  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Stinger
  4. 2019 Kia Stinger
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(28)
Ad
8 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Stinger
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

2019 Kia Stinger

What’s new

  • Some previously optional features are standard this year
  • New GTS trim level
  • Part of the first Kia Stinger generation introduced in 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty and stylish appearance stands out
  • Entertaining levels of performance
  • Refined interior with hatchback utility
  • Generous warranty coverage
  • Limited space for rear passengers
  • Ride quality can get a little jittery at times
  • Sloping roofline hampers rear visibility
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
Kia Stinger for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$32,990
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Kia Stinger pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Stinger does Edmunds recommend?

For the full Stinger experience, we recommend the GT. It has the potent twin-turbocharged V6 engine but keeps the price reasonable. Even more driver aids have been made standard this year, so you won't miss out on important safety features if you can't swing the price on a fully loaded Stinger.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

When the Kia Stinger debuted last year, it's safe to say more than a few eyebrows were raised. This is a sedan that hails from the same company that offers the lowly Rio, yet its bold styling and high performance make it unlike anything else in Kia's lineup. Really, you need to look at European luxury sport sedans to find something comparable.

Longer, lower and sleeker than an Optima, the Stinger packs a performance punch. A turbocharged four-cylinder is standard, and a 365-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine is optional. All-wheel drive is available, too. Inside, the Stinger has an impressively refined and comfortable cabin and a versatile hatchback-style cargo area. You also get the typical Kia benefits of plenty of standard features and a long powertrain warranty.

Even though this Kia is compared to cars from Audi and BMW, it's doubtful that it will win over everyone. For some, the badge might be the biggest thing to hold the Stinger back. But if you're not much of a badge snob, you'll definitely like the Stinger and its excellent performance, feature content and price.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Kia Stinger as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know even more about the Kia Stinger? Check out our editorial experts' long-term test of a Kia Stinger GT2. How was the interior and visibility from inside this fastback sedan? Was the cargo room big enough for road trips? How was our Stinger GT test car's reliability? Learn this and more from our 20,000-mile test. Note that while we tested a 2018 Stinger, our observations still fully apply to the 2019 Stinger as well.

2019 Kia Stinger models

The 2019 Kia Stinger is a four-door sedan with a fastback-like hatch that is available in five trim levels. The base rear-wheel-drive Stinger is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on all models as an option.

Standard features for the base Stinger include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, heated and power-folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats.

You also get an auto-dimming rearview mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a 7-inch touchscreen, three USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio.

The Premium trim adds LED headlights, a sunroof, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a larger driver information display, driver-seat memory functions, an 8-inch touchscreen, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.

The Kia Stinger GT employs a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 hp, 376 lb-ft). Feature content is similar to the base Stinger but upgrades to 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a mechanical-locking rear differential, adaptive suspension dampers, a launch control system, variable ratio steering, a few exterior and interior embellishments, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a nine-speaker audio system.

Debuting midway through the model year is the limited-production GTS. It builds off the GT trim but adds many of the features found on the Premium trim, with the exception of adaptive cruise control. Unique to the GTS are bits of carbon-fiber exterior trim, a steering wheel wrapped in imitation suede, bright orange exterior paint (the only color available), and an optional drift mode for the all-wheel-drive variant.

The GT1 trim adds the Premium features along with auto-dimming exterior mirrors, ventilated front seats and additional performance meters. At the top of the lineup is the GT2 trim that finishes it off with a hands-free opening hatchback, a head-up display, premium leather upholstery, upgraded front seats, heated rear seats, and a surround-view parking camera system. Automatic wipers are also available as an option for all Stingers.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Stinger GT2 (turbo 3.3L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.5

Driving

8.5
The Stinger GT has performance chops to back up its striking looks. Acceleration is strong at any speed, and the engine is well-behaved when you aren't hammering the pedal. Handling and steering are great at this price point.

Acceleration

8.5
The Stinger GT doesn't launch very hard from a full stop, but nail the accelerator at speed and you'll be impressed by the thrust from the twin-turbo V6. Even with a car full of people, it's quick. Our test car posted a 0-60 mph time of 5.0 seconds, which is slightly slower than comparable luxury sport sedans.

Braking

7.5
The brakes activate high in the pedal stroke, but braking force is gradual and linear; they are easy to modulate in traffic. In performance driving, you'll have to hit the pedal harder than you think to slow the Stinger quickly, but the sticky summer tires perform exceptionally well.

Steering

8.5
The Stinger responds the moment you start moving the wheel. But it never feels darty, which is welcome and appropriate for a sporty sedan. The steering effort is moderate, in contrast with the too-light feeling in other Kias.

Handling

8.0
This big sedan exhibits some body roll, even when the dampers are in their Sport setting. Still, the Stinger GT handles well and is pretty fun to hustle around corners, especially when you reduce the amount of stability control intervention.

Drivability

8.0
The engine exhibits predictable acceleration in the standard Comfort driving mode. Eco mode dulls acceleration with light to moderate pedal application, while Sport makes the Stinger feel a bit more energetic. Sport also introduces harsher shifts to the otherwise smooth-shifting transmission.

Comfort

8.0
The front seats keep you in place and have many adjustments. The ride is amicable, even in Sport mode, and exterior noise is filtered out. Heated front seats are standard, but heated rear seats aren't available.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats are supportive and offer multiple adjustments, including the side bolsters. But the padding might feel overly firm for some. The seat bottom is also on the narrow side, which will have most pressing against the thigh bolsters. The rear seats are also stiff, and the bench is pretty flat.

Ride comfort

8.5
The Stinger's ride is indeed pleasant. In the standard Comfort driving mode, the adaptive suspension dampers smooth out road imperfections. The ride is firmer in Sport mode but still livable. However, the Stinger lacks the ride sophistication of premium luxury sedans. It can get a little jittery on coarse pavement.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The thrum of the engine is always present, but you won't notice it much during light-throttle conditions. Mash the gas pedal or put it into Sport mode and you'll hear a snarly V6 sound. It's augmented, but it sounds good. Road noise is mostly quiet, and wind noise is nearly nonexistent.

Climate control

8.0
The Stinger has dual-zone climate control up front, with a separate temp dial for the rear vents. Normally, the climate system keeps the cabin at the appropriate temp, though the engine stop-start system significantly reduces fan speed when the engine is off.

Interior

7.0
The driver benefits from an excellent seating position and an ergonomically friendly control layout. Unfortunately for rear passengers, the Stinger has a low roof and limited toe room. Rear visibility is not as good as in other midsize sedans.

Ease of use

8.0
The driver's armrests are just the right height so you can rest your elbows while holding the wheel at 3 and 9 o'clock. The buttons are clearly labeled and easy to understand. The touchscreen is a bit of a reach.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The deep-set pedals and wide doorsill can make for an awkward exit for tall drivers or those with limited flexibility. The rear sloping roofline means most passengers will have to duck to get into the back. The doors are light and easy to open.

Driving position

9.5
The seats in the GT2 trim are more configurable than those in other trims, with adjustable side bolsters and thigh extension. A wide range of vertical and horizontal range ensures that drivers of all sizes can find an agreeable position. The steering wheel has lots of tilt-and-telescoping range.

Roominess

7.0
There's a good sense of space up front, with plenty of legroom and a wide center armrest. Tall drivers might brush against the headliner. There's less headroom in the back due to the sloping roofline. Rear legroom is just OK.

Visibility

6.5
The narrow front pillars promote decent forward visibility, but the high hood and low-slung seating position can make it difficult to place the front of the car. The upward sloping beltline toward the rear and the large rear pillar compromise the rear three-quarter view.

Quality

8.5
Some buttons are shared with other vehicles in Kia's lineup, but others are unique. There are simulated-leather coverings on the doors, and the aluminum-looking trim looks good. It's not as nice inside as a German luxury sedan, but it's not too far off.

Utility

8.5
There's more space in the Stinger's cargo area than any like-minded sedans, though it's smaller in size than the Buick Regal Sportback and the BMW 3 Series GT. The rear seats don't quite drop flat, but the high pivot point means you won't have to move the front seats forward to fold them.

Small-item storage

8.5
There are two decent-size cupholders in front, along with a small tray below the center stack and a shallow, wide bin under the armrest. The door pockets are smaller in back, but the armrest's cupholders are just as accommodating as those in the front. You also get nets behind each front seat.

Cargo space

8.5
As a hatchback, the Stinger offers greater cargo flexibility than a comparable sedan. The cargo area is wide and rectangular, with small pockets behind the rear wheels. The GT2 also comes with a hands-free hatch; simply stand behind the bumper for a few seconds. The rear seats don't quite fold flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Four LATCH anchors are hidden behind covers that fold as you press down on them. The anchors themselves are inset pretty far from the front of the covers. The tethers are located about halfway down the seatback. You'll have to move the cargo cover to reach the tether points.

Technology

8.5
The Stinger is brimming with tech, starting with a sharp-looking touchscreen and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A suite of the latest driving aids is available, and it doesn't cost too much on trims where it isn't standard.

Smartphone integration

8.0
There are two USB ports below the center stack: one for data and one charge-only. There's another charge-only port behind the console for rear passengers. The system should be able to play audio files from a USB drive, but it didn't work on our tester. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Driver aids

8.5
Blind-spot monitoring and parking sensors are standard. All additional driving aids are included in the Premium and supportive GT trims.

Voice control

7.5
Although the system prompts you to use a set menu of voice commands, it also has limited natural speech detection. It can navigate to general locations (the nearest coffee shop or Starbucks, for example) but doesn't understand specific points of interest (e.g., Disneyland).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Stinger.

5 star reviews: 89%
4 star reviews: 4%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 28 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • interior
  • value
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • ride quality
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • acceleration
  • maintenance & parts
  • technology
  • sound system
  • towing
  • lights
  • wheels & tires
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • steering wheel
  • fuel efficiency
  • visibility
  • climate control
  • warranty
  • transmission
  • spaciousness
  • emission system
  • brakes
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Yellow GT2 Stinger in OKC
Fred Paul-Key,
GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This is a fast hatchback road car. It is not a drag strip car but is fast off the block (4.5 to 60mph). It is built for the four lane highway as it's top speed has been limited to 167 mph which it goes without issue. The summer tires in the winter need to be taken care of in temps under 32 degrees. It is beautiful and I bought the car not for what it costs but for how it looks and performs. Very satisfied with KIA and I pleased myself with this purchase. Same excitement I got when I bought by Infiniti G35 in 20007.

5 out of 5 stars, Midlife Crisis?
Scott Bronson Sr,
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Just purchased the 2019 Stinger Premium 2.0 T RWD and I absolutely love it! I traded in my loaded 2017 Sportage EX and haven't had a moments regret. The technology on the vehicle is amazing for the price. The vehicle has great eye appeal, with interior luxury and comfort that's second to none. I've had several Optima owners ask me how I like it and expressed regret for not getting one. Best of all, It's fun to drive!!! The launch mode will literally put you back in your seat and you'd better have a tight grip on the steering wheel while demonstrating. I do wish the braking were more aggressive, however, they're still in the break in period and hopefully will improve. That's not a criticism, just an observation. I rate this vehicle 9.8 out of 10.

5 out of 5 stars, One word Comfortable!
MMB22,
GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I was researching looking for a Rear Wheel drive Sedan to upgrade from a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Since I have 2 kids 5, and 2 I still needed room to haul the kids with car seats and stuff for trips etc, but for the most part this is my daily driver to work and back. The Stinger Fits the bill. It's the sporty car that I personally want/ like with RWD fun to drive, but it also has the functionality of being a family hauler at the same time. After buying and driving this the most surprising thing to me isn't the power or the cool tech or the great looks, its how comfortable this car is to drive on a daily basis. The Seats have so many adjustable options that it literally fits you like a glove. The side bolsters will hug you just enough and the heated and ventilated front seats are great for hot days or the cold of winter. The suspension and the ride is very smooth and I noticed immediately when I went over sections with potholes the expectation of noise and movement was missing when I actually went over them in this car. Car has all the tech you could want and the power is all there when you need it. The things that I wish I could change with a magic wand if I could would be better gas mileage and rear visibility. The Stinger is thirsty and takes premium gas and you end up filling up more frequently than in other cars. I'm averaging 21.5 MPG city driving pretty conservatively. Visibility out the back with hatchback is much poorer than in other cars. Even the vertical visibility to be able to see if that Crown Victoria behind you has lights on top is cut off with the hatch. The sensors and surround view cameras make up for this in backing up but when glancing out the window it is very restricted. You have better visibility out your side rear view mirrors. So far that's about it for the Cons. You don't buy this car to save on Gas and sure you could get better visibility out of a less good looking sporty car but these are trade offs that you make. There is no doubt that when you drive this car you are impressed with the quality , comfort, features and performance.

5 out of 5 stars, Premium stings for less than V6
Todd,
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This model offers style, amenities and nearly the same thrust as the V6. In real world driving exploiting the GT takes a race track or your license sooo I opted for the loaded Premium with grey leather and cooled seats. Stereo is amazing and sunroof is huge. Just did a 700 mile road trip and averaged 31 mpg. Valets at two hotels commented about how they want to get a Stinger....think about how many cool cars they drive? Only modification I will be making is to add a louder exhaust system.

Write a review

See all 28 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$32,990
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
GT2 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
GT2 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$52,400
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
GT1 4dr Sedan features & specs
GT1 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$45,300
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
GT 4dr Sedan features & specs
GT 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$39,300
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Kia Stinger features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Stinger safety features:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assistance
Alerts you if a front impact is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't react in time.
Lane Keep Assist
Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and gently nudges you back.
Blind-Spot Collision Warning System
Illuminates a warning light if a car is in your blind spot and beeps if you activate your turn signal in that direction.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Kia Stinger vs. the competition

Kia Stinger vs. Ford Mustang

If you don't need the extra doors and the cavernous trunk of the Stinger GT, the Ford Mustang is a great choice. Even with its fastback styling, it's still practical thanks to a decently sized trunk and back seats that fold down. The Mustang strikes a nice balance between comfortable and sporty.

Compare Kia Stinger & Ford Mustang features

Kia Stinger vs. Kia Optima

The Kia Optima has almost all of the same technology and safety features as the Stinger. You also get a more traditional sedan body shape for considerably less money. But the Optima lacks the power, the cargo capacity and the added performance that's available in the Stinger. The Stinger is cool, and the Optima is practical.

Compare Kia Stinger & Kia Optima features

Kia Stinger vs. Honda Accord

A fully loaded Accord costs considerably less than a fully loaded Stinger. It's roomy, fast and packed with features. We rank the Honda Accord as the No. 1 midsize sedan. But as solid of a performer as the Accord may be, it does lack the outright performance and style offered up by the Kia Stinger.

Compare Kia Stinger & Honda Accord features

FAQ

Is the Kia Stinger a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Stinger both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Stinger fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Stinger gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Stinger has 23.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Stinger. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Kia Stinger?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Stinger:

  • Some previously optional features are standard this year
  • New GTS trim level
  • Part of the first Kia Stinger generation introduced in 2018
Learn more

Is the Kia Stinger reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Stinger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Stinger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Stinger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Kia Stinger a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Kia Stinger is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Stinger and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Stinger is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Stinger?

The least-expensive 2019 Kia Stinger is the 2019 Kia Stinger 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,990.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,990
  • GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,400
  • GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,300
  • GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,300
  • GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,200
  • Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,190
  • 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,190
  • GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,500
  • GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,500
  • Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,390
  • GTS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,000
  • GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,400
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Stinger?

If you're interested in the Kia Stinger, the next question is, which Stinger model is right for you? Stinger variants include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Stinger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Kia Stinger

2019 Kia Stinger Overview

The 2019 Kia Stinger is offered in the following submodels: Stinger Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), GTS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Stinger?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Stinger and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Stinger 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Stinger.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Stinger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Stinger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Stinger?

Which 2019 Kia Stingers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Stinger for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Stingers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,760 and mileage as low as 2156 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Stinger.

Can't find a new 2019 Kia Stingers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Stinger for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,003.

Find a new Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,189.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Stinger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

Related 2019 Kia Stinger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles