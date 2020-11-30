What is the Stinger?

The Kia Stinger is a sporty sedan that helped redefine what Kia stands for. There haven't been a lot of updates since its debut in 2018, but that all changes with the 2022 model year, which curiously goes on sale in early 2021.

The main changes are afoot under the hood. Kia will offer a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 300 horsepower. At this point, it's not clear whether Kia will simply add this engine to the Stinger's engine lineup or use it to replace the base 255-hp turbocharged four-cylinder. The top-line turbocharged V6 gets a new variable exhaust system that boosts power slightly (up 3 hp to 368 hp) and should provide a sportier exhaust sound as well.

Outside, the 2022 Stinger receives a subtle styling update, most noticeable in the headlights and taillights. On the inside, a 10.25-inch touchscreen will be available as the top-of-the-line display and replace the previous 8-inch upgrade touchscreen. Other new tech includes a safe-exit warning system that alerts passengers of approaching traffic as they open a door and a blind-spot view monitor that shows a live image of what's in your blind spot. The lane departure warning system can also be upgraded to lane keeping assist, which keeps the car centered in the lane.