Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2018 Jaguar F-TYPE Review

Pros & Cons

  • Offers potent four-cylinder and V6 engines and outright steroidal V8s
  • Handling is precise, predictable and rewarding
  • Sublime interior design and quality, like fine English tailoring
  • Passenger and cargo space are secondary considerations
  • Compromises some measures of comfort to performance
  • Engine, road, tire noise: It's all there, and loud
List Price
$69,999
Used F-TYPE for Sale
Which F-TYPE does Edmunds recommend?

Even though a four-cylinder- or V6-powered F-Type can feel like a cold shower after you've sampled the V8, we'd still pick the V6 as the one to live with every day. If the 340-horsepower V6 model feels a bit strained, the 380HP or limited-run 400 Sport (400 horsepower) will hit the sweet spot between daily thrill and fuel consumption poverty. We'd order either with the automatic transmission (the six-speed manual isn't that impressive), all-wheel drive for wet and dry handling prowess, and the Climate 2 package so we could have both heated and ventilated seats. That said, the V8 is superlative. If you can afford it, buy it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

Loud, raucous and not exceptionally practical, the Jaguar F-Type remains one of our favorite sports car indulgences. Its gorgeous shape and proportions are among the best on the road and belie the precise, aggressive tendencies lurking underneath. The 2018 Jaguar F-Type gives us further cause to rejoice with a more modern, streamlined media-navigation interface replacing the dated tech in earlier models.

You can get the F-Type as a convertible or coupe, with a four-cylinder or a supercharged V6 or V8 engine, with a manual or paddle-shifted automatic transmission and in rear- or all-wheel-drive configuration. That's a surprising amount of variation, and it befits the kind of tailored class of cars to which it belongs. Drivers who seek maximum exhilaration need only consider the two 500-plus-horsepower V8, which is brash, loud and blisteringly fast. The V6, available in 340-hp and 380-hp versions, or the new four-cylinder addition should suit everyone else just fine.

New safety systems are available this year to help you avoid incidents on your daily commute, plus the new ReRun InControl app, a smartphone app that can download video from a mounted GoPro camera and overlay performance data on the image. It should be a fun toy for track-day heroes.

Though our favorite versions of the F-Type aren't inexpensive, they're still a relative bargain compared to some German and Japanese rivals. This is a sports car that's worth every penny.

What's it like to live with?

For more information on the Jaguar F-Type of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with our long-term 2015 Jaguar F-Type R. We had some mixed reactions to seat comfort, but we almost unanimously loved this F-Type for its brash engine and exhaust notes. The 2018 F-Type R has more available safety features and is only offered with all-wheel drive, but our 2015 long-term test was conducted with the rear-wheel-drive model that was discontinued. In terms of overall spirit, though, they're the same.

2018 Jaguar F-TYPE models

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type is a two-seat luxury sports car available as a coupe or convertible. It comes in Base, R and SVR trim levels with subvariations in between. The base models can be optioned up handsomely, but power hounds will want the preternatural V8 performance of the R and SVR trims. A new four-cylinder Base model is perfect for getting your feet wet with a new Jag.

The Base F-Type starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. This is the only configuration available with the four-cylinder.

Features include 18-inch alloy wheels, an active sport exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, automatic wipers, power-folding and heated side mirrors, and rear parking sensors. Inside you'll find push-button ignition, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power seats with memory settings and a power-adjustable steering wheel (with attached paddle shifters for automatic transmission models). You also get a rearview camera, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen, Jaguar's Touch Pro infotainment interface, a navigation system and a Meridian sound system with a USB interface and satellite radio. Automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning are included on models sold in the second half of 2017.

A 340HP base model upgrades to a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (340 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque) paired to a choice of the six-speed manual or the eight-speed automatic. A 380HP version offers a higher-output engine (380 hp, 339 lb-ft), optional all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential and upgraded brakes.

A step up from that is the Dynamic, which adds a driver-selectable active exhaust and various gloss black exterior trim pieces. A 400 Sport derivative rounds out the subtrims, boosting engine power to 400 hp and adding full leather seats and panel upholstery, a heated steering wheel and customizable ambient interior lighting, and assorted cosmetic details. The 400 Sport is only available with the automatic transmission and aluminum shift paddles.

The R trim is a significant leap upward, substituting a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine (550 hp, 502 lb-ft) paired to the automatic and all-wheel drive. Additional features include 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, gloss black exterior trim, auto-dimming side mirrors, keyless entry, premium leather upholstery and sport seats.

The top-trim SVR uses a higher-output V8 (575 hp, 516 lb-ft) and adds front parking sensors, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, upgraded interior trim and a heated steering wheel.

The options list is long, but highlights include the carbon-ceramic brake package, which adds larger brakes, yellow calipers and 20-inch wheels (it's only available for automatic-transmission models). A duo of climate packages offers dual-zone climate control, a heated windshield, heated and ventilated seats, and a heated steering wheel. Driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, traffic sign recognition, a drowsy driver warning system, and a self-parking system are available across the board.

A carbon-fiber roof or fixed panoramic sunroof and power liftgate are available for all coupe models. There are also various leather upholstery packages for base, base variations and R trims that include leather or suede-wrapped headliners, front pillars and sun visors.

Other stand-alone options include keyless entry, sport seats, ambient interior lighting, automatic high beams and a Meridian surround-sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of both the 2016 Jaguar F-Type S Coupe (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 6-speed manual | RWD) and a 2016 F-Type R Coupe (supercharged 5.0L V8 | 8-speed automatic | AWD). Note that our star ratings reflect the S Coupe's rating, while observations about the R Coupe are integrated into comments.

Also note that since this test was conducted, the current F-Type has received revisions, including upgrades to its media and infotainment systems. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's F-Type, and we've commented on the sections where the 2018 model might be different.

Driving

7.5
The 380-hp V6 has plenty of power for most drivers, but the six-speed manual's clumsy clutch and tall gear ratios make it less responsive than the automatic. In the R Coupe, all-wheel drive makes for a less frenetic (but no less potent) distribution of the V8's 550 hp.

Acceleration

5.0
Zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, up to 1 second slower than V6 F-Type's rivals. Quick acceleration is tricky with a nonintuitive, slipping clutch that emits an acrid, burning smell. The R Coupe did consistent 0-60-mph runs in 3.6 seconds with magnificent quick shifts, no launch control or wheelspin.

Braking

8.5
Panic stops from 60 mph required 106 feet, a good result for the class. The pedal remained reassuringly firm; very little nosedive. The R Coupe's carbon-ceramic brakes have less initial bite than steel rotors but yielded consistent 60-to-zero-mph stops of 103 feet.

Steering

8.5
Appropriate steering effort for a sports car, adjustable from drive menus. Reactions to inputs are immediate and predictable, but we'd prefer a bit more feedback. R Coupe steering is quick and precise, excellent at concealing the sensation of power going to the front wheels.

Handling

8.5
Tackles corners with aggressive precision. Excellent weight balance allows driver to take turns with confidence and glee. Not the quickest through turns, but entertaining, intuitive. R Coupe's AWD adds layer of stability but also 130 pounds. Dampers make car softer but can still summon powerslides.

Drivability

6.0
Smooth clutch engagement requires care and is annoying in heavy traffic. Auto stop-start causes shudders but reacts quickly when depressing the clutch pedal. No cruise control (added for 2018) makes long trips taxing. R Coupe is a refined daily driver, but low front airdam scrapes on driveways.

Comfort

7.0
The stiff suspension isn't bad by sports car standards. The seats may be too firm for some (revised for 2018). The car is rather loud with road/engine/exhaust noise. In heavy traffic, the engine auto stop-start system limits the effectiveness of the air-conditioning.

Seat comfort

6.5
The power-adjustable seats ensure a comfortable driving position, but stiff padding and the center seam create long-term discomfort. Leather can be stifling, even in mild weather. The seats lack adequate ventilation for long-range/hot-weather comfort.

Ride comfort

7.0
The ride quality is stiff though not harsh in normal drive modes. Moderate undulations cause some jostling. The Dynamic mode increases ride stiffness to the point of being intrusive. The R Coupe's active dampers are still too stiff for some.

Noise & vibration

6.0
Long drives can be a challenge because of the Jag's high amount of road noise. The engine note is ever-present but sounds good. The V8 is loud and magnificent when the accelerator is pressed with intent. The F-Type is not for those who want a quiet cabin.

Climate control

7.5
It's a bit chintzy that dual-zone automatic climate control remains an option. Should be standard at this price. The pop-up air vents add a unique elegance not usually seen in competitors.

Interior

6.0
Attractive with high-quality materials but lacks usable space. Suffers from poor outward visibility, an outdated infotainment system and limited cargo capacity. Most rivals are more accommodating, particularly for taller passengers.

Ease of use

6.5
The switchgear layout is clean and minimal, with preferable three-dial climate controls. The volume knob, though, is placed awkwardly behind the shifter. Infotainment system still dreadfully out of date, not very intuitive, compared to competitors (revised for 2018).

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The low-slung cockpit requires more effort on entry and exit than the typical passenger car. The dash also extends low, sometimes leading to knee bumps depending on seat position. The doors are tall enough to clear most curbs, but thickness makes access more difficult in tight parking spaces.

Roominess

5.5
The cabin feels snug to the average driver. Taller, wider drivers will find it downright confining. Occupants 6 feet or taller will likely run out of legroom, though headroom shouldn't be a problem. Most other sport coupes are more accommodating.

Visibility

6.0
Thick roof pillars, a small rear window and sloping nose hamper outward visibility and spatial sense when parking. Forces heavy reliance on the rearview camera and parking sensors (optional self-parking system for 2018 offers some relief).

Quality

7.5
Tailored leather interior, punctuated with suede cloth accents, oozes British class. Pleasant design and satisfying heft to buttons, switches and knobs, although plastic steering wheel buttons feel cheap. Not quite as well-built as German rivals; we noticed a few squeaks here and there.

Utility

6.0
The F-Type's utility doesn't extend beyond igniting driving passion. Comically small trunk space means you aren't transporting much wherever you go. Just enough space for weekend bags, a light shopping spree or a stop at the market.

Technology

New Touch Pro infotainment is F-Type's largest leap. We haven't yet tested it, but on paper a vast improvement over the previous system, which felt old even when new. Highlighted by 8-inch touchscreen with tablet-style gestures, location-based services, in-car Wi-Fi and dedicated Spotify app.

Audio & navigation

Navigation improved with 8-inch touchscreen, solid-state hard drive for fast graphics processing and tablet-style gestures (swipe, pinch-zoom). Connect Pro telematics integrate real-time traffic and route planning. The 10-speaker sound system is standard; the 12-speaker surround system is optional.

Smartphone integration

No Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Integration limited to smartphone app offering remote services such as door locking and unlocking, climate control, remote engine start, check fuel level. Also extends to Apple Watch.

Driver aids

Semi-autonomous parallel parking with optional Park Assist (car steers itself into space; driver controls gear selection and speed). Can also navigate out of parking space. Rear parking sensors and rearview camera are standard. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are optional.

Voice control

Navigation and multimedia are configured to respond to what Jaguar calls "natural speech."

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior6.0
Utility6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car EVER!
M. V.,10/14/2018
2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I had a MB slk500, several Boxsters and this car over is the BEST EVER!! Test drive one and see for yourself! Now they carry 5 yr / 60k mile warranty.
This is a great car
FTyperR,01/12/2020
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
A couple of months ago I bought what was, I think, the last new 2018 F Type R Coupe in America. It's a great car. It's beautiful, has outrageous performance and you don't see one every 10 seconds, like you do with 911's.
Sweet ride!
Cary D Nelson MD,04/02/2018
340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
A True Sports car, esp for the novice driver! Super fun with plenty of power and great breaking and handling!
Driving pleasure!!!
Jag love it,06/05/2020
340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
The Jag replaced a Porsche Boxster and the ride is better as is the visibility is much better. Power is more than needed and the sound is fantastic!!!
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
296 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
550 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the F-TYPE models:

Blind-Spot Monitor
Warns driver with visual and audible alert when a vehicle approaches alongside the driver's blind spot.
Park Assist
Can steer the F-Type into parallel spaces while driver selects gear and controls speed. Can also self-exit parking spaces.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns driver through visual and audible alerts of traffic crossing the car's rearward path of travel.

More about the 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE

Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE Overview

The Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE is offered in the following submodels: F-TYPE SVR, F-TYPE Coupe, F-TYPE Convertible, F-TYPE R. Available styles include 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 400 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 400 Sport 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 380 HP 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 380 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 400 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 380 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 380 HP 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), and 400 Sport 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport is priced between $64,500 and$64,500 with odometer readings between 6193 and6193 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE Base is priced between $43,775 and$43,775 with odometer readings between 4685 and4685 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R is priced between $69,999 and$69,999 with odometer readings between 17993 and17993 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic is priced between $64,500 and$64,500 with odometer readings between 8327 and8327 miles.

