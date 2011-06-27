Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S13,420 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S AWD 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged AWD 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift 2D Coupe Italian Racing Red Metallic. One Owner, Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Memory Package, Portable Audio Connection, Appearance Package, Premium Audio Package, Climate Package, Driver Confidence Package, Balance Of Factory Warranty (see dealer for details), F-TYPE S AWD, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Leather & Suedecloth Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: Meridian 770W Audio System w/12 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6BVXH8K42280
Stock: PJD1359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $39,887Great Deal | $7,092 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium18,816 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
It's time for a dynamic drive behind the wheel of our 2017 Jaguar F-Type Premium that's proudly presented in Caldera Red! Powered by a 3.0 Liter SuperCharged V6 that generates 340hp while the responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission sends you down the road with ease. This Rear Wheel Drive team does zero to 60 in an astonishing 5.1 seconds and offers sport suspension that will leave you in awe. Visually dramatic, our F-Type turns heads with HID xenon headlamps, a chrome grille surround, and power-folding three-layer fabric top. Open the door to the Premium cabin and let the luxury wash over you as you settle into comfortable leather and suede sport seats with 14-way power adjustments. Feel perpetually indulged with a wealth of top-shelf features including keyless entry/start, navigation, premium audio, a touchscreen display, Jaguar InControl Apps, and available satellite radio. Drive with confidence knowing your Jaguar has been masterfully engineered with advanced safety features to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations including adaptive front lighting, stability control, and advanced airbags. Extreme in style, performance, and determination, our Jaguar was built for those who dare to experience the visceral art of forward momentum. Reward yourself with membership to the elite and experience this stunning machine in the flesh! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET2H8K39481
Stock: 200792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $45,499Great Deal | $8,716 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition28,648 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $33,785*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 07/10/2022 OR 31,352 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Standard features for the base F-Type include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights with washers, automatic wipers, LED running lights, heated mirrors, an auto-deployed rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, a selectable sport exhaust system (for models with a manual transmission) and keyless ignition. Convertible models add a power-folding three-layer fabric top and rollover hoops for added safety. On the inside, you get automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, textured aluminum and synthetic leather interior trim, leather and synthetic suede seating surfaces, six-way partially power-adjustable seats, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, Jaguar InControl Apps (infotainment, remote control and emergency telematics), an eight-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio and a 12-speaker Meridian audio system with a CD player, USB/iPod input and Satellite/HD radio. The Premium trim adds keyless entry, power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof (for coupe models), adaptive headlights with automatic high-beams and 14-way power-adjustable seats with driver memory functions. The F-Type S increases power output and adds 19-inch wheels, additional body louvers and accents, adaptive and selectable suspension dampers, high- performance brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, driver-configurable drive settings (ride stiffness, exhaust volume and engine/transmission response), alloy pedals (for the automatic transmission only), configurable interior ambient lighting and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. FEATURES One Owner AWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel HID Headlights Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Seats Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Parking Assist Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S British Design Edition with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6BVXH8K38519
Stock: K38519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $41,998Great Deal | $4,688 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium11,272 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET8H8K38710
Stock: 19106400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$50,900Great Deal | $6,825 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S7,090 milesDelivery available*
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Black Hex Aluminum Console Trim, Black Package 2, Climate Package, Extended Leather Package, Gloss Black Front Grille Surround, Gloss Black Side Power Vents & Mesh, Gloss Black Window Surrounds, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Interior Black Package, Navigation System, Premium Soft Grain Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: Meridian 770W Audio System w/12 Speakers, Wheels: 20" Tornado-Style Twin 5-Spoke Alloy (Black).This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BU9H8K46277
Stock: B4678P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $49,988Great Deal | $8,740 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S20,366 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover of Tacoma at Fife - Fife / Washington
One Owner. Clean Carfax with No Known Prior Damage. Please contact for availability as vehicles may sell or become unavailable at any time. Vehicle is located at 1708 40th Ave Court East in Fife, WA. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6BU0H8K36852
Stock: J2415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-23-2019
- $59,501Great Deal | $10,160 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R25,177 milesDelivery available*
Crown Mitsubishi - Saint Petersburg / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6DL0HMK38984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $76,250Great Deal | $3,381 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR14,177 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Orange Coast INFINITI - Westminster / California
Incredibly rare Jaguar F-Type SVR 1 of 250, cranking out 575 Horsepower, all wheel drive, 4 brand new tires, 200+ mph car, carbon fiber rear spoiler, blindspot warning, full leather headliner, Alcantara trim, carbon fiber interior panels, quilted leather seats w/ white stitching, heated steering wheel, heated & ventilated seats, Navigation, backup camera w/ proximity sensors & cross traffic alert, 2 keys & owners manual, power liftgate, tinted windows, dual zone climate control, XM Satellite radio, Bluetooth, paddleshifters, active exhaust, 2 keys & owners manual, originally a 140k+ car, fun to drive, must see to appreciate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6J84HMK44898
Stock: P5516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $48,307Great Deal | $4,743 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S33,107 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE AWD 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SuperchargedHigh intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system. CARFAX One-Owner.Please call before coming to check availability. Ask us about our quick and easy financing and extended service contracts. We take trades and ship vehicles nationwide. Visit www.alfaohio.com or call 440-334-2155 for your one of a kind experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6BV9H8K40309
Stock: P7316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $67,900Great Deal | $3,192 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR27,461 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Andrew's Imports - Mobile / Alabama
***27K MILES***POWER TRUNK***SVR STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFT***HEATED STEERING WHEEL***AUXILIARY/USB INPUT***RAIN/ICE/SNOwith DYNAMIC DRIVE MODE***AUTO ON/OFF FEATURE***POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY***HOMELINK***NAVIGATION SYSTEM***BACKUP CAMERA***PARK ASSIST***SIRIUS XM/HD RADIO***BLUETOOTH WITH AUDIO***DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL***MERIDIAN SURROUND SYSTEM***BLIND SPOT MONITOR***PUSH BUTTON START/STOP***SVR 20 ALLOY WHEELS***ORIGINAL PAINT***CLEAN CARFAX***1-OWNER***NON-SMOKER***WARRANTY UNTIL 5/9/2022 OR 60K MILES***CALL REGGIE OR ANDREW AT 251-342-4150*** - This 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe Automatic SVR AWD features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polaris White with a Jet Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Contact Andrew Fusaiotti at 251-342-4150 or andrewsimports2@gmail.com for more information. - You can also view this listing and see our other vehicles for sale at www.andrewsimport.com/ -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6J89HMK41205
Stock: K41205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-16-2020
- $38,477Great Deal | $2,086 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Base31,408 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick - Cedar City / Utah
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Gray RWD 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Supercharged Premium Reviews: * V8 models deliver a potent performance punch along with a symphony of engine and exhaust noise; predictable handling and powerful brakes instill confidence; the interior is as gorgeous as the exterior. Source: Edmunds 20/28 City/Highway MPG 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ETXH8K43536
Stock: A2437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $33,998Great Deal | $2,569 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Base20,685 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6AT0H8K45267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $56,997Great Deal | $3,676 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R18,915 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6DL0HMK46230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,240Great Deal | $1,864 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S49,685 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE AWD 8-Speed ZF Automatic with QuickShift 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SuperchargedMemory seat, Navigation System, Power convertible roof, Radio: Meridian 770W Audio System w/12 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Priced to sell so please call before coming to check availability. Ask us about our quick and easy financing and extended service contracts. We take trades and ship vehicles nationwide. Visit www.alfaohio.com or call 440-334-2155 for your one of a kind experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6FV4H8K41653
Stock: P7225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- $46,991Good Deal | $3,336 below market
Certified 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium6,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Design & Black Package 1 Premium & Vision Package Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Jet; Leather Seating Surfaces Polaris White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET8H8K42207
Stock: H8K42207
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $59,991Fair Deal | $1,638 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S2,305 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Italian Racing Red Metallic / Extended Leather In Redzone & Jet with Jet Stitching. 20" Blade Forged Wheel With Carbon Fiber, Performance Seats, Premium + Vision Package, Space Savor Spare Tire, Interior Black Package. Compare to a $103,870 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6FV9H8K40868
Stock: P251268C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$54,900Fair Deal | $774 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S14,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
2017Jaguar F-Type S Coupe 380HP. Polaris White/ Jet/ Jet whit Red Zone Interior. Performance Seat, High Performance Brake System, Black Brake Calipers, 19 evolution wheels, Premium and vision pack, Extended Leather Pkg. Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager, William Pena at 305-476-3050 - wpena@thecollection.com , for more information. The Collection Is Not Responsible For Typographical Errors. BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified F-TYPE today, worry free! OWN JAGUAR CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Jaguar benefits a 150 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Jaguar offers two certification programs, dependent on vehicle year, mileage and use history., Standard Program: 5 year/100,000 mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than five model years old and have less than 60,000 miles. ;Off-cycle Program: 5-year/100,000-mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than 18 months from original in-service date and have less than 15,000 miles. ;Coverage begins on the vehicle's original in-service date and zero miles. ;24-hour Roadside Assistance includes flat tire, dead battery, lock-out, and towing to Jaguar Retailer. ;Every Jaguar Select Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a Vehicle history report. ;See dealer for the Certification level available for this vehicle. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 14183 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Jaguar F-TYPE also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HID Headlamps, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Engine Immobilizer, Brake Assist, Supercharged, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Remote Engine Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Active Suspension, Driver Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Driver Air Bag Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ6BVXH8K35636
Stock: L17977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $37,998Good Deal | $3,375 below market
2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium26,489 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET9H8K41261
Stock: 19345100
Certified Pre-Owned: No