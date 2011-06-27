Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,717
|$13,195
|$14,754
|Clean
|$11,426
|$12,862
|$14,371
|Average
|$10,845
|$12,197
|$13,606
|Rough
|$10,263
|$11,532
|$12,841
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,430
|$11,782
|$13,210
|Clean
|$10,171
|$11,485
|$12,867
|Average
|$9,653
|$10,891
|$12,182
|Rough
|$9,136
|$10,297
|$11,497
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,546
|$13,982
|$15,499
|Clean
|$12,235
|$13,630
|$15,097
|Average
|$11,612
|$12,925
|$14,293
|Rough
|$10,989
|$12,220
|$13,489
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Deserthawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,182
|$17,622
|$19,145
|Clean
|$15,781
|$17,178
|$18,648
|Average
|$14,978
|$16,289
|$17,655
|Rough
|$14,174
|$15,401
|$16,662
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,361
|$16,743
|$18,205
|Clean
|$14,979
|$16,321
|$17,733
|Average
|$14,217
|$15,477
|$16,788
|Rough
|$13,455
|$14,633
|$15,844
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,698
|$15,021
|$16,420
|Clean
|$13,358
|$14,643
|$15,994
|Average
|$12,678
|$13,885
|$15,143
|Rough
|$11,998
|$13,128
|$14,291
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,190
|$13,575
|$15,037
|Clean
|$11,887
|$13,232
|$14,647
|Average
|$11,282
|$12,548
|$13,867
|Rough
|$10,677
|$11,864
|$13,087
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,439
|$14,828
|$16,298
|Clean
|$13,105
|$14,454
|$15,875
|Average
|$12,438
|$13,707
|$15,029
|Rough
|$11,771
|$12,959
|$14,184
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,773
|$15,161
|$16,628
|Clean
|$13,431
|$14,779
|$16,196
|Average
|$12,747
|$14,014
|$15,334
|Rough
|$12,064
|$13,250
|$14,471
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,781
|$17,282
|$18,868
|Clean
|$15,389
|$16,846
|$18,378
|Average
|$14,606
|$15,975
|$17,400
|Rough
|$13,823
|$15,103
|$16,421