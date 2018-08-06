Used 2018 Kia Stinger for Sale Near Me

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Kia reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning paint defect. Kia fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply performing front wiring harness and installing grommet. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Kia agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Kia on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). Paint Defect. Performed front wiring harness and installed grommet. ***PRICE AS NEW $40,550*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 03/26/2023 OR 44,935 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW The Stinger represents a significant step forward for the South Korean manufacturer. Its aggressive yet graceful design stands out among the relatively anonymous sedans with similar pricing. Even better, the Stinger performs on a level that is well above our expectations for its modest price. The Kia Stinger GT employs a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 hp, 376 lb-ft). Feature content is similar to the base Stinger but upgrades to 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, adaptive suspension dampers, a launch control system, variable steering ratios, a few exterior embellishments, aluminum pedals and scuff plates, a flat-bottom steering wheel and a nine-speaker audio system. FEATURES One Owner AWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Parking Assist Power Seats Rear A/C Satellite Radio Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monito

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: KNAE35LC1J6020463

Stock: 020463BB

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020