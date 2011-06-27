Used 1996 Mazda 626 Consumer Reviews

Don't believe the hype mn mike , 11/21/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 2.0L I4, 5sp trans, 221k miles. Only problems I have had were wear/tear items (rotten plug wires, oil sending unit failure, vacuum hose leak, drive axles at 120k, struts at 120k). Don't know where people are having the problems with the trans, as I am still on my original clutch. Purchased this car w/32k miles in 2000, and heavy mix of city & hwy driving, have had no major problems. Not a speed demon of a vehicle, but gets me from A to B safely and comfortably (and I'm 6'4"!). Report Abuse

Still Kickin' at 195,000 13 years bubsdad1 , 01/25/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is not an exciting car. It does its job fine and I am realizing it is getting near time to replace it (Looking at the Mazda 3, the 6 is too big now) No big problems in the years (10+) I have owned it. Gets out of alignment and shaky but it can be counted on. We get rough weather here in New England and it makes it through the snow no problem. Usually get 32 mpg commuting. Roomy enough for our family of 4 now. Small things starting to go. Drivers side door lock is busted from outside. Shaky, getting old, but not bad for the $6000 I spent over a decade ago! The 5 speed manual is the way to go!

Reliable Used Vehicle Leif Wanager , 09/23/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This was my first Mazda and I have been impressed with its performance and reliability. It's fun to drive. Great for a non-boring A-to-B commute.

lemon carless in seatle , 03/18/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Replaced two engines (one rebuilt) and one transmission, 2 air sensors and the entire exhaust way too soon. Turned the car in with it's third catastrophic power train failure with only 90,000 miles. Very disappointed.