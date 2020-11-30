  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Stinger
  4. 2022 Kia Stinger

2022 Kia Stinger

Coming Spring 2021
Estimated Price: $34,500-$51,500 (estimated)
2022 Kia Stinger
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Stinger
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com
  • More powerful four-cylinder engine
  • Refreshed styling
  • Bigger infotainment display
  • Part of the first Stinger generation introduced for 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Kia Stinger Review
by the Edmunds Experts
11/30/2020
What is the Stinger?

The Kia Stinger is a sporty sedan that helped redefine what Kia stands for. There haven't been a lot of updates since its debut in 2018, but that all changes with the 2022 model year, which curiously goes on sale in early 2021.

The main changes are afoot under the hood. Kia will offer a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 300 horsepower. At this point, it's not clear whether Kia will simply add this engine to the Stinger's engine lineup or use it to replace the base 255-hp turbocharged four-cylinder. The top-line turbocharged V6 gets a new variable exhaust system that boosts power slightly (up 3 hp to 368 hp) and should provide a sportier exhaust sound as well.

Outside, the 2022 Stinger receives a subtle styling update, most noticeable in the headlights and taillights. On the inside, a 10.25-inch touchscreen will be available as the top-of-the-line display and replace the previous 8-inch upgrade touchscreen. Other new tech includes a safe-exit warning system that alerts passengers of approaching traffic as they open a door and a blind-spot view monitor that shows a live image of what's in your blind spot. The lane departure warning system can also be upgraded to lane keeping assist, which keeps the car centered in the lane.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Powerful and sporty, the Kia Stinger is one of the most fun midsize sedans around. However, our previous complaints about the Stinger — limited rear passenger space and slightly stiff ride quality — aren't addressed with the 2022 refresh. As such, we don't see much reason to wait for the 2022 if you have your eyes on a current 2021 Stinger. The new four-cylinder engine is cool, but we'd still opt for the V6.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Kia Stinger.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Kia Stinger
    2018
    Kia Stinger for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018

    Related Stinger Articles

    Related 2022 Kia Stinger info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model