Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Consumer Reviews

Don't Buy! chene91@gmail.com , 04/24/2016 Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 59 of 62 people found this review helpful What a nightmare so far owning my 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque! I am just shy of 2 months owning the vehicle for 3 years and oh my what a terrible experience I have had with the car. The car is also nearing 40,000 miles. So far what has gone wrong with the car: @ 07000 miles the radiator started leaking coolant @ 11000 miles both front wheel arch molding popped out needed to be replaced. @ 12000 miles Engine check light on, sensor replaced @ 12005 miles Engine check light on again (yes the very next day) said the crankshaft/piston was not working properly, had to get it replaced. @ 13000 miles tail lights started to fog up, both tail lights replaced @ 18000 miles head light not working, replaced headlight @ 21000 miles same head light not working again! @ 25000 miles power lift gate stopped working, reprogrammed. @ 28000 miles engine check light on, turbo failed, brand new turbo was replaced. @ 30000 miles rear wheel arch molding came loose again replaced new @ 33000 miles car says coolant level low, topped of coolant @ 35000 miles car says coolant level low again! This time replaced brand new radiator @ 38000 miles car says coolant level low, topped of coolant @ 38500 miles car says coolant level low, topped of coolant @ 39500 miles car says coolant level low, dealer saying was leaking coolant! replaced piping / seals @ 39505 miles (yes the very next day) airbag light came on! @ 39700 miles (today) the infotainment console is not turning on! I'm sure I'm missing out on a whole lot more times I had to visit the dealership! but on paper that's 17 times to the dealership for faults and repair! if you average it out that means a trip to land rover dealership every other month! talk about reliability! after the warranty expires I must sell the vehicle because of all these problems! A very bad bad experience on my first new car! At least the dealership didn't have a bad attitude with whole situation! or else I will be very angry! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Looks, HORRIBLE TRANSMISSION cgallen , 01/23/2014 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I got the Dynamic because I liked its sportier looks, but I cannot get over how much I HATE the transmission programming. Around 30 mph if you are maintaing speed in traffic and give it just a little gas, it drops a gear, jumps the rpm's to 3000, the turbo kicks in, you yank your foot back off and try to slowly accelerate. HORRIBLE, especially for a >$60k vehicle. I have never had a more jerky ride, and it is making me hate this vehicle. And on top of that, my tail lights filled with condensation after the first car wash. 6 months later, I am still waiting for the "new improved ones coming out in 2014." Kind of ruins that look of quality and prestige...

If you want to throw you're money away - buy one! Unsatisfied consumer , 04/12/2016 Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2013 Range Rover Evouque in August, 2015 with approximately 45,000/miles. No Carfax notification regarding the Turbo that had already been replaced in the TWO years the previous owner owned the vehicle, while under warranty. Land Rover Corporate REFUSES to pay for the replacement of the Turbo that has gone AGAIN and won't acknowledge that it is a known issue with the vehicle. Very, very disappointed in their stand to NOT warrant their product. I was given every excuse in the book from Corporate as to why this is my issue, not a faulty vehicle or faulty part issue. A bunch of crap for a very expensive vehicle!! I've had better luck with Lincoln and Audi - and I'll go back to a company that stands by their product. Customer service from Corporate is non existent - they read from a script. Needless to say I will NEVER purchase again from Land Rover, and look forward to the day I no longer own it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Buyer Beware (!) J. Jackson , 07/13/2016 Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful Absolutely do not consider purchasing this vehicle. I purchased in DEC 2015 with app. 35k miles. I was unaware several repairs had already been made. The vehicle required major engine work in JUN 2015. The vehicle completed stalled while parked and I was stranded for 3 days our of state. It then stalled with zero electric while I was driving less than a couple of weeks later and after over a week and a half is still in repair at dealer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value