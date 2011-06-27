  1. Home
Used 1996 Mazda 626 ES V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 626
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight2899 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Timberline Mica
  • Hunter Green Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Designer Red Mica
  • Burgundy Brilliance Mica
