Used 2017 Jeep Renegade Consumer Reviews
A recall waiting to happen
Completely shuts off while freeway driving. Three times. Once I was told it was a simple computer reset that was needed. Three months later, they could not find an issue. 3rd time, about three weeks later I was told it needed a software upgrade. But I contacted corporate and turns out it needed several updates. But I suspect it’s sonething much more major. And based on NHTSA website, my issues are too common and there is grave danger here. Getting rear ended on the freeway because there in no warning as to when this will happen is inevitable. Car lunging forward while brake is depressed has already caused a few accidents with other owners. The dealership in Wooster, Ohio has terrible auctioneer service. I gmdwaling with corporate right now. No one seems to know what’s happening and contact with them is not timely or given when promised.
RUN FROM THE TRAILHAWK
I owned my Trainlhawk three weeks before it went to the service department for the first time. The heated seats came on by themselves without a warning light. They re-programmed the car. Three days later the navigation system would not work, so they ordered a new one. One week later, while pulling up to a red light, the car would not accelerate when the light changed. The Jeep had died and all of the interior functions were still working and I did not feel the Jeep die. Fortunately in rush hour I was not hit from behind. The dealer has now had my Jeep 3 weeks, unable to find out why it died in traffic. Run from this vehicle. This is a systemic problem, with many complaints on the NHTSA website. Jeep corporate has no solution for this vehicle's problems.
This is a Jeep not a wannabee all wheel drive!
This is my third New Jeep and I really like this little one. PROS, I like the skid plates for starters and on my recent road trip from the Colorado Rockies to Ocean Shores Washington I ran over a truckers short wood 4x4 for there truck beds on the freeway at 70 mph. And I could not do anything except hit it and the plates stopped any damage to my jeep, but a few miles down the road I seen at least 3 cars disabled from this large debris. Now I wanted the plates for off road but they had a bonus for everyday driving. The controls and well placed and it is easy to use. On my trip I drove over 12 hours each day and I was very comfortable. CONS, my large copilot dog that did knock my automatic transmission into manual mode many times before she understood that was not good, so it is a bit tight in the front seats if you have a large dog that hog's the front seat keep a eye on the tachometer! Oh and fishing poles that are 6 foot or larger must be centered and ran over the armrest. OTHER THOUGHTS, I bought this for its gas mileage and it is good for a very capable four wheel drive and for its size I feel there is no comparison, because it is a Jeep not a wannabee all wheel drive! There is a difference when you pull off that comfortable road.
Worst jeep ever!!!
I have a 2015 jeep renegade limited sport 2.4 liter...bought the vehicle with 24 miles on it. Right off the showroom floor. In December of 2016. Never even have taking it out of state. Engine in it has a cracked block, have had it in and out of the shop since October 2017. When we noticed it started consuming oil. Not leaking mind you...they are unreliable and with just under 30k miles on it, manufacturers and dealership are not wanting to buy it back, but just put another motor in it. Which mind you no telling what damage that a blown motor has done to the transmission and other components. Please do not purchase this jeep...
Great little SUV
I have a 2017 Sport model with the 2.4L 9 speed automatic. Have had car for 1 year now with only 6900 miles on it. I have never owned a Jeep before and didn't know what to expect.... All I can say is WOW...… what a great little car. Does have a bit of wind noise at freeway speeds but that is to be expected with a boxy body style. Ride is comfortable, acceleration is good, and it is easy and fun to drive....
