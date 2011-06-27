  1. Home
2017 Lexus NX 200t Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable cabin construction and quality
  • Smooth and quiet engine
  • generous backseat room
  • Copious high-tech features
  • Small cargo capacity
  • Potentially distracting and frustrating Remote Touch tech interface
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Introduced two years ago, the NX 200t represents a different type of Lexus crossover SUV. It's sharply styled and possesses a much sportier driving experience than the Lexus norm. Its size is also distinctive. It's a little bigger than most other new-breed subcompact luxury crossover SUVs but smaller than more established compacts. Unchanged, though, are the Lexus trademarks of an ultra-smooth engine, a quiet cabin, superior quality and a reputation for excellent reliability.

The main downside to the 2017 Lexus NX 200t is cargo space. There's just not a whole lot of it. If you expect that you'll be frequently hauling a lot of stuff, there might be better options for you. The sporty and spacious BMW X3 is a great choice, as is the value-rich and highly practical Acura RDX. The more compact BMW X1 is also worth a look. And if you do need more space than the NX provides, the Lexus RX 350 will deliver that, plus an even fancier interior, for not that much more money. Certainly, you have some choices in this class, but the NX 200t should definitely be among them.

2017 Lexus NX 200t models

The 2017 Lexus NX 200t is a five-passenger compact SUV available in a single trim level. The NX 300h hybrid is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, automatic dual-zone climate control, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with two-way driver lumbar adjustment), simulated-leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe), a 60/40-split folding and reclining backseat, Bluetooth connectivity, the 7-inch Lexus Display Audio knob-and-screen interface, Scout GPS Link navigation smartphone app connectivity, one USB port and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.

The NX 200t F Sport is in fact a package, which includes 18-inch wheels, special exterior styling elements, a sport-tuned suspension, special interior trim and NuLuxe color schemes, more aggressively bolstered seats, different gauges and a sport steering wheel.

Other packages are also available, but their availability can vary by region, so you'll want to check with your local dealer. The Comfort package includes a power-adjustable steering wheel and driver-seat memory functions. To that package, the Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats (heated only on the F Sport), upgraded exterior running lights and a blind-spot monitoring system (available separately). The Luxury package adds popular items such as leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, automatic wipers and a power liftgate, but it must be had with both the Comfort and Premium packages. A power-folding rear seat can be added separately to the Luxury package.

Additional options include front and rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control (bundled with forward collision mitigation), upgraded LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging. Some of the extras in the above package content can be available separately. There's also the Navigation package, which adds a full Lexus navigation system, the Remote Touch electronics interface, a variety of smartphone apps and two additional speakers.

The 2017 Lexus NX 200t is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive NX 200t went from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds, which is about average for a small crossover with a base engine.

EPA estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway) for an NX 200t with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive only lowers the combined figure to 24 mpg. On the Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation route, a front-wheel-drive NX 200t returned 25.7 mpg, which is a fairly typical result relative to the EPA combined figure.

Driving

Much like the latest RX, the NX 200t represents a renewed focus on driving enjoyment from Lexus. Particularly on the F Sport version, the NX's body motions are nicely controlled when you're driving around turns and over bumps and dips. Still, this Lexus is still largely about getting you through the daily grind. The NX 200t's suspension smooths over road imperfections with ease. Where rivals feel busy and nervous, the Lexus seems to glide unaffected.

The 200t's engine is notably hushed, especially when compared to the turbocharged four-cylinders of some competitors. It's also very smooth and respectably powerful. Current luxury SUV owners used to V6 engines might not even notice that there are two fewer cylinders under the hood.

Interior

The NX's cabin isn't as radically designed as the vehicle's exterior, but it still exudes a cool, modern vibe that won't be mistaken for anything else in the segment. Construction is absolutely top-notch, with materials that look and feel rich. The soft leather-like material that lines the doors, dash and center console feels expensive, and we appreciate the padded areas that cushion the center console to keep your legs from whacking against a hard surface. Details such as contrast stitching, wood trim and a modern analog clock are tastefully applied.

The high-mounted climate controls are easy to reach and see, and other secondary controls are intuitive. The infotainment controls are less so, however. The standard Display Audio system utilizes a knob-and-screen system similar to BMW's iDrive. We haven't had a chance to try Display Audio, but most NX models are likely to leave the dealer lot with navigation and thus the Lexus' Remote Touch interface as well. With Remote Touch, various menus and icons are selected with a console-mounted touchpad like a laptop's. There is haptic feedback (vibration) through that pad when you click something, but in general, we find that using Remote Touch draws too much of your attention from the road. (The touchpad is also harder to use than the small joystick-like Remote Touch controller in the Lexus RX.) Tech-savvy users might also be disappointed by the absence of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The NX is great at carrying people, less so their stuff. Rear passengers should find generous room despite the vehicle's modest overall dimensions, but cargo space is tight. The NX's 54.6 cubic feet of total volume brings up the rear in this segment, and the raked liftgate seems to make it less versatile than even its modest volume number would suggest. With the seats up, cargo space shrinks to 17.7 cubic feet, making it less spacious than even some subcompact crossovers.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 Lexus NX Turbo
Jody Dean,01/16/2017
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Update: July 2020. Car is 3.5 years old. Absolutely no issues. I’ve only changed the oil and added a new set of tires. Car is excellent Great interior, ride comfort is excellent and the 4 cylinder turbo in sport mode far exceeds my expectations. The sound system is adequate. Only complaint is fuel tank capacity is only13 gallons. Different ride than a BMW sedan but a great SUV. Plenty of room. Awful info system. Very difficult to figure out. No issues at all with maintenance. A very reliable car! Compared to BMW or Mercedes I'll never go back. Reliable, great in the snow and a great riding vehicle.
Lexus NX-arrive safely and in style
Jim,12/22/2018
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Have you ever fantasized owning a vehicle that performs as though it was hard-wired directly to your nervous system? But I'm not referring to spine tingling acceleration or Grand Prix like maneuvers but rather the calm and serenity that emanates from an assurance of safety and reliability of the vehicle's every component. It's the confidence to load the daughter and grandson into the rear seats for a journey through heavy traffic or challenging weather conditions that make the NX worth the premium expense. When you shut the door, hit the ignition and the car comes to life you are greeted by a feeling of confidence the journey is going to be safe, comfortable and enjoyable. I'm particularly impressed with the transmission selector that allows choice of sport, normal or economy modes. I have always been a "hyper-miler and get my thrills out of out performing the mileage figures listed in the brochures. The "eco" setting yields 32-34 mpg when driven at speeds not exceeding 60 mph. This describes most of my driving. A thought about the sport mode is worthwhile in that it gives the vehicle more "life" during acceleration and concomitantly tightens up the steering to provide more precise handling. This is especially useful while driving on roads that require the driver's complete attention and would also give an added thrill to those so inclined. All in all, this Lexus checks all the boxes I require in an upscale, all wheel drive yet nimble SUV.
NX 200t
Rob,12/02/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Had this vehicle a month, there is nothing about it I do not like, the back up camera has saved me from being hit, the lane assist is awesome, the seats are comfortable front and back, it is quiet inside, great look outside, had plenty of compliments on it. The technology is understood and I'm older, the sound system is great, corners great, love the suspension settings, the headlights work great. Man if your in the market for a vehicle of this size, there is absolutely nothing else that compares this is a luxury car with a fun drive when you ask it to be fun. Go get yourself one before their all gone.
Very Happy
Mady,11/22/2017
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
First of all,I'm not a "car person" so I usually don't give cars a second thought. Having said that,I love this car ! It's comfortable,easy to get in and out and to park.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t is offered in the following submodels: NX 200t SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t trim styles:

  The Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t Base is priced between $24,285 and$33,500 with odometer readings between 11033 and60406 miles.
  The Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT is priced between $27,969 and$36,500 with odometer readings between 15722 and49046 miles.

