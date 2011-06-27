Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,085
|$9,962
|$11,450
|Clean
|$7,709
|$9,490
|$10,882
|Average
|$6,958
|$8,545
|$9,744
|Rough
|$6,207
|$7,601
|$8,607
Estimated values
2012 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,185
|$9,905
|$11,273
|Clean
|$7,804
|$9,435
|$10,714
|Average
|$7,044
|$8,497
|$9,594
|Rough
|$6,284
|$7,558
|$8,474