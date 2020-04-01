  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Convertible Profile. European Model Shown.
7.5/10 Expert Rating
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Convertible Rear Badge
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Convertible Exterior. European Model Shown.
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Convertible Exterior. European Model Shown.
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S Convertible Exterior. European Model Shown.
+145
(5)

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible
MSRP Range: $53,950 - $84,900

Select a trim
Build & Price

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Interior is impeccably crafted
  • Many available cutting-edge features
  • A range of high-horsepower engines available
Cons
  • Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
  • C 300's optional sport suspension is rides too harshly
  • Limited cargo room
What's new
  • C 350e hybrid expected to come out later in the model year
  • A few previously optional features are now standard
  • Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a versatile small luxury car in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, each with the choice of three distinct engines. Its richly detailed cabin distinguishes it from cost-cutting forebears and exudes the quality that premium-car buyers expect. It's not the newest or most competitive car in the segment, but the C-Class is still a great buy, provided you check the right options boxes.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

7.5 / 10
The C 300 Cabriolet flatters its occupants with all the trappings of a modern Mercedes. Its well-crafted interior and advanced technology are at the top of the class. But when fully optioned, it can be more than a bit expensive. And some of those options, such as the sports package and larger wheels, do more harm than good.

How does the C-Class drive?

8.0
The C 300 Cabriolet's turbocharged four-cylinder is sufficiently quick and provides more than adequate power for passing slower traffic. It brakes well too. It's easy to stop smoothly in routine driving or quickly in emergencies. The nine-speed automatic transmission performs with luxury-car smoothness in everyday situations. The auto stop-start system is less refined and rocks the car when the engine churns to life.

The C 300, when fitted with the optional sport-tuned suspension, feels planted and secure when driving around turns. The steering effort has an appropriate amount of heft at higher speeds, allowing for more precise and predictable control than you might expect from an entry-level convertible. The optional summer tires provide an almost surplus of grip.

How comfortable is the C-Class?

7.0
The C-Class Cabriolet's single most significant problem is its rough ride. The C 300 should be the most relaxed and comfortable trim in the lineup, but our tester's AMG line package (which includes a sport-tuned suspension) should be avoided at all costs. The optional 19-inch wheels, which our car also had, don't help either.

The well-insulated top keeps the interior comfortable when it's up, but the climate system is no match for the top down on a cool day. Again, with the top up, outside noise is barely noticeable. Stowing the top creates more wind buffeting than we expected, and the C 300 exhibits severe body shudder and shake on broken roads.

On the other hand, the front seats offer plenty of adjustment and lateral support. The padding is firm, but the contoured surfaces make them comfortable for long drives.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The C-Class' interior impresses with a graceful-looking dashboard and minimalist control layout. Though Mercedes pared down the physical buttons, it uses on-screen buttons in the infotainment system. Its menu structure is a little complicated and takes time to learn.

Otherwise, the cabin is quite nice. The front seats are spacious enough that tall adults won't feel confined, and the driver's seat offers a multitude of adjustments so you can find a perfect position. The back seat is predictably cramped for a luxury convertible, and the rear view is compromised by the small rear window and rear headrests.

The power top takes about 20 seconds to raise or lower, and it can be operated at speeds up to 30 mph. When stowed, the top is concealed under a nicely finished hard cover.

How’s the tech?

8.5
The C-Class' infotainment system requires a bit of a learning curve but has great-looking graphics. You can also use a variety of inputs to operate it, such as wheel-mounted touchpads or the central control knob. The optional 12.3-inch display and Burmester audio system are also great.

While it lacks the newest MBUX system found in new Benzes, the C-Class' voice recognition system is accurate, even with the top down at highway speeds. The advanced safety systems work well overall and avoid triggering false alarms.

How’s the storage?

6.5
It should come as no surprise that you'll need to make some sacrifices with a convertible when it comes to utility. The trunk only measures 8.8 cubic feet, so fitting luggage for a weekend getaway might be a challenge. In-cabin storage isn't plentiful either, but the bins and pockets that do exist are well-sized.

As is typical for most small convertibles, a rear-facing child seat will simply not fit if there's a passenger in front. But at least the car-seat anchor points are clearly marked and easy to access.

How economical is the C-Class?

6.0
The EPA estimates its fuel economy at 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway), which is a few mpg lower than rivals. As a result of our enthusiastic driving style in our test car, we didn't even manage to break past an 18-mpg average.

Is the C-Class a good value?

7.0
In price, it starts close to the BMW 4 Series and the Audi A5. While the Mercedes does inhabit the luxury end of the spectrum, options can add up very quickly. Our loaded-up C 300 test car came close to $70,000, which is a lot for a small base-trim luxury convertible. The excellent materials and build quality at least makes it easier to swallow the bitter pill of the price tag.

A four-year/50,000-mile basic and powertrain warranty is average for the class, as is roadside assistance for the same parameters. Complimentary scheduled maintenance is not included.

Wildcard

7.5
If a Mercedes-Benz convertible is at the top of your shopping list, you will not be disappointed with the C 300 Cabriolet. For the occasional top-down trip in perfect weather, it's tough to beat. But when the weather or the roads aren't perfect, the car's shortcomings in ride comfort and refinement are a little too obvious.

Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Though we remain absolutely captivated by the V8 models, most buyers will find the standard C 300 and its turbocharged four-cylinder offer enough performance. Mercedes offers a wealth of options, but keep it simple to avoid sky-high pricing. The main packages to consider are the Premium package (Burmester premium audio system, ambient lighting and satellite radio) and the Driving Assistance package (adaptive cruise control and other driver aids).

Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is a four-seat luxury convertible sold in trims that correspond with increasing levels of performance — C 300, C 300 4Matic, AMG C 43, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S. The C 300, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S are rear-wheel-drive, while the C 300 4Matic and AMG C 43 are all-wheel-drive. All use a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The C 300 and C 300 4Matic come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque). You also get LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, a power-closing trunklid, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats with neck heaters, adjustable ambient lighting and simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex).

Standard tech includes the COMAND infotainment system with a 10.3-inch central display screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 13-speaker Burmester audio system with satellite radio and two USB ports. Safety systems include a blind-spot monitor and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The AMG C 43 primarily adds a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension with selectable damper settings, an aerodynamic body kit, additional driving modes, a sport exhaust, sport front seats and simulated-suede seat inserts.

The AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S offer similar equipment, with the notable difference of a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft with the C 63; 503 hp, 516 lb-ft with the C 63 S), a high-performance transmission, an electronic limited-slip rear differential and launch control. The AMG C 63 S also adds 19-inch wheels, dynamic engine mounts, additional traction settings and leather upholstery.

Some features on the high-performance models can be added to the lower trims as well. Several packages are optional across all trims. These include the Multimedia package (navigation and enhanced voice commands), the Parking Assistance package (automated parking and a surround-view camera), and the Driving Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and a lane-centering system).

Notable stand-alone options, depending on trim, include ventilated front seats, a digital instrument panel, a head-up display and a wireless charging pad. The AMG C 63 S is exclusively available with high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes.

See all for sale

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine
  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • technology
  • interior
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, C300 Cabrio
Hiram,
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Awesome performance for a 4 cylinder. Great technology and comfort options. White with saddle brown leather and dark brown soft top looks classy. The details and quality of the vehicle is great.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

C 300 2dr Convertible features & specs
C 300 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$53,950
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$55,950
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$64,750
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower385 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all for sale
AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible features & specs
AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$84,900
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower503 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite C-Class safety features:

Active Brake Assist
Warns the driver audibly and applies the brakes if it senses a front collision.
Surround-View System
Gives a 360-degree view of the car for tight parking lots and spaces so you can avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
Active Blind Spot Assist
Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series is one of the most popular compact luxury sedans on the market, but we're not sure its latest redesign hits the mark. We like its overall performance, and the base four-cylinder engine is quick and responsive. We're less enthralled with the finicky infotainment system and harsh ride when you opt for the M Sport package.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class & BMW 3 Series features

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Audi A4

Audi's bread-and-butter sedan is lightly refreshed for this year. The front end gets new styling cues that make it look a little more aggressive, it comes with a few more standard features, and the infotainment display is now a touchscreen. Otherwise, it's business as usual for Audi's excellent four-door.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class & Audi A4 features

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes' last budget-friendly small sedan — the CLA-Class — was a pretty poor effort that was unworthy of the three-pointed badge. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is essentially its successor and very nearly rights all of the CLA's wrongs. The ride is more comfortable, the interior is positively upscale, and the transmission's kinks have been worked out. Unless you absolutely need the room afforded by the C-Class, go with the A-Class.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class & Mercedes-Benz A-Class features
FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 C-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz C-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the C-Class gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the C-Class has 8.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:

  • C 350e hybrid expected to come out later in the model year
  • A few previously optional features are now standard
  • Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the C-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the C-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 C-Class and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 C-Class is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,950.

Other versions include:

  • C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $53,950
  • C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $55,950
  • AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $64,750
  • AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $84,900
  • AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $77,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the next question is, which C-Class model is right for you? C-Class variants include C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of C-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible Overview

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible is offered in the following styles: C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 C-Class Convertible 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 C-Class Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 C-Class Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including C 300, C 300 4MATIC, AMG C 43, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible?

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $78,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $4,801 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,801 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $73,494.

The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertibles are available in my area?

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible Listings and Inventory

There are currently 8 new 2020 [object Object] C-Class Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $67,185 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] C-Class Convertible for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible C-Class Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,443.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,339.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible and all available trim types: C 300 4MATIC, C 300, AMG C 43, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

