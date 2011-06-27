Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,737
|$15,070
|$17,068
|Clean
|$12,207
|$14,430
|$16,310
|Average
|$11,146
|$13,150
|$14,792
|Rough
|$10,085
|$11,871
|$13,274
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,042
|$17,072
|$19,656
|Clean
|$13,457
|$16,348
|$18,782
|Average
|$12,287
|$14,898
|$17,035
|Rough
|$11,118
|$13,448
|$15,287
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,979
|$19,429
|$22,369
|Clean
|$15,314
|$18,604
|$21,375
|Average
|$13,983
|$16,954
|$19,386
|Rough
|$12,651
|$15,304
|$17,397
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,042
|$17,072
|$19,656
|Clean
|$13,457
|$16,347
|$18,782
|Average
|$12,287
|$14,897
|$17,035
|Rough
|$11,118
|$13,448
|$15,287
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,099
|$18,356
|$21,134
|Clean
|$14,470
|$17,577
|$20,195
|Average
|$13,212
|$16,018
|$18,316
|Rough
|$11,954
|$14,459
|$16,436
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,671
|$19,054
|$21,938
|Clean
|$15,019
|$18,245
|$20,962
|Average
|$13,713
|$16,627
|$19,012
|Rough
|$12,408
|$15,009
|$17,061
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,563
|$15,274
|$17,585
|Clean
|$12,039
|$14,625
|$16,804
|Average
|$10,993
|$13,328
|$15,240
|Rough
|$9,946
|$12,031
|$13,677
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,223
|$16,077
|$18,510
|Clean
|$12,672
|$15,395
|$17,688
|Average
|$11,571
|$14,029
|$16,042
|Rough
|$10,469
|$12,664
|$14,396