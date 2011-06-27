2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Review
Pros & Cons
- Stirring performance
- sharp style
- finely crafted cabin.
- Stiff ride
- small and oddly shaped trunk
- slow and outdated infotainment system.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Jaguar F-Type is a thrilling blend of style, performance and luxury. It may not be as sharp around a racetrack as some other sports cars, but any F-Type you choose will certainly turn heads.
Vehicle overview
Whether you're looking at the convertible or the newly introduced coupe, the 2015 Jaguar F-Type is one of the most evocative shapes on the road today. By utilizing a few styling cues from Jaguar's history, the F-Type evokes a bit of nostalgia (and perhaps a heap of sex appeal) with its handsome design. But the F-Type has much more going for it than just good looks.
That appeal starts with what lies under the hood. If you're looking for a stylish sports car, and you don't want to take out a second mortgage to get one, the affordable base F-Type and its 340-hp V6 provides entirely respectable performance. At the other end of the range, the V8 S roadster and the R coupe provide warp-speed acceleration and a tuned exhaust note that you'll swear came straight from NASCAR.
No matter which F-Type version you choose, you'll get a cabin that's exquisitely upholstered and trimmed with very high-quality materials. There are plenty of sporty touches like the contrasting stitching, the hip-hugging seats and the optional flat-bottom steering wheel, but they don't get in the way of the luxurious interior vibe. Unfortunately, the F-Type's infotainment system is a letdown. It doesn't offer many smartphone connectivity features that some rivals have, and it can be slow to respond to your inputs.
Another drawback also relates to the more mundane aspects of car ownership. There's no question that the F-Type can power through turns with impressive agility, but the resulting suspension tuning that Jag employs to get it is pretty stiff. Of course, stiff is sort of par for the course in this class, but we've found the Jag to be a bit too stiff when driving on poorly maintained city streets, especially if it's fitted with the optional 20-inch wheels. Combine this with the rather firm sport seats and the daily commute in an F-Type may not be as comfortable as you'd hope for.
Eh, but are you really going to care about a rough ride or a fiddly touchscreen when you can drive a car that looks this good and will have you grinning like a fool every time you start it up? Exactly. The 2015 F-Type is sensational and good enough to earn an Edmunds "A" rating. Sure, there are other "A"s in this class, too. Cars like the 2015 BMW M4 and the 2015 Porsche Cayman (or Boxster) offer a similarly awesome driving experience but are priced a bit less. And no "What luxury sports car should I buy?" discussion would be complete without the 2015 Porsche 911 or the new 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. But after our year-long test of a 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe, we're absolutely sure that this is one of our favorite sports cars on the road today.
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE models
The 2015 Jaguar F-Type is a two-seat sports car available as a fabric-top roadster or a hardtop coupe. The convertible is available in base, S and V8 S trims, while the coupe is available in base, S and R trims.
Standard features on the base trims include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, headlight washers, rain-sensing wipers, a deployable rear spoiler, heated side mirrors, full power accessories, cruise control, automatic climate control, leather and suede upholstery, six-way power-adjustable seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, single-color interior ambient lighting, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, navigation and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and iPod integration.
Upgrading to the F-Type S will get you a more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension system, larger performance brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, an active sport exhaust, power-folding mirrors, gloss black exterior accents, keyless ignition and entry and color-configurable ambient lighting.
The F-Type V8 S (convertible only) features a powerful V8 engine, 20-inch wheels, high-performance brakes, an electronic active differential, auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, full leather upholstery, 12-way adjustable power seats (with power lumbar) and driver-seat memory functions.
At the top of the range, the F-Type R (coupe only) adds a more powerful version of the supercharged V8 engine, red brake calipers, an electronic active differential with torque vectoring, selectable dynamic driving modes (controls throttle, steering and transmission responses), faux-carbon interior accents, heated seats, metal pedals, a flat-bottom heated steering wheel and an upgraded 12-speaker Meridian sound system with HD and satellite radio. Most of the R's standard items are available on lower trim levels in packages or as stand-alone options.
For the base F-Type and the F-Type S, bundled options include the Premium 1 and 2 packages, respectively, which add the auto-dimming side mirrors, 12-way power seats, dual-zone climate control, a wind deflector, heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The Premium 3 package for the V8 S adds the above features that aren't already standard. The Vision pack (which requires the Premium pack on base, S and V8 S models) adds adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic detection.
The Performance packages for the S and V8 S add customizable dynamic modes, high-performance brakes, selectable sport exhaust, a sport steering wheel, sport seats and unique interior treatments. High-performance carbon-ceramic brakes are also available on all but the base models.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The base 2015 Jaguar F-Type is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 340 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic sends that power to the rear wheels and is standard across the F-Type lineup. Jaguar estimates the base F-Type will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. For fuel economy, the EPA estimates the base F-Type will return 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway).
Choose the F-Type S and the V6 engine's power output increases to 380 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, a V6 S coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds, which is a respectable time but still slower than six-cylinder-powered rivals by about half a second. The F-Type S is rated by the EPA at 22 mpg combined (19/27).
The 2015 Jaguar F-Type V8 S (convertible only) receives a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that cranks out 495 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. During Edmunds testing, the V8 S went from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The F-Type R coupe uses the same supercharged V8 but gets a power boost to 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, the R coupe went from zero to 60 in 3.8 seconds. Both the V8 S and the R coupe are rated by the EPA to return 18 mpg combined (16/23).
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2015 Jaguar F-Types include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, seat-mounted side airbags and rollover protection bars (convertible only). Rear parking sensors are standard on the V8 S and R models and available on supporting trims.
Front parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor and a rear cross-traffic warning system can also be added to all trims.
During Edmunds testing, an F-Type V8 S convertible came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressive 105 feet. An F-Type R Coupe took just 106 feet, while an F-Type S equipped with the Performance pack took longer at 115 feet.
Driving
The 2015 Jaguar F-Type delivers the goods, whether you're looking for stunning acceleration or entertaining handling. All models in the range perform on a very high level, though the V6 models feel marginally more responsive in the handling department than the heavier V8 S roadster or the R coupe. At speed on the highway, the F-Type is quiet and mostly comfortable, but on broken pavement the firm suspension has trouble soaking up rougher road imperfections. It's especially noticeable on cars with the 19- and 20-inch wheels.
If you're looking for ultimate straight-line performance, the V8 S and the R coupe are both lightning-fast and their active exhaust produces the best symphony that an internal combustion engine could offer. Yet, when you're driving with restraint in traffic, the mechanical soundtrack quiets to very normal levels. Serious enthusiasts might be put off by the fact that the F-Type only comes with an automatic transmission, but this eight-speed is impressive nonetheless. It shifts as quickly as many of the automated manual transmissions in competitors, executing smooth gearchanges in everyday driving situations and quick rev-matching downshifts when you're driving with a bit more enthusiasm.
On the whole, the F-Type is every bit as satisfying to drive as its evocative styling suggests. It might not measure up to the venerable Porsche 911 in every test of performance, but when it comes to satisfying the emotional side of driving, the 2015 Jaguar F-Type is one of the best sports cars available today.
Interior
Slide into the F-Type's driver seat and there's no mistaking it for anything but a sports car. Even in base trim, there are plenty of cues telling you that this car means business, with racy stitching, well-bolstered seats and a beefy passenger grab handle on the center console. It's still a Jaguar, though, which means top-notch materials. Such finishing touches as central air vents that rise from the dash and "Ignis" orange start button and shift paddles (for S and R models) further increase the cool factor.
At highway speeds in the convertible, top-down motoring is calm, with buffeting kept to acceptable levels. And if the weather takes a bad turn, the top can be deployed in only 12 seconds while moving at speeds up to 30 mph. The coupe provides a slightly more confined feeling inside, making it seem more like a cockpit from the driver seat. Luckily, the optional panoramic sunroof offers some extra headroom and a much airier feel from the inside.
Whether you're in the coupe or the convertible, trunk size is notably limited. The convertible provides just 7 cubic feet of space, while the coupe offers a more usable 11 cubes. Medium-size suitcases will be a tight squeeze, and the oddly shaped space and awkward liftover further complicate cargo loading.
