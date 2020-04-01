2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review
- Interior is impeccably crafted
- Many available cutting-edge features
- A range of high-horsepower engines available
- Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
- C 300's optional sport suspension is rides too harshly
- Limited cargo room
- C 350e hybrid expected to come out later in the model year
- A few previously optional features are now standard
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a versatile small luxury car in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, each with the choice of three distinct engines. Its richly detailed cabin distinguishes it from cost-cutting forebears and exudes the quality that premium-car buyers expect. It's not the newest or most competitive car in the segment, but the C-Class is still a great buy, provided you check the right options boxes.
Our verdict
The C 300 Cabriolet flatters its occupants with all the trappings of a modern Mercedes. Its well-crafted interior and advanced technology are at the top of the class. But when fully optioned, it can be more than a bit expensive. And some of those options, such as the sports package and larger wheels, do more harm than good.
How does the C-Class drive?
The C 300 Cabriolet's turbocharged four-cylinder is sufficiently quick and provides more than adequate power for passing slower traffic. It brakes well too. It's easy to stop smoothly in routine driving or quickly in emergencies. The nine-speed automatic transmission performs with luxury-car smoothness in everyday situations. The auto stop-start system is less refined and rocks the car when the engine churns to life.
The C 300, when fitted with the optional sport-tuned suspension, feels planted and secure when driving around turns. The steering effort has an appropriate amount of heft at higher speeds, allowing for more precise and predictable control than you might expect from an entry-level convertible. The optional summer tires provide an almost surplus of grip.
How comfortable is the C-Class?
The C-Class Cabriolet's single most significant problem is its rough ride. The C 300 should be the most relaxed and comfortable trim in the lineup, but our tester's AMG line package (which includes a sport-tuned suspension) should be avoided at all costs. The optional 19-inch wheels, which our car also had, don't help either.
The well-insulated top keeps the interior comfortable when it's up, but the climate system is no match for the top down on a cool day. Again, with the top up, outside noise is barely noticeable. Stowing the top creates more wind buffeting than we expected, and the C 300 exhibits severe body shudder and shake on broken roads.
On the other hand, the front seats offer plenty of adjustment and lateral support. The padding is firm, but the contoured surfaces make them comfortable for long drives.
How’s the interior?
The C-Class' interior impresses with a graceful-looking dashboard and minimalist control layout. Though Mercedes pared down the physical buttons, it uses on-screen buttons in the infotainment system. Its menu structure is a little complicated and takes time to learn.
Otherwise, the cabin is quite nice. The front seats are spacious enough that tall adults won't feel confined, and the driver's seat offers a multitude of adjustments so you can find a perfect position. The back seat is predictably cramped for a luxury convertible, and the rear view is compromised by the small rear window and rear headrests.
The power top takes about 20 seconds to raise or lower, and it can be operated at speeds up to 30 mph. When stowed, the top is concealed under a nicely finished hard cover.
How’s the tech?
The C-Class' infotainment system requires a bit of a learning curve but has great-looking graphics. You can also use a variety of inputs to operate it, such as wheel-mounted touchpads or the central control knob. The optional 12.3-inch display and Burmester audio system are also great.
While it lacks the newest MBUX system found in new Benzes, the C-Class' voice recognition system is accurate, even with the top down at highway speeds. The advanced safety systems work well overall and avoid triggering false alarms.
How’s the storage?
It should come as no surprise that you'll need to make some sacrifices with a convertible when it comes to utility. The trunk only measures 8.8 cubic feet, so fitting luggage for a weekend getaway might be a challenge. In-cabin storage isn't plentiful either, but the bins and pockets that do exist are well-sized.
As is typical for most small convertibles, a rear-facing child seat will simply not fit if there's a passenger in front. But at least the car-seat anchor points are clearly marked and easy to access.
How economical is the C-Class?
The EPA estimates its fuel economy at 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway), which is a few mpg lower than rivals. As a result of our enthusiastic driving style in our test car, we didn't even manage to break past an 18-mpg average.
Is the C-Class a good value?
In price, it starts close to the BMW 4 Series and the Audi A5. While the Mercedes does inhabit the luxury end of the spectrum, options can add up very quickly. Our loaded-up C 300 test car came close to $70,000, which is a lot for a small base-trim luxury convertible. The excellent materials and build quality at least makes it easier to swallow the bitter pill of the price tag.
A four-year/50,000-mile basic and powertrain warranty is average for the class, as is roadside assistance for the same parameters. Complimentary scheduled maintenance is not included.
Wildcard
If a Mercedes-Benz convertible is at the top of your shopping list, you will not be disappointed with the C 300 Cabriolet. For the occasional top-down trip in perfect weather, it's tough to beat. But when the weather or the roads aren't perfect, the car's shortcomings in ride comfort and refinement are a little too obvious.
Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz C-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is a four-seat luxury convertible sold in trims that correspond with increasing levels of performance — C 300, C 300 4Matic, AMG C 43, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S. The C 300, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S are rear-wheel-drive, while the C 300 4Matic and AMG C 43 are all-wheel-drive. All use a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Awesome performance for a 4 cylinder. Great technology and comfort options. White with saddle brown leather and dark brown soft top looks classy. The details and quality of the vehicle is great.
Features & Specs
|C 300 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$53,950
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
|C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$55,950
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
|AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$64,750
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$84,900
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite C-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns the driver audibly and applies the brakes if it senses a front collision.
- Surround-View System
- Gives a 360-degree view of the car for tight parking lots and spaces so you can avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series
The BMW 3 Series is one of the most popular compact luxury sedans on the market, but we're not sure its latest redesign hits the mark. We like its overall performance, and the base four-cylinder engine is quick and responsive. We're less enthralled with the finicky infotainment system and harsh ride when you opt for the M Sport package.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Audi A4
Audi's bread-and-butter sedan is lightly refreshed for this year. The front end gets new styling cues that make it look a little more aggressive, it comes with a few more standard features, and the infotainment display is now a touchscreen. Otherwise, it's business as usual for Audi's excellent four-door.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes' last budget-friendly small sedan — the CLA-Class — was a pretty poor effort that was unworthy of the three-pointed badge. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is essentially its successor and very nearly rights all of the CLA's wrongs. The ride is more comfortable, the interior is positively upscale, and the transmission's kinks have been worked out. Unless you absolutely need the room afforded by the C-Class, go with the A-Class.
