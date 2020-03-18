2021 Kia Stinger
Price Range
- $35,000-$54,500 (estimated)
Release Date
- Summer 2020
What to expect
- Slight styling refresh
- Upgraded infotainment
- Expansion of available driver aids
- Part of the first Kia Stinger generation introduced in 2018
What is the Stinger?
The Kia Stinger is not your everyday four-door sedan. With its fastback, coupe-like styling and available turbocharged V6 engine with 365 horsepower, the Stinger has both practicality and hair-raising performance right out of the box. Its hatchback trunk offers an impressive 23.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity. At a starting price of $34,125 and $40,535 for the turbo V6 for 2020, the Stinger offers genuine sporty performance without sacrificing practicality or build quality.
A few years after the Stinger's grand debut, Kia is expected to make small but impactful updates to the Stinger. Spy photographers have captured images of prototypes with slight styling changes, such as a light bar that stretches across the rear end. But the Stinger could also gain more dramatic upgrades, such as a standard 8-inch infotainment touchscreen (up from 7 inches) and an optional 10.25-inch screen (up from 8 inches). The Stinger may also add adaptive headlights that turn with the steering wheel to light up the path into corners and seats with automatically adjusting side bolsters to hold drivers in place in Sport mode. We also expect the 2021 Stinger to expand upon its slate of driver safety aids.
We recommend the 2020 Stinger currently on sale for performance-minded buyers, but won't blame you for waiting. The 2021 version is likely to bring a new look and welcome features that will only increase its considerable value.
Edmunds says
The Kia Stinger brings a strong combination of sportiness and value to the table, and we expect updates for 2021 to add to the equation without affecting the bottom line much.
