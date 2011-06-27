  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKS
  4. Used 2016 Lincoln MKS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Lincoln MKS Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 MKS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,010
See MKS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,010
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,010
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,010
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,010
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,010
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,010
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
210 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,010
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,010
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,010
Smoker's Pack w/Ash/Coin Cupyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,010
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,010
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,010
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,010
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" Premium Painted Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Dual Panel Vista Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,010
Maximum cargo capacity19.2 cu.ft.
Length205.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4204 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Height61.6 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,010
Exterior Colors
  • Black Velvet Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Java Metallic
  • Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Luxe Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Hazelnut, premium leather
  • Light Dune, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,010
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/45R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,010
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,010
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See MKS Inventory

Related Used 2016 Lincoln MKS Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles