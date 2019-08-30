2020 Acura MDX Hybrid
2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Review
- Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
- Excellent all-wheel-drive system allows for sharp handling
- Generous interior storage
- Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
- Cabin looks and feels less luxurious than those of some rivals
- Adaptive cruise control can be slow to respond and abrupt when it does
- Dual-screen infotainment system can be quite difficult to use
- Handoff between all-electric and engine power is clunky
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
Who says you have to pay a luxury-car price for a luxury car? It's a question evoked by the 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid crossover SUV, which is one of the best in its class even though it's also one of the least expensive. This three-row SUV is comfortable, quiet, smooth, spacious, and unusually fun to drive. We think it's an excellent choice for those shopping for something a little nicer than a standard SUV but without a budget-breaking price tag.
Our verdict
The Sport Hybrid part of the name means business, making this large, three-row SUV feel more nimble on curvy roads. But it also adds some low-speed drivability annoyances, which hamper the overall experience. Even so, the MDX remains a versatile and well-made choice for a luxury family hauler.
How does the MDX drive?
A performance hybrid may sound like an oxymoron, but the MDX makes it work — mostly. This large SUV is capable on curvy roads thanks to its excellent SH-AWD system and powertrain layout (the rear wheels each have an electric motor, enabling sharper, more precise handling).
It's also quicker than the standard MDX, provided you're in the right setting. The Sport mode keep the engine turned on while you're stopped, which makes the powertrain responsive when you hit the gas. If you're in other modes, there's a frustrating delay while you wait for the engine to fire up. Stopping smoothly can be difficult because the brake pedal offers little feedback.
How comfortable is the MDX?
The leather seats are plush, and the first- and second-row seats are equally comfortable when you select the second-row captain's chairs. The ride quality is smooth, which is even more impressive considering that the vehicle has large 20-inch wheels plus the extra weight of the hybrid system. Most climate controls are physical buttons, though you will have to select the climate screen in the infotainment system for additional adjustments.
The Sport Hybrid keeps the engine off at low speeds, which makes this version even quieter than the regular MDX. Alas, the powertrain sends a shudder through the cabin when the engine kicks back on.
How’s the interior?
The MDX Sport Hybrid's cabin is mostly spacious — second-row headroom is a little tight — and the third row is slightly more adult-friendly than third rows in competing crossovers. Windows in the rear three-quarter view are obstructed by the third-row headrests, but otherwise the MDX is easy to see out of. We especially like the buttons on the second-row seats that provide easy access to the third row. The highly adjustable driver's seat is accommodating.
The controls need a rethink, however. The two-screen infotainment system and push-button shifter require a steep learning curve. Some interior chrome trim can be overly reflective in direct sunlight.
How’s the tech?
The dual-screen setup looks high-tech but isn't terribly intuitive even after you've used it for a while. It's difficult to remember which screen contains which settings, and the lower touchscreen has a confusing menu structure and layout. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present. But they are displayed on the upper screen, and the knob controller is suboptimal.
Many advanced driving aids are standard, but their operation can seem half-baked. For instance, our test vehicle's adaptive cruise system accelerated and braked the vehicle suddenly in heavy traffic, and in several instances it accelerated after coming to a complete stop, even though the car in front hadn't moved.
How’s the storage?
We're still wondering how Acura fit a hybrid system without compromising interior functionality. Cargo measurements are identical between the standard MDX and the Sport Hybrid. There's good space behind the third and second rows, but some midsize two-row SUVs offer more space overall.
Small-item storage space is plentiful. The center console offers deep storage space and multiple configurations that provide space and security for larger items. Second-row storage is similarly comprehensive. The main downside here is the lack of towing capability for the Sport Hybrid.
How economical is the MDX?
With an EPA rating of 27 mpg combined, the Sport Hybrid does far better than the non-hybrid MDX and is competitive with other large plug-in hybrid SUVs. We recorded an excellent 29.6 mpg on our evaluation driving loop.
Is the MDX a good value?
With a hybrid powertrain, sporty handling, third-row seating, and a competitive price, the MDX offers a compelling mix of attributes. You can find better fuel economy, entertainment systems and interior materials elsewhere, but you'll have to give something up in the process.
The Acura's basic warranty is for four years/50,000 miles, and powertrain coverage is six years/70,000 miles. That's roughly the same as what Japanese rivals offer but better than what some European competitors do. The MDX also comes with free roadside assistance for four years/50,000 miles. Unlike some other brands, there's no complimentary maintenance plan.
Wildcard
You wouldn't expect sporty handling or excitement from a three-row SUV, let alone a hybrid one. Yet the MDX delivers just that. You just might develop a tinge of excitement about this family hauler.
Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?
Acura MDX models
The 2020 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury SUV that seats up to seven. It's offered in four trim levels (also referred to as packages): an unnamed base model, Technology, A-Spec and Advance. The base MDX is well-equipped, and the Technology package includes a few desirable additions. The A-Spec is more of an appearance package but has some unique upgrades. The range-topping Advance has all the features you'll likely want in this class of vehicle.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Acura MDX.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- technology
- value
- infotainment system
- safety
- driving experience
- brakes
- sound system
- warranty
- transmission
- steering wheel
Most helpful consumer reviews
Spent months looking around at different cars (Mercedes, Audi, Subaru, Toyota) and ultimately decided I wanted the Sport Hybrid with Advance package. I found a new 2019 with the Canyon Bronze that I wanted about 100 miles from my house so got a great deal on a new car. With Acura's incredible warranty on certified I would have been just as happy with a certified used with low miles.. I had some reticence based on what I had read about the infotainment and the quality of the materials on the interior. My wife has a 2017 Honda Pilot Elite with the 9 speed transmission and will admit that I don't love it. But the Sport Hybrid doesn't share the same transmission. So far I am very pleased with my purchase. The car has great acceleration, very smooth, the infotainment system is perfectly fine and it is nice to have Apple Car Play/Nav/Camera in one screen and the Stereo on another. The safety features (lane keep, brake hold, adaptive cruise, etc.) are a great feature and are standard on all MDXs. You pay a lot extra on other vehicles for those features and once you have them you realize how great they are. Very pleased with the quality of the interior, too. Things I don't love are that that the controls for the seat heater/cooler aren't terribly easy to use, but if you put it on auto I have found it is not an issue and I don't have to use the controls very often. I wish it had a digital speedometer like our Pilot and our Mercedes. You get used to having one so it is a bit of an adjustment when you switch to pure analog. I don't love the push button gear shifter. I think with time I will get used to it and it will not be an issue at all. The Pilot has it and my wife said she got used to it. Overall, exceptionally happy with the vehicle and highly recommend. I have only had it for a few weeks so if my feelings change I will repost.
Purchased 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid with Advance package. Wonderful car and, in Comfort Mode, the most comfortable riding car I've ever driven. Quiet environment and great on winding roads. Purchased White Pearl with Expresso interior. Beautiful.
2020 MDX Hybrid AWD Advance model. Bought based on great experience with 2014 model. Very happy in every way. Great car and more refined than previous model yet retains the sportiness that we love. Hybrid has amazing power.
Highly recommend the Acura MDX hybrid
Features & Specs
|Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package
3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$59,750
|MPG
|26 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|321 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package
3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$53,000
|MPG
|26 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|321 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MDX safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane if it starts to drift due to driver inattention.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
- Surround-View Camera System
- Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura MDX vs. the competition
Acura MDX vs. Acura RDX
Redesigned just last year, the Acura RDX — a crossover in the next size class down from the MDX — has a new interior layout that makes the cabin look quite different from the aging MDX. That's not to say it's better, however. Our editors are split on whether its touchpad interface and single display screen are an improvement over the MDX's dual-screen setup. In any case, we think the RDX is a good choice in its class. It costs quite a bit less than the MDX, but it also only has two rows of seating.
Acura MDX vs. Honda Pilot
The MDX and the Honda Pilot share a common platform, so think of the Pilot as an MDX without the luxury badge and leather-and-wood-soaked interior. That said, the Pilot is a great car in the three-row SUV class and looks quite nice in its upper trim levels. It also offers most of the features the MDX has, along with a more intuitive infotainment system and a more traditional SUV profile that gives it slightly more cargo room. Shoppers looking to save some money would do well to consider the Pilot.
Acura MDX vs. Audi Q7
The MDX is considerably less expensive than the Audi Q7, to the extent that a fully loaded MDX costs just a few thousand dollars more than a base Q7. On the other hand, the Q7 feels more refined, with a smooth and powerful turbocharged V6 engine, agile handling, and a greater range of available features. Its cabin is also more upscale, and its infotainment system is infinitely easier to use than the MDX's. We think the Q7 is worth the extra money, but you're not giving up too much by going with the MDX.
FAQ
What's new in the 2020 Acura MDX?
What's new in the 2020 Acura MDX?
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
Is the Acura MDX reliable?
Is the 2020 Acura MDX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Acura MDX?
The least-expensive 2020 Acura MDX is the 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,000.
Other versions include:
- Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $59,750
- Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $53,000
What are the different models of Acura MDX?
2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Overview
2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 MDX Hybrid 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 MDX Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid and all model years in our database.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid?
2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
The 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,775. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $8,175 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,175 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,600.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 13.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
The 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,025. The average price paid for a new 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $7,374 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,374 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,651.
The average savings for the 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Acura MDX Hybrids are available in my area?
2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Listings and Inventory
There are currently 27 new 2020 [object Object] MDX Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $53,000 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] MDX Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid MDX Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura MDX for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,578.
Find a new Acura for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,060.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid and all available trim types: Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, Sport Hybrid SH-AWD. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Acura MDX Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
