Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte Consumer Reviews

OK, I'm going to try to do this quick. If you are considering one of these cars, You wont be disappointed. I sold my 2002 911 cab and my 2004 BMW 7 Series and moved to this 2007 QP Exec GT and 07 Escalade. This Maserati is so cool. The engine with 400 hp and lots of torque, the sound of the exhaust (it gets louder on Sport Mode) the handling, interesting interior and the exterior styling are like no other in its class. The engine block in these cars was shared with the Ferrari F360 and F430 however the tuning and resulting HP output is higher in the final Ferrari versions. These QP's are not mechanical nightmares at all. I have had nime for 4 years (from 2011 through present/2016) and have had no problems. Maintenance prices at the Ferrari/Maserati dealer are more than at Cadillac dealer but that is one of the trade off for driving a hand built Italian semi-exotic. The way this car drives above 50 MPH is hard to describe, All I can say is that it feels better than my modern day 911 did at speeds over 80, it seems to beg you to give it more gas. I know this really sounds weird, I find myself taking care of this car likes a living pet or something, I like it that much. If you are "car" person, these 2005 - 2008 pre-face lift (minor changes to bumpers and lights) are a steel right now! The list price on mine was $128,000. You can find good, reliable versions these cars now for between $30k and $45k. The "duo-select" same tranny as the Ferrari 360 paddle shift with clutch, but has an automatic mode is less sought after and expect to replace the clutch for about $4k every 35,000 miles. Conversely, the fully automatic transmission was released in 2007 models and it is flawless. It is made in Germany by the same supplier that makes the Mercedes and BMW transmissions. Its one of the smartest things Maserati ever did. These cars will sell for more and hold there value better than a duo select. If you aren't limited in your budget, then also consider Quottroporte 4.7 Liter "S" model. That engine is very powerful and am told it makes the driving experience even that much better. I believe the "S" engine option was available starting in 2011 I hope this information has helped any of you that are considering buying a used Quottroporte.

First off, one needs to realize that owning one of these cars isn't going to be like owning any of its German competitors. Parts and service costs are higher, wait times are longer for parts and consumables like brakes and tires will go at double the rate they would on an S-Class or 7er. That said, the fifth gen QP (in Automatica spec) has proven itself in the field of reliability. My own car, an '07 Sport GT Automatica, has a shade over 100K on the clock at the time of this review and everything works as it should and the car still feels well screwed together. Yes, the quality of some of the interior trim is not quite as good as the Germans, however the hide on the seats holds up very well and the seats are supremely comfortable on long hauls. My only wish would be that they would raise up a bit higher to allow better legroom and a little bit more thigh support would be nice. Otherwise, no complaints about comfort at all. The suspension system does have a tendency to eat bushings rather quickly and they're expensive to replace and handling can become a bit "wet noodle-like" over certain imperfect roads but I put that down to my car needing new Skyhook strut assemblies. Maintenance is very straightforward; a major service every two years which covers all fluids and filters and both belts and otherwise just keep up with oil changes every 5K miles. The only major engine issue you may face is replacement of the intake cam timing variators which, if done out of warranty, is a $9K job at the Maz dealer. My car had them done at 54K miles and once they're done, they're done for good as the new parts are re-designed. Otherwise, the ZF six speed is bulletproof as are the electronics with the exception of a few niggles here and there but those can just as easily happen to any German car too. So in summary, if you've always wanted one, do yourself a favor and get one! They're tremendous value now that depreciation has taken its toll and as long as you have either a competent (and fair) dealer or a good Italian car indie nearby, you'll have no problem using this car every day. Just be prepared for frequent replacement of the rear tires and brakes. Remember, go into Italian car ownership with expectations set! It might be more maintenance but as they say, nothing beautiful is easy to keep! Update as of 5/7/17: still going strong, front end bushes have all been replaced along with anti roll bar bushes and also had front skyhook strut assemblies overhauled with new bushes, spring pads and upper mounts. Front end now tight as a drum and I figure on seeing this car through to 200K miles barring any major failures, of which I expect none. UPDATE: 117K Miles as of November 2017 still going strong with no failures and four big trips this year. 200K here we come! UPDATE: 124K Miles as of May 2018. No issues whatsoever save for one oil leak fixed at the recent oil change (o-ring on the oil level sending unit in the oil pan and also valve cover gaskets replaced). Still love the car, still as reliable as anyone could ask, still beautiful! UPDATE: 139K miles as of November 2019 and still no major issues. Had to put a drivers door window regulator in which I would expect any car of this age and mileage to need at some point and I did have to replace the drivers door main window switch pack as one of the buttons came loose but other than that the car is still flawless. Edmunds must have been reading my mind as I was just thinking the other day what a great car it is and this morning I got an email in my inbox asking me to update my review. Still feel the same way about the car, plan to drive it until it is no longer practical and will probably just replace it with a newer version of the same car.