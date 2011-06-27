Used 2011 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews

More Then Just A Refresh! finster5 , 01/04/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Driving the 2011 Latitude for 4 weeks. I last looked into the Patriot back in 2007. Kudos to Jeep, because they totally redid this vehicle. Very Pleased. After tax, DMV fees, registration cost came out to 24K. I am getting around 27 mpg. I am sitting in heated leather seats with my smart phone wirelessly streaming phone calls and music through the stereo. New interior and reworked steering wheel w/stereo and cruise controls bring the cabin back into the 2000's as opposed to before when it felt like 1986. Handling/feel on road is tight and nowhere as noisy as previous models. CVT transmission is no problem at all, passing and highway acceleration power is there. More tough car then truck. Report Abuse

Great price and great mileage spudboy , 07/09/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my Jeep Patriot at the end of June and I love it! Since it is brand new I have not seen anything wrong with it. The Patriot is very comfortable, seems durable, and is fantastic for it's price. This jeep has only a few minor problems, nothing that will cost money either. I recommend this to anyone that wants a jeep or anyone who wants an SUV that doesn't guzzle gas. Report Abuse

Lucky purchase! Andrew Crook , 08/30/2018 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought My burgundy patriot because I could afford it and it was available with my circumstances. I hadn't even considered the JEEP Patriot as an option prior to My urgent need of a vehicle. My patriot had 80k miles when I bought it USED. I have put 10k miles on it so far and I'm VERY happy with it. It's a base model with no bells or whistles which I didn't like at first, but ive come to prefer that aspect. So far there have been ZERO issues. As far as maintenance I've only had to maintain the fluids. Its the easiest manual I've ever used and the mpg depends on your driving style. It could use more acceleration and bigger brakes but stock is sufficient. I would definitely recommend the patriot. From what I gather reading reviews, the fewer power options, the better! Do we really need all those creature comforts in a car? Mo wires, Mo problems!! That's MY opinion as far as vehicles are concerned. Plus base models are usually easier to work on as I do my own maintenance and repair/replace when possible. I hope this has been helpful! -AC Tulsa, Oklahoma UPDATE- still happy with it, only had to change the electric fan which was covered by warranty. 9/6/19 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Second Jeep Patriot sonipsok1 , 11/11/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful My first Jeep Patriot was a 2007, 2.4L Sport. I thought it was great compared to its replacement, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee. After a few years, no longer impressed with its ride. No problems anywhere else. Once the redesign came out for 2011, I had to go see it. The ride is so much better! The 2007 is like riding in a truck where the 2011 is like driving in a car that handles well, quite, and great features! I bought the Latitude with the 2.0L engine for 20K. I have 21K miles on it now after 1 year, and I'm still impressed with the comfort and value and quality of this Jeep. Report Abuse