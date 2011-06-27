2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible
What’s new
- A new Checkered Flag Limited Edition model debuts
- Manual transmission has been discontinued
- Front parking sensors and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are now standard
- Part of the first F-Type generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Offers potent four-cylinder and V6 engines and outright steroidal V8s
- Handling is precise, predictable and rewarding
- Sublime interior design and quality, like fine English tailoring
- Passenger and cargo space is a secondary consideration
- Compromises some measures of comfort to performance
- Engine, road and tire noise: It's all there, and it's loud
2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Review
If you're in the market for a luxury sport convertible, the choices are somewhat limited, but we're pleased to report that they are some very good ones with very different interpretations. The 2020 Jaguar F-Type Convertible is six years into its life cycle and is showing its age against newer rivals. Even so, it remains a strong alternative.
Prices start around $65,000 for the base four-cylinder engine, which we consider merely adequate. The V6-powered models do a better job of supplying the necessary thrills and performance, but the V8 F-Types are our choice for the full sports-car experience. The sound and fury of the noises coming from the engine and exhaust are exhilarating, but with prices starting above $100,000, they're certainly not cheap.
Compared to the class-leading convertibles, the F-Type represents a relative bargain. In our evaluations, however, it comes up short in comfort, and the infotainment system can be a source of aggravation. It may have a power advantage, but competitors such as the new Porsche 911, BMW 8 Series and the returning Mercedes-AMG GT deliver better overall performance and are more rewarding to drive. Despite these shortcomings, the 2020 Jaguar F-Type remains a very enticing luxury sport convertible.
What's it like to live with the F-Type?
For more information on the Jaguar F-Type of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with our long-term 2015 Jaguar F-Type R. We had some mixed reactions to seat comfort, but we almost unanimously loved this F-Type for its brash engine and exhaust notes. The 2020 F-Type R has a newer infotainment system with smartphone integration and more safety features and is only offered with all-wheel-drive. Our 2015 long-term test was conducted with the rear-wheel-drive model that was discontinued. In terms of overall spirit, though, they're the same.
Which F-TYPE does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Jaguar F-TYPE models
The two-seat 2020 Jaguar F-Type Convertible is available in P300, P340, P380 R-Dynamic, R and SVR trim levels with subvariations in between. The F-Type coupe is covered in a separate review. The 300-named models can be optioned up handsomely, but power hounds will want the preternatural V8 performance of the R and SVR trims.
The F-Type P300 starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. This configuration is the only one available with the four-cylinder.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, an active sport exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, a power-folding fabric roof, power-folding heated side mirrors, and front and rear parking sensors. Inside, you'll find leather and microsuede upholstery, power-adjustable seats with memory settings, a power-adjustable and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a rearview camera.
Tech features include Bluetooth and USB connections, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10-inch touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic, a Meridian sound system with satellite radio, and driver safety aids that include automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Opting for the P340 boosts engine power to 340 hp (332 lb-ft of torque) via a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (340 hp, 332 lb-ft of torque).
The P380 R-Dynamic offers a higher-output engine (380 hp, 339 lb-ft), optional all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, and upgraded brakes.
A step up from that is the P380 R-Dynamic, which adds a driver-selectable active exhaust and various gloss-black exterior trim pieces.
The R trim is a significant leap upward, with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine (550 hp, 502 lb-ft) and standard all-wheel drive. Features include 20-inch wheels, a wind deflector, upgraded brakes, gloss-black exterior trim, auto-dimming side mirrors, keyless entry, leather sport seats, and leather-wrapped panels, console and steering wheel.
The top-trim SVR uses a higher-output V8 (575 hp, 516 lb-ft) and adds a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, upgraded interior trim and a heated steering wheel.
Many features are offered on supporting trims as options, including carbon-ceramic brakes, a power trunklid, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated windshield, heated and ventilated seats, upgraded leather upholstery, a Meridian surround-sound audio system, and additional driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
New for 2020, the Checkered Flag Limited Edition package can be added to the P300 and P380 AWD models. This cosmetic option equips the F-Type with black exterior trim elements, a black roof, 20-inch wheels, red brake calipers, red seat belts, a heated steering wheel and unique interior treatments.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.
Features & Specs
|P300 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$64,700
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|R 2dr Convertible AWD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$104,900
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|550 hp @ 6500 rpm
|P340 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$74,200
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SVR 2dr Convertible AWD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$126,700
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|575 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-TYPE safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Warns the driver with a visual and audible alert when a vehicle approaches the driver's blind spot.
- Park Assist
- Automatically helps steer the car into parallel spaces while the driver selects the gear and controls speed. Can also self-exit parking spaces.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns the driver through visual and audible alerts of traffic crossing the car's rearward path of travel.
Jaguar F-Type vs. the competition
Jaguar F-Type vs. Porsche 911
In this sport coupe class, you really can't do better than the venerable Porsche 911. On paper the Jaguar has a power advantage over a similarly priced 911, but the Porsche delivers a far better driving experience. In return, however, the Jaguar is more practical thanks to a more conventional trunk. Neither vehicle has a particularly good infotainment system, but the Porsche's is more reliable.
Jaguar F-Type vs. BMW 8 Series
The BMW 8 Series is the new entry in the class with a lot to offer. Like the Jag, it has a burly V8 as well as supporting V6 models. The BMW's engine is a lot less bombastic, choosing to growl rather than scream. And it is also more comfortable over time, getting more practicality points for a larger trunk and rear seats (though they are extraordinarily tiny).
Jaguar F-Type vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
As good as all of the cars are in this class, the AMG GT is the most thrilling. It's just as raucous as the F-Type R but it's more polished, refined and comfortable. Even though the AMG GT is at a power disadvantage, it is a more rewarding car to drive in any condition. But in terms of practicality, they're about even.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar F-TYPE a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE?
Is the Jaguar F-TYPE reliable?
Is the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE?
The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE is the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE P300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $64,700.
Other versions include:
- P300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $64,700
- R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $104,900
- P340 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $74,200
- SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $126,700
- P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $90,400
- P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $87,400
- P300 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $74,300
- P380 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $96,900
What are the different models of Jaguar F-TYPE?
More about the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible Overview
The 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible is offered in the following styles: P300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P340 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), P300 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and P380 Checkered Flag Limited Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 F-TYPE Convertible 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 F-TYPE Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 F-TYPE Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including P300, R, P340, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible?
2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
The 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $106,423. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) is trending $21,642 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $21,642 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $84,781.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) is 20.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
