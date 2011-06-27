Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,032
|$19,026
|$21,048
|Clean
|$16,380
|$18,286
|$20,211
|Average
|$15,075
|$16,805
|$18,536
|Rough
|$13,769
|$15,325
|$16,860
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,886
|$18,001
|$20,146
|Clean
|$15,277
|$17,301
|$19,344
|Average
|$14,060
|$15,900
|$17,741
|Rough
|$12,843
|$14,499
|$16,137
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,980
|$17,069
|$19,186
|Clean
|$14,406
|$16,405
|$18,422
|Average
|$13,258
|$15,077
|$16,895
|Rough
|$12,110
|$13,748
|$15,368