Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 NX 200t
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Qi-Compatible Wireless Chargeryes
60/40 Power Folding Rear Seatsyes
Cargo Netyes
Leather Heated Steering Wheelyes
Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Universal Transmitteryes
All-Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Trayyes
Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror w/Homelink Universal Transmitter and Compassyes
All-Weather Floor and Cargo Matsyes
Heated/Ventilated Front Seatsyes
All Weather Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Key Glovesyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroofyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Power Rear Dooryes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
F SPORT 19-in Split-Six-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
LED Headlamps w/o Auto High Beamsyes
LED Headlamps w/Auto High Beamsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
18" Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3940 lbs.
Gross weight5090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length182.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Atomic Silver
  • Blue Vortex Metallic
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Autumn Shimmer
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Flaxen, leatherette
  • Creme, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Creme, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
