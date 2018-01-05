Ever since this car was revealed, my interest was piqued. I previously had a WRX, and wanted a car that had a better interior, features, and more space, without sacrificing much performance and the fun to drive factor. The Stringer GT2 looks like it fit the bill. Pros - The best feature of this car is what you get for your money. The MSRP is $10-15k less than comparable Audi's and BMWs and currently the dealers seem to be giving pretty decent discounts (I got $8500 off the MSRP). The engine makes this 4000 lbs car a true rocket. It is fast off the line, but the most surprising power is when you are moving at 30-40 MPH and you put your foot down. You quickly will be rocketing toward "arrest me" speeds. The gearbox is responsive and shifts quickly. The suite of driving features leaves little want for more, especially at this price point. The interior is nicely put together with actual button controls, which is a large plus for me. The seats are very adjustable, comfortable, and low (once again, that is a plus for me). I mostly use Android Auto, and that integration is done well. The sound system is very good for a stock system. For the exterior, I find the car to be one of the most handsome on the road. It is long, low, and wide, with an aggressive appearance without being, for a lack of a better term, "Type R"ish. The lines flow to a wonderful hatch shape. The 5 year standard/10 year powertrain warranty reassures me a lot since this is a new design. Cons - Gas mileage is pretty disappointing, but somewhat expected for the weight and power of the engine. I average about 18 MPG mostly commuting to work in the inner suburbs while trying not to drive too much like a goon. No manual transmission is available for those of us who enjoy rowing our own gears. The adjustable suspension can get a little floaty around corners, even in sport mode. I wish they built in a sport+ mode that firmed up the sport mode a little more. The leather seats are prone to getting depressions if you rest something heavy on them (like seat belt imprints if you fold down the rear seats). The exterior has a few silly non-functional fake vents. I worry a bit about the resale value of the car, but I plan on keeping it for awhile to take advantage of the warranty. Conclusion - Kia built themselves a really good value GT car that has most of the features and driving experience of the more expensive luxury brands at a much lower price point. You could get roughly the same features or a more powerful engine at the same price of the Stinger from an Audi 5 series Sportback or a BMW 4 series Granturismo, but you would spend a lot more if you wanted both. If you are not a badge snob, this car should be on your short list if you wanted a powerful GT car with a lot of space and good features.

