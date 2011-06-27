Estimated values
2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,105
|$26,114
|$28,256
|Clean
|$23,471
|$25,421
|$27,484
|Average
|$22,204
|$24,034
|$25,941
|Rough
|$20,937
|$22,648
|$24,397
Estimated values
2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,626
|$26,722
|$28,954
|Clean
|$23,979
|$26,013
|$28,163
|Average
|$22,685
|$24,594
|$26,582
|Rough
|$21,390
|$23,175
|$25,000
Estimated values
2017 Lexus NX 200t 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,354
|$24,334
|$26,440
|Clean
|$21,767
|$23,688
|$25,718
|Average
|$20,592
|$22,396
|$24,274
|Rough
|$19,416
|$21,104
|$22,830
Estimated values
2017 Lexus NX 200t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,008
|$25,094
|$27,315
|Clean
|$22,403
|$24,428
|$26,569
|Average
|$21,193
|$23,096
|$25,077
|Rough
|$19,984
|$21,763
|$23,585