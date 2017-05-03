2018 Jaguar F-TYPE Review
Pros & Cons
- Offers potent four-cylinder and V6 engines and outright steroidal V8s
- Handling is precise, predictable and rewarding
- Sublime interior design and quality, like fine English tailoring
- Passenger and cargo space are secondary considerations
- Compromises some measures of comfort to performance
- Engine, road, tire noise: It's all there, and loud
Which F-TYPE does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
Loud, raucous and not exceptionally practical, the Jaguar F-Type remains one of our favorite sports car indulgences. Its gorgeous shape and proportions are among the best on the road and belie the precise, aggressive tendencies lurking underneath. The 2018 Jaguar F-Type gives us further cause to rejoice with a more modern, streamlined media-navigation interface replacing the dated tech in earlier models.
You can get the F-Type as a convertible or coupe, with a four-cylinder or a supercharged V6 or V8 engine, with a manual or paddle-shifted automatic transmission and in rear- or all-wheel-drive configuration. That's a surprising amount of variation, and it befits the kind of tailored class of cars to which it belongs. Drivers who seek maximum exhilaration need only consider the two 500-plus-horsepower V8, which is brash, loud and blisteringly fast. The V6, available in 340-hp and 380-hp versions, or the new four-cylinder addition should suit everyone else just fine.
New safety systems are available this year to help you avoid incidents on your daily commute, plus the new ReRun InControl app, a smartphone app that can download video from a mounted GoPro camera and overlay performance data on the image. It should be a fun toy for track-day heroes.
Though our favorite versions of the F-Type aren't inexpensive, they're still a relative bargain compared to some German and Japanese rivals. This is a sports car that's worth every penny.
What's it like to live with?
For more information on the Jaguar F-Type of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with our long-term 2015 Jaguar F-Type R. We had some mixed reactions to seat comfort, but we almost unanimously loved this F-Type for its brash engine and exhaust notes. The 2018 F-Type R has more available safety features and is only offered with all-wheel drive, but our 2015 long-term test was conducted with the rear-wheel-drive model that was discontinued. In terms of overall spirit, though, they're the same.
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE models
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type is a two-seat luxury sports car available as a coupe or convertible. It comes in Base, R and SVR trim levels with subvariations in between. The base models can be optioned up handsomely, but power hounds will want the preternatural V8 performance of the R and SVR trims. A new four-cylinder Base model is perfect for getting your feet wet with a new Jag.
The Base F-Type starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. This is the only configuration available with the four-cylinder.
Features include 18-inch alloy wheels, an active sport exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, power-folding and heated side mirrors, and rear parking sensors. Inside you'll find push-button ignition, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power seats with memory settings and a power-adjustable steering wheel (with attached paddle shifters for automatic transmission models). You also get a rearview camera, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen, Jaguar's Touch Pro infotainment interface, a navigation system and a Meridian sound system with a USB interface and satellite radio. Automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning are included on models sold in the second half of 2017.
A 340HP base model upgrades to a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (340 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque) paired to a choice of the six-speed manual or the eight-speed automatic. A 380HP version offers a higher-output engine (380 hp, 339 lb-ft), optional all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential and upgraded brakes.
A step up from that is the Dynamic, which adds a driver-selectable active exhaust and various gloss black exterior trim pieces. A 400 Sport derivative rounds out the subtrims, boosting engine power to 400 hp and adding full leather seats and panel upholstery, a heated steering wheel and customizable ambient interior lighting, and assorted cosmetic details. The 400 Sport is only available with the automatic transmission and aluminum shift paddles.
The R trim is a significant leap upward, substituting a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine (550 hp, 502 lb-ft) paired to the automatic and all-wheel drive. Additional features include 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, gloss black exterior trim, auto-dimming side mirrors, keyless entry, premium leather upholstery and sport seats.
The top-trim SVR uses a higher-output V8 (575 hp, 516 lb-ft) and adds front parking sensors, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, upgraded interior trim and a heated steering wheel.
The options list is long, but highlights include the carbon-ceramic brake package, which adds larger brakes, yellow calipers and 20-inch wheels (it's only available for automatic-transmission models). A duo of climate packages offers dual-zone climate control, a heated windshield, heated and ventilated seats, and a heated steering wheel. Driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, traffic sign recognition, a drowsy driver warning system, and a self-parking system are available across the board.
A carbon-fiber roof or fixed panoramic sunroof and power liftgate are available for all coupe models. There are also various leather upholstery packages for base, base variations and R trims that include leather or suede-wrapped headliners, front pillars and sun visors.
Other stand-alone options include keyless entry, sport seats, ambient interior lighting, automatic high beams and a Meridian surround-sound system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of both the 2016 Jaguar F-Type S Coupe (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 6-speed manual | RWD) and a 2016 F-Type R Coupe (supercharged 5.0L V8 | 8-speed automatic | AWD). Note that our star ratings reflect the S Coupe's rating, while observations about the R Coupe are integrated into comments.
Also note that since this test was conducted, the current F-Type has received revisions, including upgrades to its media and infotainment systems. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's F-Type, and we've commented on the sections where the 2018 model might be different.
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior6.0
Utility6.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|6.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the F-TYPE models:
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Warns driver with visual and audible alert when a vehicle approaches alongside the driver's blind spot.
- Park Assist
- Can steer the F-Type into parallel spaces while driver selects gear and controls speed. Can also self-exit parking spaces.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns driver through visual and audible alerts of traffic crossing the car's rearward path of travel.
