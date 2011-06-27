Estimated values
2011 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,547
|$4,677
|$5,500
|Clean
|$3,374
|$4,442
|$5,210
|Average
|$3,029
|$3,972
|$4,628
|Rough
|$2,683
|$3,502
|$4,047
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Patriot Latitude X 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,858
|$6,275
|$7,310
|Clean
|$4,622
|$5,959
|$6,923
|Average
|$4,148
|$5,329
|$6,151
|Rough
|$3,675
|$4,698
|$5,378
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,856
|$5,047
|$5,918
|Clean
|$3,668
|$4,794
|$5,605
|Average
|$3,292
|$4,287
|$4,980
|Rough
|$2,916
|$3,780
|$4,354
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Patriot Latitude X 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,966
|$6,431
|$7,500
|Clean
|$4,724
|$6,108
|$7,104
|Average
|$4,240
|$5,462
|$6,311
|Rough
|$3,756
|$4,815
|$5,518