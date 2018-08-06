Used 2018 Kia Stinger for Sale Near Me

154 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Stinger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 154 listings
  • 2018 Kia Stinger Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger Premium

    11,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    $2,208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger GT
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger GT

    4,948 miles

    $29,995

    $1,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger

    5,136 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,977

    $1,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger GT2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger GT2

    34,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,988

    $4,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger GT2 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger GT2

    22,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,333

    $3,531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger Premium in White
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger Premium

    34,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $2,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger GT1 in Black
    certified

    2018 Kia Stinger GT1

    30,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,490

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger

    28,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,000

    $1,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger

    14,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,805

    $1,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger GT2 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger GT2

    25,829 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,491

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger Premium in White
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger Premium

    28,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,496

    $1,511 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger in White
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger

    26,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,000

    $1,734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger GT in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger GT

    32,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,650

    $1,818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger Premium

    33,805 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,495

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger GT
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger GT

    15,065 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger Premium

    8,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,777

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger Premium

    5,437 miles

    $26,988

    $853 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Stinger GT2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Stinger GT2

    13,623 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,387

    $266 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Stinger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 154 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Stinger
  4. Used 2018 Kia Stinger

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Stinger

Read recent reviews for the Kia Stinger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.657 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Thrilled with this car!
nystrokedoc,06/08/2018
GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I will focus on the only negatives I can find --- the dealer experience is sub par. They "lost" the 2nd key fob. A replacement is "being sent from Korea" but this was just unacceptable. Also, the check out process was a hours long wait. Emails to my salesperson (which were answered asap before I bought the car) seemed to take lower priority after I drove out of the lot. It is too bad that Kia made a car comparable to luxury vehicles (even the Porsche Panamera), but cannot deliver the dealer experience. I own an Optima (which has been an excellent car), but dread the idea of going to the dealer for maintenance, because they are just too rough around the edges. That said, the Stinger itself lives up to the hype and more. It is has amazing acceleration, handling, breaking and comfort. I get lots of admirers, with thumbs up signs from random passers by..... A couple of minor things.....Kia might consider a redesign of the Video screen which sticks up a bit awkwardly in the upper middle console. It still need to work on changing the display to emphasize the clock and radio station functions and not the GPS, but these are minor quibbles. I am also VERY happy with the Driver Assist package (which was loaded on the model I bought off the lot) and would have been something I might have skipped to save $. The blind spot detection and lane departure warnings can be customized to provide just enough sensitivity to assure protection, without annoying constant beeping for minor normal safe driving lane departures/changes. Also, I have been driving on Econ mode while sitting in traffic, and I'm fairly certain that it has enhanced my gas mileage.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Stinger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Stinger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings