Used 1992 Lexus SC 400 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 SC 400
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/412.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Dark Walnut Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mauve Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Super Silver III Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Flint Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Black Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Frosted Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Taupe Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
