Used 2016 Lincoln MKS Consumer Reviews
MKS is a hidden gem!
I was looking for something roomy, with a powerful engine (v6 or v8), a silky smooth ride, and all bells and whistles. So so glad I test drove the MKS in my car search. The press bashed this car for being too similar to the Ford Tuarus, but to me that's never been a consistently applied criticism, as journalists rate the Lexus ES 350 as a better car (it isn't) letting it off the hook despite being a glorified Toyota Avalon. The engine is from the SHO and it is bad ass. 350 ft lbs of torque that you feel the minute you push the pedal. In comfort mode it's like driving a modern reincarnation of the Town Car. In sport mode it's a large all wheel drive sports sedan. You can hear yourself breath it's so quite in the cabin and the leather is butter smooth. Just love it. Massaging seats, adjustable gas/break pedals, and dual moon roofs this car is first class.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent Executive Car
The car has a clean set of lines with ample acceleration, but also has all the comforts required for this type of car. Extremely quiet. The turbo has no issues when needed, it's awesome.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Overpriced and over hyped
Fusion has a better ride and steered better. Well equipped Fusion is overall better buy than Lincoln.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the MKS
Related Used 2016 Lincoln MKS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator