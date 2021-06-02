What is the F-Type?

If you're in the market for a luxury sports car, chances are you've at least considered the Porsche 718 Cayman coupe or its droptop equivalent, the Boxster. While we do love these mid-engine twins, their standard four-cylinder engines don't sound very good and the styling may be too conservative for some. If you're in the camp of those wanting a sublime driving experience in a two-door that announces its arrival, look no further than the sleek, stylish and boisterous 2022 Jaguar F-Type.

Last year, Jaguar updated the F-Type's styling to give it a more futuristic design — a theme that continued into the cabin, with new features including a digital gauge cluster. You'd think that after the extensive overhaul, Jag might keep the additions to a minimum for 2022. Instead, the F-Type drops its four-and six-cylinder engines in favor of a less powerful version of the F-Type R's mighty V8.

The new model, dubbed the P450, features a supercharged V8 producing 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. It will be available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive forms, both of which, Jaguar says, are capable of posting a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. We consider this a substantial upgrade from last year's model, especially once you take into account the 2022 F-Type's starting price of $71,050 (including destination). Almost all other 2021 F-Type configurations were slower and more expensive, making the new model a heck of a bargain in comparison.