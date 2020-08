Used 2018 Kia Stinger for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this roomy, NO-ACCIDENT, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Kia Stinger GT (AWD). Driven only 4,948 miles, this luxurious small car provides dynamic performance, easy-to-use technology and a roomy, upscale interior. Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until May 2023 or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes finely equipped with: - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - PUSH-BUTTON START - HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS - 19-INCH ALLOY WHEELS - FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS - A BACKUP CAMERA - REMOTE START ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that Kia Motors America, Inc reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to a paint defect along some exterior metal panels. Kia fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply repainting the affected areas as per their service bulletin. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Kia agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from Kia Motors America, Inc on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Kia Stinger GT! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAE35LC5J6020711

Stock: 24772

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020