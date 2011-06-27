  1. Home
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,737$15,070$17,068
Clean$12,207$14,430$16,310
Average$11,146$13,150$14,792
Rough$10,085$11,871$13,274
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,042$17,072$19,656
Clean$13,457$16,348$18,782
Average$12,287$14,898$17,035
Rough$11,118$13,448$15,287
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,979$19,429$22,369
Clean$15,314$18,604$21,375
Average$13,983$16,954$19,386
Rough$12,651$15,304$17,397
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,042$17,072$19,656
Clean$13,457$16,347$18,782
Average$12,287$14,897$17,035
Rough$11,118$13,448$15,287
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,099$18,356$21,134
Clean$14,470$17,577$20,195
Average$13,212$16,018$18,316
Rough$11,954$14,459$16,436
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,671$19,054$21,938
Clean$15,019$18,245$20,962
Average$13,713$16,627$19,012
Rough$12,408$15,009$17,061
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,563$15,274$17,585
Clean$12,039$14,625$16,804
Average$10,993$13,328$15,240
Rough$9,946$12,031$13,677
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,223$16,077$18,510
Clean$12,672$15,395$17,688
Average$11,571$14,029$16,042
Rough$10,469$12,664$14,396
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,039 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,625 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
To understand if the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.