Used 2018 Kia Stinger for Sale Near Me
154 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 11,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995$2,208 Below Market
- 4,948 miles
$29,995$1,521 Below Market
- 5,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,977$1,345 Below Market
- 34,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,988$4,544 Below Market
- 22,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,333$3,531 Below Market
- 34,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$2,722 Below Market
- certified
2018 Kia Stinger GT130,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,490$2,039 Below Market
- 28,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,000$1,174 Below Market
- 14,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,805$1,444 Below Market
- 25,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,491
- 28,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,496$1,511 Below Market
- 26,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,000$1,734 Below Market
- 32,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,650$1,818 Below Market
- 33,805 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,495
- 15,065 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,999
- 8,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,777
- 5,437 miles
$26,988$853 Below Market
- 13,623 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,387$266 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Stinger searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Stinger
Read recent reviews for the Kia Stinger
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.657 Reviews
Report abuse
nystrokedoc,06/08/2018
GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I will focus on the only negatives I can find --- the dealer experience is sub par. They "lost" the 2nd key fob. A replacement is "being sent from Korea" but this was just unacceptable. Also, the check out process was a hours long wait. Emails to my salesperson (which were answered asap before I bought the car) seemed to take lower priority after I drove out of the lot. It is too bad that Kia made a car comparable to luxury vehicles (even the Porsche Panamera), but cannot deliver the dealer experience. I own an Optima (which has been an excellent car), but dread the idea of going to the dealer for maintenance, because they are just too rough around the edges. That said, the Stinger itself lives up to the hype and more. It is has amazing acceleration, handling, breaking and comfort. I get lots of admirers, with thumbs up signs from random passers by..... A couple of minor things.....Kia might consider a redesign of the Video screen which sticks up a bit awkwardly in the upper middle console. It still need to work on changing the display to emphasize the clock and radio station functions and not the GPS, but these are minor quibbles. I am also VERY happy with the Driver Assist package (which was loaded on the model I bought off the lot) and would have been something I might have skipped to save $. The blind spot detection and lane departure warnings can be customized to provide just enough sensitivity to assure protection, without annoying constant beeping for minor normal safe driving lane departures/changes. Also, I have been driving on Econ mode while sitting in traffic, and I'm fairly certain that it has enhanced my gas mileage.
Related Kia Stinger info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Sportage Silver Spring MD
- Used Kia Forte Bronx NY
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Orlando FL
- Used Kia Sorento Boston MA
- Used Kia Forte Orange CA
- Used Kia Sportage Bronx NY
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Tacoma WA
- Used Kia Sportage Baton Rouge LA
- Used Kia Sorento Woodbridge VA
- Used Kia Sportage Nashville TN
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5