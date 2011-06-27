Close

Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri

2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S AWD 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged AWD 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift 2D Coupe Italian Racing Red Metallic. One Owner, Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Memory Package, Portable Audio Connection, Appearance Package, Premium Audio Package, Climate Package, Driver Confidence Package, Balance Of Factory Warranty (see dealer for details), F-TYPE S AWD, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Leather & Suedecloth Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: Meridian 770W Audio System w/12 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWJ6BVXH8K42280

Stock: PJD1359

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020