Consumer Rating
(5)
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Stirring performance
  • sharp style
  • finely crafted cabin.
  • Stiff ride
  • small and oddly shaped trunk
  • slow and outdated infotainment system.
List Price Estimate
$23,467 - $28,865
Used F-TYPE for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Jaguar F-Type is a thrilling blend of style, performance and luxury. It may not be as sharp around a racetrack as some other sports cars, but any F-Type you choose will certainly turn heads.

Vehicle overview

Whether you're looking at the convertible or the newly introduced coupe, the 2015 Jaguar F-Type is one of the most evocative shapes on the road today. By utilizing a few styling cues from Jaguar's history, the F-Type evokes a bit of nostalgia (and perhaps a heap of sex appeal) with its handsome design. But the F-Type has much more going for it than just good looks.

That appeal starts with what lies under the hood. If you're looking for a stylish sports car, and you don't want to take out a second mortgage to get one, the affordable base F-Type and its 340-hp V6 provides entirely respectable performance. At the other end of the range, the V8 S roadster and the R coupe provide warp-speed acceleration and a tuned exhaust note that you'll swear came straight from NASCAR.

No matter which F-Type version you choose, you'll get a cabin that's exquisitely upholstered and trimmed with very high-quality materials. There are plenty of sporty touches like the contrasting stitching, the hip-hugging seats and the optional flat-bottom steering wheel, but they don't get in the way of the luxurious interior vibe. Unfortunately, the F-Type's infotainment system is a letdown. It doesn't offer many smartphone connectivity features that some rivals have, and it can be slow to respond to your inputs.

Another drawback also relates to the more mundane aspects of car ownership. There's no question that the F-Type can power through turns with impressive agility, but the resulting suspension tuning that Jag employs to get it is pretty stiff. Of course, stiff is sort of par for the course in this class, but we've found the Jag to be a bit too stiff when driving on poorly maintained city streets, especially if it's fitted with the optional 20-inch wheels. Combine this with the rather firm sport seats and the daily commute in an F-Type may not be as comfortable as you'd hope for.

Eh, but are you really going to care about a rough ride or a fiddly touchscreen when you can drive a car that looks this good and will have you grinning like a fool every time you start it up? Exactly. The 2015 F-Type is sensational and good enough to earn an Edmunds "A" rating. Sure, there are other "A"s in this class, too. Cars like the 2015 BMW M4 and the 2015 Porsche Cayman (or Boxster) offer a similarly awesome driving experience but are priced a bit less. And no "What luxury sports car should I buy?" discussion would be complete without the 2015 Porsche 911 or the new 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. But after our year-long test of a 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe, we're absolutely sure that this is one of our favorite sports cars on the road today.

2015 Jaguar F-TYPE models

The 2015 Jaguar F-Type is a two-seat sports car available as a fabric-top roadster or a hardtop coupe. The convertible is available in base, S and V8 S trims, while the coupe is available in base, S and R trims.

Standard features on the base trims include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, headlight washers, rain-sensing wipers, a deployable rear spoiler, heated side mirrors, full power accessories, cruise control, automatic climate control, leather and suede upholstery, six-way power-adjustable seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, single-color interior ambient lighting, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, Bluetooth connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, navigation and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and iPod integration.

Upgrading to the F-Type S will get you a more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension system, larger performance brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, an active sport exhaust, power-folding mirrors, gloss black exterior accents, keyless ignition and entry and color-configurable ambient lighting.

The F-Type V8 S (convertible only) features a powerful V8 engine, 20-inch wheels, high-performance brakes, an electronic active differential, auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, full leather upholstery, 12-way adjustable power seats (with power lumbar) and driver-seat memory functions.

At the top of the range, the F-Type R (coupe only) adds a more powerful version of the supercharged V8 engine, red brake calipers, an electronic active differential with torque vectoring, selectable dynamic driving modes (controls throttle, steering and transmission responses), faux-carbon interior accents, heated seats, metal pedals, a flat-bottom heated steering wheel and an upgraded 12-speaker Meridian sound system with HD and satellite radio. Most of the R's standard items are available on lower trim levels in packages or as stand-alone options.

For the base F-Type and the F-Type S, bundled options include the Premium 1 and 2 packages, respectively, which add the auto-dimming side mirrors, 12-way power seats, dual-zone climate control, a wind deflector, heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The Premium 3 package for the V8 S adds the above features that aren't already standard. The Vision pack (which requires the Premium pack on base, S and V8 S models) adds adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic detection.

The Performance packages for the S and V8 S add customizable dynamic modes, high-performance brakes, selectable sport exhaust, a sport steering wheel, sport seats and unique interior treatments. High-performance carbon-ceramic brakes are also available on all but the base models.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Jaguar F-Type also comes in coupe form. This also means the addition of the range-topping R Coupe. The R Coupe gets several performance upgrades and a supercharged V8 engine rated at 550 horsepower.

Performance & mpg

The base 2015 Jaguar F-Type is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 340 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic sends that power to the rear wheels and is standard across the F-Type lineup. Jaguar estimates the base F-Type will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. For fuel economy, the EPA estimates the base F-Type will return 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway).

Choose the F-Type S and the V6 engine's power output increases to 380 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, a V6 S coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds, which is a respectable time but still slower than six-cylinder-powered rivals by about half a second. The F-Type S is rated by the EPA at 22 mpg combined (19/27).

The 2015 Jaguar F-Type V8 S (convertible only) receives a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that cranks out 495 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. During Edmunds testing, the V8 S went from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The F-Type R coupe uses the same supercharged V8 but gets a power boost to 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, the R coupe went from zero to 60 in 3.8 seconds. Both the V8 S and the R coupe are rated by the EPA to return 18 mpg combined (16/23).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Jaguar F-Types include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, seat-mounted side airbags and rollover protection bars (convertible only). Rear parking sensors are standard on the V8 S and R models and available on supporting trims.

Front parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor and a rear cross-traffic warning system can also be added to all trims.

During Edmunds testing, an F-Type V8 S convertible came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressive 105 feet. An F-Type R Coupe took just 106 feet, while an F-Type S equipped with the Performance pack took longer at 115 feet.

Driving

The 2015 Jaguar F-Type delivers the goods, whether you're looking for stunning acceleration or entertaining handling. All models in the range perform on a very high level, though the V6 models feel marginally more responsive in the handling department than the heavier V8 S roadster or the R coupe. At speed on the highway, the F-Type is quiet and mostly comfortable, but on broken pavement the firm suspension has trouble soaking up rougher road imperfections. It's especially noticeable on cars with the 19- and 20-inch wheels.

If you're looking for ultimate straight-line performance, the V8 S and the R coupe are both lightning-fast and their active exhaust produces the best symphony that an internal combustion engine could offer. Yet, when you're driving with restraint in traffic, the mechanical soundtrack quiets to very normal levels. Serious enthusiasts might be put off by the fact that the F-Type only comes with an automatic transmission, but this eight-speed is impressive nonetheless. It shifts as quickly as many of the automated manual transmissions in competitors, executing smooth gearchanges in everyday driving situations and quick rev-matching downshifts when you're driving with a bit more enthusiasm.

On the whole, the F-Type is every bit as satisfying to drive as its evocative styling suggests. It might not measure up to the venerable Porsche 911 in every test of performance, but when it comes to satisfying the emotional side of driving, the 2015 Jaguar F-Type is one of the best sports cars available today.

Interior

Slide into the F-Type's driver seat and there's no mistaking it for anything but a sports car. Even in base trim, there are plenty of cues telling you that this car means business, with racy stitching, well-bolstered seats and a beefy passenger grab handle on the center console. It's still a Jaguar, though, which means top-notch materials. Such finishing touches as central air vents that rise from the dash and "Ignis" orange start button and shift paddles (for S and R models) further increase the cool factor.

At highway speeds in the convertible, top-down motoring is calm, with buffeting kept to acceptable levels. And if the weather takes a bad turn, the top can be deployed in only 12 seconds while moving at speeds up to 30 mph. The coupe provides a slightly more confined feeling inside, making it seem more like a cockpit from the driver seat. Luckily, the optional panoramic sunroof offers some extra headroom and a much airier feel from the inside.

Whether you're in the coupe or the convertible, trunk size is notably limited. The convertible provides just 7 cubic feet of space, while the coupe offers a more usable 11 cubes. Medium-size suitcases will be a tight squeeze, and the oddly shaped space and awkward liftover further complicate cargo loading.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Short Term Review
67es335,02/09/2015
R 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I traded my XKRS in for the F Type R Coupe. What a difference in feel and performance. The XKRS has the same motor, same HP and torque but feels so much different. The XKRS you have to drive very carefully or else you will find yourself pointing in the wrong direction. The R Coupe coaxes you in to throwing it around. It feels solid and connected, sure footed and playful. Everything the XKRS was not. Well done Jaguar!
Ride of your life
Farrukh Mirza,03/04/2019
V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
It’s a gorgeous car with a gorgeous sound. But remember all your costs will go up. Because the insurance is going to be expensive, gas is going to be expensive and the girls who want a ride will be expensive.
This cat roars!
audrey,01/15/2018
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Love this car for running around town in a hurry! Easy to park, fun to drive easy to maintain. Nothing to hate about this car except the drop in price from new to resale.
My first JAG!
Jay Smith,06/13/2018
V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I was hesitant to purchase /lease a Jaguar based on PAST reputation of mechanical shortcomings. Boy was I surprised at the quality and performance of my F-type. It also draws a lot of attention and questions from others. It looks beautiful! Maybe a little loud for some.
See all 5 reviews of the 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
495 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE features & specs

More about the 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE
More About This Model

Quick Summary
It's been 40 years since Jaguar produced a true sports car. Back then, the E-Type defined style and performance, and to this day remains one of the most beautiful cars ever built. With this in mind, the F-Type has some very large shoes to fill. Last year's introduction of the F-Type convertible proved it a worthy successor, and this time around the 2015 F-Type R Coupe pushes the performance factor to even higher levels. It's been a long time coming and it was well worth the wait.

What Is It?
The 2015 Jaguar F-Type is a two-seat, front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car that is offered in either coupe or convertible body styles. Both models are available with a base supercharged V6 that produces 340 horsepower and an S model that increases output to 380 hp. There's also a V8 S convertible that receives a 495-hp V8. At the top of the performance scale, we have the 550-hp F-Type R Coupe that you see before you. All F-Types feature an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual control via the console shifter or steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

The base F-Type Coupe starts at $65,925 with feature highlights that include 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a dynamic driving mode, a navigation system and a premium Meridian 10-speaker surround-sound system. Upgrading to the $77,925 F-Type S gets you 19-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential and an adaptive suspension system. The $99,925 F-Type R Coupe adds an electronic active differential, high-performance brakes, a driver-selectable active exhaust system, dual-zone automatic climate control and an upgraded audio system. Besides an array of interior and exterior trim options, other add-ons include a glass roof, carbon-ceramic brakes, a suite of in-car apps and a power rear hatch.

With the optional 20-inch wheels, black exterior trim and the Vision package that adds adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, front parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert, our F-Type R Coupe's price tag reached $103,425. This places it among some very strong rivals, indeed.

How Does It Drive?
Hit the rubberized copper-colored ignition button and the starter spins rapidly to awaken the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with a burly growl and clearing cough. From the get-go, it already sounds and feels special. At parking lot speeds, the steering is light and its small 35-foot turning circle makes maneuvering into tight spaces easy. The low and long front overhang does have a tendency to scrape on moderately steep driveways, though, and the car is deceptively wide.

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

In normal driving mode, the engine and exhaust is fairly boisterous, but not overly so. In full automatic transmission mode, the F-Type leaves the line smoothly and upshifts are smooth and frequent enough to keep the engine revving low. Power delivery is incredibly linear, and with 550 hp and 502 pound-feet of torque, reaching highway speeds is shockingly effortless. At these speeds, the steering weight firms up appropriately to give the driver a solid feel for the road.

Both driver and passenger also get a solid road feel from the stiff ride quality. Even small imperfections in the pavement are transmitted directly into the cabin. Larger ruts and undulations result in a healthy amount of jostling that less performance-focused drivers may find objectionable. To a lesser degree, road noise is ever present but it doesn't become intrusive until you hit patches of coarse asphalt. On the other hand, wind noise is barely detectable and in top gear the engine note drops to a low and muted purr.

The above limitations can diminish comfort on a long road trip, but at its core, the F-Type is not intended to be a grand tourer.

How Does It Really Drive?
The F-Type R Coupe is a true sports car, and a formidable one at that. With the flick of a switch into Dynamic mode, it becomes a wild, snarling beast that is as rewarding to drive hard as any of its peers. Most obvious is the change in the exhaust note that bellows like an angry mechanical bear, announcing its arrival blocks in advance. Let off the throttle and the quad pipes crackle with unburnt fuel like a racecar unencumbered by exhaust muffling. From inside the car it induces giggles, but the general public will find it downright obnoxious. We love it.

Besides the exhaust bravado (which, by the way, can be turned on independently with a separate button), Dynamic mode sharpens throttle response, increases steering effort, quickens gearchanges and further stiffens the suspension. In this mode, the F-Type R becomes a specialized weapon to slice through the most challenging of serpentine roads. It's a thrilling sports car that reacts immediately to inputs with great precision and a direct seat-of-the-pants feel that makes it feel like an extension of your nervous system.

In actuality, there are several advanced systems that help deliver the excitement and high levels of trust. Jaguar's Adaptive Dynamics system utilizes data from an assortment of accelerometers and sensors throughout the car 100 times a second (steering wheel position is measured 500 times a second), and the suspension reacts accordingly. The result is cornering that benefits from tenacious grip and no discernible body roll, yet midcorner bumps do little to upset the handling.

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

Approaching the limit of adhesion, the F-Type R is balanced and inspires confidence. In the tightest of turns, the small coupe tracks sharply and reacts in tandem with the driver's intentions. Every now and then, you can feel the torque-vectoring system lightly brake the wheels on the inside of a turn and send power to the outside wheels to increase steering performance, but it never feels intrusive or as though you're relinquishing any level of control.

Prod the throttle pedal a bit more and the rear tires spin just enough to get the tail gently rotating around the car's central axis. Adding more pedal pressure runs the risk of stability control intervention that abruptly cuts the power and snaps the car right back into line. While other contemporary sports cars rely heavily on stability and traction controls to keep the car on the pavement, the F-Type is still manageable and predictable, should a talented driver decide to disable them fully.

The F-Type R Coupe's impressive on-road manners are further confirmed in Edmunds testing, with our test driver remarking how enjoyable it is to attain these results. Reaching 60 mph took a mere 3.8 seconds (3.6 seconds with rollout as on a drag strip). Braking from that speed requires only 106 feet to come to a stop, and that's with the standard brakes. It's possible that the carbon-ceramic brake option could shorten that distance. The slalom whizzed by in a 71-mph blur and the Jaguar rounded the skid pad at a 0.98g average. This level of performance is on par with the more expensive Porsche 911 Carrera S we last tested.

With an elusive combination of balance, technological sophistication and outrageous power, the Jaguar F-Type R Coupe is one of the most entertaining sports cars available today, skirting the borders of supercar territory. Think of it as a tailored-to-fit Corvette Stingray for more refined palates.

What Is the Interior Like?
Because the F-Type is a Jaguar at heart, it has all of the quality and most of the features you'd expect from any premium luxury brand. The interior itself wraps snugly around the driver and passenger without feeling confining. Leather surfaces abound and the few exposed plastics are attractive and sturdy. The only quality issue that stands out is the steering-wheel-mounted buttons that have a down-market look and feel.

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

The F-Type R's performance seats feature 14 power adjustments to help you find the optimal position for a variety of body types, and they're supportive during hard cornering. At 6 feet, 4 inches, though, one of our staffers remarked that he was at or just past the limit of space and comfort, but this would certainly not dissuade him from jumping at any opportunity to drive it. The seat padding is rather firm, however, and the low fixed headrest positioned between your shoulder blades may cause some minor discomfort.

Furthermore, ventilated seats are not available, which seems like an oversight given the leather's stifling nature. The passenger thoughtfully receives a substantial grab handle on the door and center tunnel to offer some steadying assurance while the driver explores the car's performance potential.

Situated in the center of the dash is the same infotainment touchscreen that is found in other Jaguars, which doesn't look as up-to-date or function quite as well as systems found in other luxury vehicles, but most will consider it more than adequate. The standard 12-speaker Meridian surround-sound system is very powerful and clear, though we still prefer the soundtrack coming from the engine and exhaust.

Interior storage is minimal but includes a pair of medium-size cupholders and a shallow armrest bin and door pockets. The trunk doesn't fare much better, as it maxes out at 11 cubic feet and its aperture is fairly narrow. Jaguar assures us that two golf bags will fit, but we're more inclined to think that one set of clubs in a medium bag would barely squeeze in there. That said, it is much more accommodating than the convertible's tiny 7-cubic-foot trunk.

What Safety Features Does It Offer?
Standard safety features on all 2015 Jaguar F-Type Coupe models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control and seat side airbags. Rear parking sensors are also standard on F-Type R Coupes. Selecting the optional Vision package adds a rearview camera, front parking sensors, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams and rear cross-traffic detection.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
The EPA estimates the 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe will achieve 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway). A quick-reacting auto stop-start function helps improve efficiency, but is disabled if you select manual shift control or Dynamic driving mode. On our highway-heavy evaluation loop, we achieved 23.7 mpg, which shows that if you have the restraint of a saint, you can indeed get decent fuel economy. Given the Jag's potential for performance and our unbridled lust for it, our overall average for the test plummeted to 14.6 mpg.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Aston Martin Vantage V8: A bit more money gets you a rarer sports car, but this entry-level Aston Martin trails the Jaguar when it comes to performance. Some interior elements are also disappointing in terms of quality.

Audi R8: A sports car that isn't held back by heritage, the Audi R8 is a technical wonder that you can drive every day. It'll make you feel just as special as the Jaguar does, but after seven years in production, its age is starting to show.

Porsche 911: As the archetypal sports car that has evolved over the decades, the 911 expertly balances comfort and performance. It's fairly commonplace compared to the F-Type, however, and isn't nearly as raucous or lively (at least in supporting models that are similarly priced).

Why Should You Consider This Car?
If you love sports car performance with visceral thrills behind the wheel, the 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe will definitely satisfy your cravings. It doesn't hurt that it's drop-dead gorgeous, either. It'll make you feel like a million bucks, yet will only set you back a tenth of that. Any of the aforementioned drawbacks we pointed out are easily forgiven once you put a little pressure on the accelerator.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
If you value comfort over performance, the F-Type R may not be the best choice. The good news is that the more affordable V6-powered coupes and convertibles may hit that sweet spot between sport and luxury. Cargo capacity is limited throughout the lineup, though, so this may be a good time to downsize your personal items. And it might be worth it.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE Overview

The Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE is offered in the following submodels: F-TYPE Coupe, F-TYPE Convertible, F-TYPE R. Available styles include R 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

