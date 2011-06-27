Estimated values
1996 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,363
|$1,777
|Clean
|$526
|$1,201
|$1,567
|Average
|$382
|$879
|$1,147
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$727
Estimated values
1996 Mazda 626 DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$760
|$1,417
|$1,777
|Clean
|$669
|$1,250
|$1,567
|Average
|$486
|$915
|$1,147
|Rough
|$302
|$580
|$727
Estimated values
1996 Mazda 626 LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,363
|$1,777
|Clean
|$526
|$1,201
|$1,567
|Average
|$382
|$879
|$1,147
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$727
Estimated values
1996 Mazda 626 ES V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,363
|$1,777
|Clean
|$526
|$1,201
|$1,567
|Average
|$382
|$879
|$1,147
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$727