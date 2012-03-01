Used 1992 Lexus SC 400 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 400
Overall Consumer Rating 4.9 43 Reviews
nicksc400,01/03/2012
I was looking for a used vehicle to commute 40 miles one way and this car has been very reliable . I've has this vehicle for a year with no serious problems. I now have 158k an still runs like a champ. It's a very fun car to drive with great horse power. if you run across someone selling a sc400,research and go for it!