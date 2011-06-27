  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar F-TYPE
  4. Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2014 Jaguar F-TYPE Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stirring performance
  • sharp styling
  • finely crafted cabin.
  • Small and awkwardly shaped trunk.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Estimate
$21,273 - $27,224
Used F-TYPE for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The first roadster from Jaguar in 40 years, the 2014 F-Type was worth the wait. This convertible is a thrilling blend of style, performance and luxury, and no matter what your priorities are, you're sure to lust after it.

Vehicle overview

Movie remakes and cover songs are tricky business, especially if the original is an iconic and beloved cultural symbol that has stood the test of time. The all-new 2014 Jaguar F-Type faces just such a challenge: This convertible represents the first all-new Jaguar sports car since the legendary E-Type that debuted in 1961 and ceased production in 1974.

Forty years of progress and innovation ensure that the E- and F-Types are worlds apart in performance and technology, but comparisons can't be avoided. Jaguar refuses to call the F-Type a tribute, but there are subtle styling nods to the original, including the rounded side body panels and the circular taillight accents. That said, the E-Type was both a convertible roadster and coupe, but for now the new F-Type is just a convertible.

Naturally, the Jaguar F-Type is faster and takes corners with an aggression that would cripple its ancestor, but like the E-Type, this latest Jaguar drop top is all about the emotional side of driving. The F-Type will be an absolute joy for pilots who crave performance, yet the car is elegantly civilized when driven conservatively. Get deeper into the gas pedal and the rush of acceleration is accompanied by a glorious exhaust note that rivals anything from Italy. This is especially true for the F-Type S models.

Given its asking price, the 2014 Jaguar F-Type is in the same league as convertibles like the BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG. When it comes to measuring performance, this Jaguar can challenge the likes of the Audi R8 and Porsche 911. Although the F-Type might not match the Porsche in every conceivable test, it's equally thrilling to drive, downright gorgeous and a bit less expensive than a comparable 911. And not only is it a worthy sequel to the E-Type, the Jaguar F-Type ranks among our favorite drop-top sports cars for 2014.

2014 Jaguar F-TYPE models

The 2014 Jaguar F-Type is a two-seat fabric-top roadster that is available in base, S and V8 S trims. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, headlight washers, rain-sensing wipers, a deployable rear spoiler and heated side mirrors. Also standard are full power accessories, cruise control, automatic climate control, leather and suede upholstery, six-way power-adjustable seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker audio system with CD player, auxiliary audio jack and iPod integration.

Upgrading to the F-Type S will get you a more powerful V6 engine, 19-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors, gloss black exterior accents, an adaptive suspension system, larger performance brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, selectable dynamic driving modes (controls throttle, steering and transmission responses), an active sport exhaust, keyless ignition/entry and color-configurable ambient lighting.

The range-topping F-Type V8 S adds a powerful V8 engine, 20-inch wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, high-performance brakes, an electronic active differential, dual-zone automatic climate control, full leather upholstery, 12-way adjustable power seats (with power lumbar) and driver-seat memory functions.

Bundled options include the Premium 1 and 2 packages for the base and F-Type S, which add the auto-dimming mirrors, 12-way power seats, dual-zone climate control, a wind deflector, heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The Premium 3 package for the V8 S adds the above features that aren't already standard. The Vision pack can be added to the Premium packages and includes adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic detection.

The Performance packages for the S and V8 S add sport seats, customizable dynamic modes, high-performance brakes, a sport steering wheel and unique interior treatments. Besides the numerous wheel and body color choices, stand-alone options include a heated windshield, active exhaust control, illuminated door sills, satellite and HD radio, and a premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Jaguar F-Type is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The base 2014 Jaguar F-Type is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine that produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic with manual shift control sends that power to the rear wheels and is standard across the F-Type lineup. Jaguar estimates the base F-Type will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

Choose the F-Type S and the V6 engine's power output increases to 380 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. This model is expected to reach 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

The 2014 Jaguar F-Type V8 S receives a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that cranks out an impressive 495 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Its 0-60 time is estimated to be an impressively quick 4.2 seconds.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2014 Jaguar F-Type 3.0-liter V6 with automatic transmission are 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway), for the F-Type S are 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/27 mpg highway), and for the 5.0-liter V8 S are 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

Safety

Safety features for all 2014 Jaguar F-Types include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, seat-mounted side airbags and rollover protection bars. Rear parking sensors are standard on the V8 S model and available on supporting trims. Optionally, front parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor, a rear cross-traffic warning system, adaptive headlights and automatic high beams can also be added to all trims.

Driving

The 2014 Jaguar F-Type delivers on a number of fronts, whether you're looking for stunning acceleration, luxury-car comforts or a high-end convertible that simply looks good and makes you feel special. All models in the range perform on very high levels, though the V6 models are marginally more responsive in the handling department compared with the heavier V8 model.

Obviously, drivers with a penchant for speed will gravitate toward the S models and they'll be generously rewarded. Both the V6- and V8-powered S trims feature a slick active exhaust system, which produces a symphony that honors the best that internal combustion engines have to offer. Yet, when you're driving with restraint in traffic, the mechanical soundtrack quiets to levels that you'd expect from other drop-top luxury cars. Although serious enthusiasts might be put off by the fact that the F-Type only comes with an automatic transmission, this eight-speed is impressive nonetheless. It shifts as quickly as many of the automated manual transmissions in competitors, yet it's still capable of executing smooth gearchanges in everyday driving situations.

On the whole, the F-Type is every bit as satisfying to drive as its evocative styling suggests. It might not measure up to the venerable Porsche 911 in every test of performance, but when it comes to the emotional side of driving, the 2014 Jaguar F-Type ranks among the best open-top sports cars.

Interior

Step into the F-Type's cockpit and there's no mistaking it for anything but a sports car. Even in base trim there are plenty of cues telling you that this car means business, with racy stitching, well-bolstered seats and a hearty passenger "oh shoot" handle flanking the center stack. Yet it's also a Jaguar, which means top-notch materials, comfort and high-tech features. Such finishing touches as central air vents that rise from the dash and an Ignis orange start button and shift paddles (for S models) further increase the cool factor.

At highway speeds, top-down motoring is calm, with buffeting kept to acceptable levels, and if the weather takes a turn, the top can be deployed in only 12 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. Whether the top is up or down, trunk size is notably limited at 6.9 cubic feet. Medium-size suitcases might be a tight squeeze, and the oddly shaped space and awkward liftover further complicates loading.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE.

5(63%)
4(31%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

"Bad" Kitty
Brian,08/20/2015
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I am 6'2" and most of the "special" cars that were interesting to me I could not fit in. Two weeks ago I flew from Michigan to South Carolina to pick up my brand new 2014 ( yes, I realize the 2016's are coming out very soon ) F-Type Jaguar convertible, V-6 S, in British Racing Green with dark brown leather with light stitching and a black top. I fit like the car was tailor made just for me. I can stretch out my left leg fully, the seat holds but does not dig in ( Porsche ), my line of sight is in the middle of the windshield, not at the upper support bar ( Corvette ). I drove a V-8 S several months ago and fell in love with the car but as hard as it is for a car guy to say, it was too powerful to be fun. My car can be driven with some gusto and I can enjoy the amazing exhaust sounds without hitting crazy speeds and likely going to jail. The middle choice in the lineup was the perfect car for me. Amazing lines, rare color,outstanding build quality and well thought out driving position and dash layout. Drove my new "Kitty" home (830 miles) straight through and I could not get the big smile off my suntanned face. Got 29.2 mpg if that matters to any potential buyers running 75 to 85 mph. It took me a long time to finally decide on my special car. Spending this kind of money should make you think twice. I sometimes call this my anti-Tesla. There is a great mix of sophisticated aides and functions but enough great old school DNA to make me think that these kinds of cars may not be build forever in an electric, Google computer driver future. I feel that Jaguar has built a car that will still put a big smile on my face 20 years from now when I press the orange start button and this car roars to life. You will want to keep the sport exhaust turned "off" until you are out of your neighborhood, trust me. The trunk is "soft side" overnight bags small but this is a weekend or special use car for most owners and the way the lines of the car work so well together I promise you will not care about the small trunk. Design over function is "OK" sometimes. Could not be happier with my purchase. Note: perhaps in some areas of the country these cars are more plentiful. Where I live they are "Blue Moon" rare. Be prepared for lot's of attention. A year later and no issues at all. The more I drive my Jag the more that I appreciate the build quality, the design, and the way this car is sorted out. We make wonderful drives along the back roads near Lake Michigan visiting the great small harbor towns with the car and those types of roads are the cars favorite. Top down driving is something that we thought we would like but actually love. The sounds and smells along with fantastic views transform a normal ride into an adventure. One small issue. For the money a real spare tire should be included with each car sold. The owner could then decide to carry it or not. Never once have I thought that I had not purchased the right model F-Type. The middle one is just so much fun to drive, so balanced, very powerful but in a more useable way than the crazy 8. My 2014 BRG, black convertible top, dark brown interior F-Type Jaguar is over 4 years old now. Time really does fly by. I honestly thought that there had to be "gremlins" lurking in my car somewhere. The electrical system, the fit and finish, the driveline, something was going to re-confirm the sketchy reputation for build quality that Jaguar acquired in the past. The wonderful and amazing realization is that I have had an oil change, first one is on Jaguar and a tiny paint repair on the seem where the body and the rear fender join up. I understand that this is not particularly uncommon and it is a few spots where the paint is rubbed off and appears as white spots. Fixed perfectly under warranty last year. That is it for any repairs or "gremlins" and compares well with any of our Toyota's or Honda's. We enjoy using the car but honestly we do not use it as an everyday driver. A special car for special drives on special days. Since we live in Michigan it sleeps the winters away from November until May so the total mileage on the car is very low and it goes to sleep on Sunday. Concerns: All Jaguars seem to depreciate faster than they really should. Not sure if it is related to a perception of no quality or that they lease too many of them but the issue is real. We did not buy it for resale but the market value hit the first few years is really significant. I guess that provides some great values for the second owners . Wondering when the market will be saturated with people looking for this kind of wonderful experience car but at the expense of everyday practicality. I am not sure that the market is huge for cars like this. Twenty years from now we intend to still be cruising along the amazing backroads of Michigan with our car. Another year, very light use. No issues of any kind. Love our F-Type Jag convertible S. Sleeping now
Save your money, get the base
naplestopless,08/27/2013
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
After driving the base, V6 S and the V8 S, I leased the base V6. I felt that it actually drove better than the other two for much less money. For some reason the base Trans seems to shift better than the two higher models. While waiting for my base, I was given a V8 to drive, while very fast, it just wasn't as much fun as the base.
WOW!!!!!!
ronpj44,06/23/2015
V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
When referring to the F Type S V8, SLEEK and STYLISH are understatements. Sitting into the drivers seat, is as finger in a glove. Contoured to my form and necessary when you push hard on the accelerator. 'G' forces exist, and you know it. Throatiness of the exhaust, with or without the 'ACTIVE' button, is ear appealing and just plain 'SEXY'. All dash controls, easily readable and steering wheel controls facilitate fast human responses when this machine LEAPS and that it does. I am enjoying the ride by the minute. Thank you JAGUAR.
Awesome.....a must buy!!!!
shaymasdaddy06,05/28/2013
I test drove the base F-type in Polar white with black leather/suede interior this weekend and it drives well as it looks. The pictures don't do justice for how amazing it looks in person. Even with the base 18" wheels, it's a stunner!!! The build quality is excellent. From the body panels to the well thought-out interior, Jaguar did their homework and produced a car that it is more than worthy of its asking price. The Drive: Amazing!!! Despite some slight turbo lag from the 340 hp supercharge engine, the F-Type pins you back in your seat and provides an exhilarating driving experience without beating you up. The balance in the suspension and steering preciseness is uncanny.
See all 16 reviews of the 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
495 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE
More About This Model

It only takes 200 milliseconds for the 2014 Jaguar F-Type V8S to make you rethink your definition of bonkers. This is exactly the time required for the car's active differential to achieve full engagement, precisely distributing all 460 pound-feet of torque between its rear wheels and leaving two perfect black stripes and a huge plume of blue smoke behind.

It's bonkers, all right. But it's also the most civilized powerslide to ever leave rubber on tarmac. And that's exactly how Jaguar wants it.

Variety
We flew to Spain to sample every version of Jag's first true sports car in nearly 40 years, both in slow, relaxed turns and, well, otherwise.

The all-new 2014 Jaguar F-Type two-seater is offered in three supercharged, direct-injected flavors: base V6 with 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque; upgraded V6S with 380 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque; and top-of-the-line V8S. It's the latter's 495-hp V8 that's known for striping Spanish switchbacks.

All three come with ZF's eight-speed automatic transmission, which avails itself as both the world's most versatile and effective automatic transmission occupying the powertrain of everything from this new Jag to Ram's 1500-series pickup. Here its calibration is perhaps the sweetest yet, as torque converter slip is used only on launch, which eliminates disconnect between the engine and wheels when driving hard: a trait no true sports car should exhibit.

The upgraded S models of the F-Type both come with two-mode variable dampers, which are controlled manually along with other functions (throttle calibration, shift speed, exhaust note and steering weight) using the "Dynamic mode" switch on the center console.

Driving Business
Back to those powerslides for a minute. Because it's here that S model F-Types distinguish themselves through a smooth, controllable breakaway of rear grip.

In the V8S, it's largely due to the active differential's clever calibration, which utilizes a "forward-looking" strategy to prepare its clutch pack for whatever situation it's about to encounter, whether a relaxed turn into the valet lot or a flamboyant, tire-smoking momentum drift on a Spanish mountain road. The large grace period between the loss of adhesion and loss of control is a blessing for both novices and pros alike.

V6S models are equipped with a mechanical limited-slip that's slightly less sophisticated, while base V6 models have an open differential.

Though its steering is precise and quick to effect directional changes, front grip limits weren't as obvious as we'd prefer in every situation. Still, go fast enough to question front grip and you're going sufficiently quick in any F-Type.

A Well-Honed Gearbox
Upshifts are instant and accompanied by a muted thrum from either engine as the next gear is banged home. Though there are wheel-mounted paddles, we preferred the shifter's stationary location and light, direct action. The transmission will hold gears at redline in dynamic mode, and downshifts are rev-matched. The ZF box gives up nothing to the best dual-clutch units in either performance or comfort.

And though the V8 is the engine that will define the 2014 Jaguar F-Type, it's not requisite for rewarding driving. Lapping the V6S on a track proved it to be the better partner if power isn't your primary concern. No F-Type is light, but the base V6 is 150 pounds lighter than the V8: a noticeable margin during turn-in and transitions.

Structurally there's no reason to question the F-Type's missing roof. Its chassis is solid and stable, and the notion of cowl shake is as laughable as the V8S's 3,671 pounds of road-crushing curb weight.

Sports Car Performance
Jaguar claims the V8S will hit 60 in 4.2 seconds, followed by the V6S and V6 in 4.8 and 5.1 seconds, respectively. The last Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet we tested achieved the milestone in (you guessed it) 4.2 seconds.

Ironically, only the V6S model is offered with launch control. The V8S, according to Jaguar officials, makes enough torque just off idle to launch most effectively from that engine speed. Wheelspin management is left to the traction control system and electronic differential.

Combined fuel economy, thanks partially to an engine stop-start feature is estimated at 26 mpg combined for the V8S, which seems generous. V6 models, however, will do slightly better.

Powerful but Prudent
Jaguar engineers benchmarked Porsche's 911 during the F-Type's development, along with Audi's R8 and the 2012 Aston Martin Vantage V8. But it's clear in the finished product that Jag aimed not only at these car's feedback and performance numbers, but at the more subtle targets they set in refinement and flexibility, which are undeniably harder to hit.

Possibly the best example of that flexibility is the F-Type's active exhaust system. It's used on both S models and was settled on after testing 85 different setups during development. In other words, what you hear behind the wheel of the F-Type is no accident.

The V6 is one of the meanest-sounding engines of its type in the world, while the V8's wail is at once loud, pleasant and distinct. This isn't just engine sound. This is an ear-shredding symphony of internal combustion that produces equal parts road presence and character. Yet if you don't want it, it's easily dismissed: a sign that the luxury side of this topless cat is as much a part of its personality as is its performance.

Opulent Interior
Both S models borrow their seats from the 2013 Jaguar XKR-S, and all models feature an interior that's as thoroughly modern and attractive as any of its rivals. There's a knob for each climate zone that doubles as a seat heater control. A high-resolution touchscreen interface displays navigation, audio and an optional configurable dynamics program that allows drivers to customize engine, steering and suspension calibrations.

The three-spoke wheel is small, thick and wrapped with leather or Alcantara. Gauges are large and clear, but the tachometer is offset to the right. Mounting it in the middle might have sent a clearer message about the car's focus.

The power-retractable soft top will disappear or deploy in 12 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. We drove with it down in near-freezing temperatures and were comfortable at freeway speeds. And though the F-Type's trunk is small, the top doesn't impinge on trunk space when it's retracted.

The Verdict
When the 2014 Jaguar F-Type hits dealers this May it will start at $69,000 for the V6 (plus delivery) and $81,000 for the V6S. V8S models will begin at $92,000, making the F-Type V8S both less expensive and more powerful than a Porsche 911 Carrera S Convertible.

Whether the F-Type has the broad range of dynamic merits available in Porsche's 911 isn't really the question. Possibly it doesn't, but it matters little. Jaguar has something unique with the F-Type, a machine that manages high levels of driver engagement while satisfying the emotional demands a car this costly must. That it's topless is only a bonus.

It is attractive and it is fast. It makes sounds that rival the best from Italy. And should you choose to, it will stripe a Spanish switchback like nobody's business.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE Overview

The Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE is offered in the following submodels: F-TYPE Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE.

Can't find a used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar F-TYPE for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,483.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,838.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar F-TYPE for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,108.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,135.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar F-TYPE lease specials

Related Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles