might be tall, but it doesn't handle tall. Want proof? How's a slalom speed that's within 1 mph of the Subaru WRX we tested on the same day strike you? Doesn't sound like any SUV we've ever driven.

More importantly, it offers carlike feel from behind the wheel. The driving position is more RX-8 than Chevy Tahoe, but the CX-7 still offers the height and visibility most buyers in this segment are after. Steering feel is abundant and communicative, whether you're changing lanes on the freeway or honking around an on-ramp. The transmission's sequential-style shifter allows usable engine braking for drivers who want it or can be slapped into "D" for mindless freeway motoring.

Bringing zoom-zoom to the masses is what Mazda does best, and the CX-7 is driving proof. Add up its carlike control feel, space and usable powertrain and this crossover "crosses over" better than any other vehicle in the segment.

Stereo Evaluation:

System Score: 6.0

Components: Our CX-7 was the Grand Touring version with an option package that includes an upgraded Bose stereo. That Moonroof/Bose Audio/CD changer package costs $1,585. The stereo upgrade includes an in-dash six-CD changer and nine-speaker Bose sound system with Centerpoint technology, which mimics surround sound even with stereo CDs. The system also features AudioPilot noise compensation, which adjusts the sound frequency according to measured noise from the cabin. Steering-wheel-mounted audio controls are also included. This system also features Bose SurroundStage signal processing that compensates for off-center vehicle seating, providing balanced surround sound to driver and passengers.

Performance: The optional Bose system in the new Mazda CX-7 offers acceptable sound quality but it isn't excellent. It does some things well but leaves much to be desired in other areas. If you listen to the "right" kind of music you'll think this sound system is nearly perfect. Music with a simple structure or lots of strings sounds great and makes the most of the Centerpoint surround sound effect. We listened to artists like Dave Matthews, Shawn Colvin and various country and folk albums and were impressed with the sound quality overall, although those artists' albums tend to have exceptional production value. Still, the bass tends to get boomy, which can feel taxing after listening for an hour or so.

However, listen to more aggressive rock tracks with complex overdubbing and layers of guitar, backing vocals, keyboards and inspired drum fills and this stereo's lack of separation starts to show as its Achilles' heel. To make matters worse, there is no midrange adjustment so you can't tune even a little of the confusion out. Also, the bass and treble adjustments must be turned up nearly all the way to get decent sound quality. But even with the bass turned all the way up it never sounds precise or has enough kick for our liking. There's plenty of rumble, but that doesn't always sound good, and in the case of the CX-7 some of the door panels would actually buzz as the bass hit.

On the other hand, the Centerpoint surround sound effect works well and we like how you can choose the level of the effect you want with four different settings, ranging from "low to "max." Also, the steering-wheel-mounted controls work well and are easy to use without looking.

Unexpectedly, the CX-7's upgraded Bose stereo does not have an input for handheld MP3 players and cannot play MP3-coded CDs. There is an option for a six-disc changer with MP3 capability, but that comes with the Technology package when the stereo is combined with a navigation system.

Best Feature: Centerpoint surround sound effect.

Worst Feature: Limited options for playing MP3s.

Conclusion: With sound quality that's just acceptable, we're a little disappointed with the CX-7's Bose stereo, especially given that we listened to the top-of-the-line unit that costs extra money. — Brian Moody

Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Overview

The Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 is offered in the following submodels: CX-7 SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

