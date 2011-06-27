Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type Consumer Reviews
Great Car... Love My Jag!!
I always wanted a Jag but had heard ALL of the horror stories (electrical/cost to fix/etc etc). Read hundreds of reviews about the '05 (a great year for this car), and went looking for an "S Type". Found one with 30K and was certified. Bought it and never looked back. Ride is smooth and the the pick up with the 6 cyl is like a rocket. City driving I get 22 MPG, and freeway I have gotten between 28 and (I know this may be hard to believe) 32 MPG. I got the 32 MPG going 70 mph on the "coast" from LA to San Diego w/no A/C. On a "Vegas" trip I was cruising at 85/90 with no problem. This feline can do more if asked to! Wonderful, smooth, powerful ride. Engine purrs like a cat!!
Wonderfull Auto
I have owned 3 Jags, 1960 MK ll. 1965 3.8 S, and now a 2005 S Type. The last was purchased off a three year lease , 27K miles in Sept 08.08. Present 63 K miles. Maintenance at 30K 40K by dealer at no charge . Only repair was to a rear disc break $214.00. At 65 MPH . average MPG is 26.1. I have owned or leased 14 autos, German , US and Japanese. This has been a joy to own.
Disappointed
I bought this car b/c I've always wanted an S type...had the pre-purchase inspection, & all they had to say was it would need upper ball joints in the near future. But the price seemed right, so I bought it. A week later, the battery was dead, then every week after, the battery would die, faithfully. Come to find out, it has a parasitic drain that wasn't disclosed to us & I guess this is a huge problem with these cars. My husband traced it out, & it's the GECM. I'm disappointed that Jaguar produces such beautiful cars with such ridiculous flaws. I love this car, but hate this car. Other than that, it's been great, but I wouldn't buy another Jag.
Nice, but VERY High Maintenance
I bought this car and the dealer highly suggested I purchase the extended warranty, and I'm glad I did. I like the car, drives great, is quiet, shifts smoothly, fuel economy is ok, around 21 avg. However, it is in the shop every 2-4 months for either oil leaks, electrical probs (my wife called me this morning saying the temp read out was flashing on and off), transmission fluid leaks, parking break motor going out, etc. and I have only had it 2 years. The dealer is normally good about giving me a loaner, and they always fix it for free, except when the gas tank latch broke. I thought that was bad, but didn't say much. All in all, I would never buy a Jag again, but I am glad I owned a nice car
What an outstanding car
I purchased this 2005 TYPE R a few months ago with 58000 miles on it. I deperately wanted the 05 s they made improvements to it and i had driven the 03 which was still an impressive car. It is by far the best luxury sports sedan i have owned, being British i wanted a car to match and this is definately above what i expected. The power and equipment are awesome and comes close to the MB BMW M5 equivalent. It maybe doesnt have the toys of the M5 but in comparison it feels bespoke and handmade in many areas and less clinical. I had a few fault lights come on for no reason but soon learned that the marine sized battery in the trunk was low on power and was ready to be replaced. Now it just WOW
Sponsored cars related to the S-Type
Related Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 XJ
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2019 F-TYPE