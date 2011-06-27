Vehicle overview

With an all-new replacement waiting in the wings, the 2016 Lincoln MKS enters its final year unchanged. And in the hyper-competitive and ever-evolving world of big luxury sedans, that doesn't leave the Lincoln flagship in a very strong position.

Of course, that isn't to say that this dressed-up version of the Ford Taurus doesn't have its upsides. A turbocharged V6 engine with 365 hp and standard all-wheel drive is optional. The standard V6 uses front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional there, too. There's also an aesthetically pleasing — if somewhat tricky to use — touch-sensitive electronics interface, a roomy backseat and a huge trunk.

On a long road trip, the MKS's quiet passenger cabin is a relaxing place to roll away the miles. That said, the ride quality isn't quite as refined as its competitors. Likewise, several rivals feel more solid and well-planted on a winding stretch of road.

As we alluded to earlier, the MKS has no shortage of desirable competitors. European models like the 2016 Audi A6, the 2016 BMW 5 Series and the 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class are more expensive and more refined. For a more apples-to-apples comparison, we suggest having a look at comparably priced models like the 2016 Acura RLX, 2016 Cadillac CTS, 2016 Chrysler 300, 2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2016 Lexus ES 350 sedans. Each has their own strengths, but they tend to make the MKS look and feel dated in terms of overall performance and features.