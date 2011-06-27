  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Renegade
  4. Used 2017 Jeep Renegade
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Jeep Renegade Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,717$13,195$14,754
Clean$11,426$12,862$14,371
Average$10,845$12,197$13,606
Rough$10,263$11,532$12,841
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,430$11,782$13,210
Clean$10,171$11,485$12,867
Average$9,653$10,891$12,182
Rough$9,136$10,297$11,497
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,546$13,982$15,499
Clean$12,235$13,630$15,097
Average$11,612$12,925$14,293
Rough$10,989$12,220$13,489
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Deserthawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,182$17,622$19,145
Clean$15,781$17,178$18,648
Average$14,978$16,289$17,655
Rough$14,174$15,401$16,662
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,361$16,743$18,205
Clean$14,979$16,321$17,733
Average$14,217$15,477$16,788
Rough$13,455$14,633$15,844
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,698$15,021$16,420
Clean$13,358$14,643$15,994
Average$12,678$13,885$15,143
Rough$11,998$13,128$14,291
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,190$13,575$15,037
Clean$11,887$13,232$14,647
Average$11,282$12,548$13,867
Rough$10,677$11,864$13,087
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,439$14,828$16,298
Clean$13,105$14,454$15,875
Average$12,438$13,707$15,029
Rough$11,771$12,959$14,184
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,773$15,161$16,628
Clean$13,431$14,779$16,196
Average$12,747$14,014$15,334
Rough$12,064$13,250$14,471
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,781$17,282$18,868
Clean$15,389$16,846$18,378
Average$14,606$15,975$17,400
Rough$13,823$15,103$16,421
Sell my 2017 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jeep Renegade on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,485 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Renegade is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,485 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Jeep Renegade, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,485 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jeep Renegade. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jeep Renegade and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Jeep Renegade ranges from $9,136 to $13,210, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Jeep Renegade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.