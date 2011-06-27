Estimated values
2009 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,303
|$5,960
|$6,989
|Clean
|$4,059
|$5,614
|$6,565
|Average
|$3,570
|$4,923
|$5,718
|Rough
|$3,081
|$4,231
|$4,870
Estimated values
2009 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,631
|$6,272
|$7,293
|Clean
|$4,368
|$5,908
|$6,851
|Average
|$3,842
|$5,180
|$5,966
|Rough
|$3,316
|$4,453
|$5,081