Estimated values
2008 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,518
|$3,015
|Clean
|$1,590
|$2,395
|$2,856
|Average
|$1,427
|$2,148
|$2,537
|Rough
|$1,265
|$1,902
|$2,218
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,603
|$2,489
|$3,006
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,367
|$2,847
|Average
|$1,369
|$2,123
|$2,530
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,880
|$2,212
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,906
|$2,918
|$3,509
|Clean
|$1,814
|$2,775
|$3,323
|Average
|$1,629
|$2,489
|$2,953
|Rough
|$1,444
|$2,203
|$2,582
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 5 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,062
|$3,116
|$3,733
|Clean
|$1,962
|$2,963
|$3,535
|Average
|$1,762
|$2,658
|$3,141
|Rough
|$1,561
|$2,353
|$2,746