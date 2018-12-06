2019 Kia Stinger
What’s new
- Some previously optional features are standard this year
- New GTS trim level
- Part of the first Kia Stinger generation introduced in 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sporty and stylish appearance stands out
- Entertaining levels of performance
- Refined interior with hatchback utility
- Generous warranty coverage
- Limited space for rear passengers
- Ride quality can get a little jittery at times
- Sloping roofline hampers rear visibility
Which Stinger does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
When the Kia Stinger debuted last year, it's safe to say more than a few eyebrows were raised. This is a sedan that hails from the same company that offers the lowly Rio, yet its bold styling and high performance make it unlike anything else in Kia's lineup. Really, you need to look at European luxury sport sedans to find something comparable.
Longer, lower and sleeker than an Optima, the Stinger packs a performance punch. A turbocharged four-cylinder is standard, and a 365-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine is optional. All-wheel drive is available, too. Inside, the Stinger has an impressively refined and comfortable cabin and a versatile hatchback-style cargo area. You also get the typical Kia benefits of plenty of standard features and a long powertrain warranty.
Even though this Kia is compared to cars from Audi and BMW, it's doubtful that it will win over everyone. For some, the badge might be the biggest thing to hold the Stinger back. But if you're not much of a badge snob, you'll definitely like the Stinger and its excellent performance, feature content and price.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Kia Stinger as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Want to know even more about the Kia Stinger? Check out our editorial experts' long-term test of a Kia Stinger GT2. How was the interior and visibility from inside this fastback sedan? Was the cargo room big enough for road trips? How was our Stinger GT test car's reliability? Learn this and more from our 20,000-mile test. Note that while we tested a 2018 Stinger, our observations still fully apply to the 2019 Stinger as well.
2019 Kia Stinger models
The 2019 Kia Stinger is a four-door sedan with a fastback-like hatch that is available in five trim levels. The base rear-wheel-drive Stinger is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on all models as an option.
Standard features for the base Stinger include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, heated and power-folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
You also get an auto-dimming rearview mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a 7-inch touchscreen, three USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
The Premium trim adds LED headlights, a sunroof, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a larger driver information display, driver-seat memory functions, an 8-inch touchscreen, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.
The Kia Stinger GT employs a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 hp, 376 lb-ft). Feature content is similar to the base Stinger but upgrades to 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a mechanical-locking rear differential, adaptive suspension dampers, a launch control system, variable ratio steering, a few exterior and interior embellishments, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a nine-speaker audio system.
Debuting midway through the model year is the limited-production GTS. It builds off the GT trim but adds many of the features found on the Premium trim, with the exception of adaptive cruise control. Unique to the GTS are bits of carbon-fiber exterior trim, a steering wheel wrapped in imitation suede, bright orange exterior paint (the only color available), and an optional drift mode for the all-wheel-drive variant.
The GT1 trim adds the Premium features along with auto-dimming exterior mirrors, ventilated front seats and additional performance meters. At the top of the lineup is the GT2 trim that finishes it off with a hands-free opening hatchback, a head-up display, premium leather upholstery, upgraded front seats, heated rear seats, and a surround-view parking camera system. Automatic wipers are also available as an option for all Stingers.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking7.5
Steering8.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position9.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.5
Quality8.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage8.5
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.5
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Stinger.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is a fast hatchback road car. It is not a drag strip car but is fast off the block (4.5 to 60mph). It is built for the four lane highway as it's top speed has been limited to 167 mph which it goes without issue. The summer tires in the winter need to be taken care of in temps under 32 degrees. It is beautiful and I bought the car not for what it costs but for how it looks and performs. Very satisfied with KIA and I pleased myself with this purchase. Same excitement I got when I bought by Infiniti G35 in 20007.
Just purchased the 2019 Stinger Premium 2.0 T RWD and I absolutely love it! I traded in my loaded 2017 Sportage EX and haven't had a moments regret. The technology on the vehicle is amazing for the price. The vehicle has great eye appeal, with interior luxury and comfort that's second to none. I've had several Optima owners ask me how I like it and expressed regret for not getting one. Best of all, It's fun to drive!!! The launch mode will literally put you back in your seat and you'd better have a tight grip on the steering wheel while demonstrating. I do wish the braking were more aggressive, however, they're still in the break in period and hopefully will improve. That's not a criticism, just an observation. I rate this vehicle 9.8 out of 10.
I was researching looking for a Rear Wheel drive Sedan to upgrade from a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Since I have 2 kids 5, and 2 I still needed room to haul the kids with car seats and stuff for trips etc, but for the most part this is my daily driver to work and back. The Stinger Fits the bill. It's the sporty car that I personally want/ like with RWD fun to drive, but it also has the functionality of being a family hauler at the same time. After buying and driving this the most surprising thing to me isn't the power or the cool tech or the great looks, its how comfortable this car is to drive on a daily basis. The Seats have so many adjustable options that it literally fits you like a glove. The side bolsters will hug you just enough and the heated and ventilated front seats are great for hot days or the cold of winter. The suspension and the ride is very smooth and I noticed immediately when I went over sections with potholes the expectation of noise and movement was missing when I actually went over them in this car. Car has all the tech you could want and the power is all there when you need it. The things that I wish I could change with a magic wand if I could would be better gas mileage and rear visibility. The Stinger is thirsty and takes premium gas and you end up filling up more frequently than in other cars. I'm averaging 21.5 MPG city driving pretty conservatively. Visibility out the back with hatchback is much poorer than in other cars. Even the vertical visibility to be able to see if that Crown Victoria behind you has lights on top is cut off with the hatch. The sensors and surround view cameras make up for this in backing up but when glancing out the window it is very restricted. You have better visibility out your side rear view mirrors. So far that's about it for the Cons. You don't buy this car to save on Gas and sure you could get better visibility out of a less good looking sporty car but these are trade offs that you make. There is no doubt that when you drive this car you are impressed with the quality , comfort, features and performance.
This model offers style, amenities and nearly the same thrust as the V6. In real world driving exploiting the GT takes a race track or your license sooo I opted for the loaded Premium with grey leather and cooled seats. Stereo is amazing and sunroof is huge. Just did a 700 mile road trip and averaged 31 mpg. Valets at two hotels commented about how they want to get a Stinger....think about how many cool cars they drive? Only modification I will be making is to add a louder exhaust system.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$32,990
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 6200 rpm
|GT2 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,400
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GT1 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,300
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GT 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,300
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Stinger safety features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assistance
- Alerts you if a front impact is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and gently nudges you back.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning System
- Illuminates a warning light if a car is in your blind spot and beeps if you activate your turn signal in that direction.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Stinger vs. the competition
Kia Stinger vs. Ford Mustang
If you don't need the extra doors and the cavernous trunk of the Stinger GT, the Ford Mustang is a great choice. Even with its fastback styling, it's still practical thanks to a decently sized trunk and back seats that fold down. The Mustang strikes a nice balance between comfortable and sporty.
Kia Stinger vs. Kia Optima
The Kia Optima has almost all of the same technology and safety features as the Stinger. You also get a more traditional sedan body shape for considerably less money. But the Optima lacks the power, the cargo capacity and the added performance that's available in the Stinger. The Stinger is cool, and the Optima is practical.
Kia Stinger vs. Honda Accord
A fully loaded Accord costs considerably less than a fully loaded Stinger. It's roomy, fast and packed with features. We rank the Honda Accord as the No. 1 midsize sedan. But as solid of a performer as the Accord may be, it does lack the outright performance and style offered up by the Kia Stinger.
FAQ
Is the Kia Stinger a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Stinger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Stinger:
- Some previously optional features are standard this year
- New GTS trim level
- Part of the first Kia Stinger generation introduced in 2018
Is the Kia Stinger reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Stinger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Stinger?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Stinger is the 2019 Kia Stinger 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,990.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,990
- GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,400
- GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,300
- GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,300
- GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,200
- Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,190
- 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,190
- GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,500
- GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,500
- Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,390
- GTS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,000
- GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,400
What are the different models of Kia Stinger?
More about the 2019 Kia Stinger
2019 Kia Stinger Overview
The 2019 Kia Stinger is offered in the following submodels: Stinger Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), GTS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Stinger?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Stinger and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Stinger 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Stinger.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Stinger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Stinger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Stinger?
Which 2019 Kia Stingers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Stinger for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Stingers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,760 and mileage as low as 2156 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Stinger.
Can't find a new 2019 Kia Stingers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Stinger for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,003.
Find a new Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,189.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Stinger?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
