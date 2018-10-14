Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me
- 17,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,999$1,550 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $112,083.00, AWD, V8 550 HP, 20" Wheels, Fixed Panorama Roof, Exterior Black Design PKG, Meridian Surround Sound System & so much more............. 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupe *Fuji White Exterior and Ebony Seat Interior *ONLY 17,993 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $112,083.00 *The R trim is a significant leap upward from the 4 & 6 CYL versions of the F-Type, substituting a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine (550 hp, 502 lb-ft) paired to the automatic and all-wheel drive. *Climate PKG 2 ($1,600): -Heated Steering Wheel -Heated Windshield -Heated & Cooled Seats -2-Zone Climate Control *Exterior Black Design PKG ($2,450): -Exterior Design Package -Body-Colored Aero-Blades -Body-Colored Side Sills, Gloss Black Rear Valance w/Venturi Blade, body-colored rear venturi blade -Black Exterior Package, Gloss Black Window Surround -Gloss Black Side Vents Surround, satin black mesh *Interior Black Pkg ($300): -Gloss Black Instrument Cluster Dial Rings -Gloss Black Door Release -Black Vent Surrounds -Flat-Bottom Leather Steering Wheel w/Black Spokes *Car Care Kit ($50) *Blind Spot Monitor and Reverse Traffic Detection ($450) *Fixed Panoramic Roof ($1,150) *Illuminated Metal Treadplates ($450) *Auto High Beam Assist ($250) *Air Quality Sensor ($75) *20'' 5 Spoke Style w/ Carbon Fiber Inserts Wheels ($2,000) *Park Assist ($500) *Front Parking Aid ($275) *Power Tailgate ($400) *Meridian TMM Surround Sound System ($850) *Garage Door Opener (HomeLinkA) ($250) *Still Under Full Factory Warranty & Jaguar Elite Care Program up to 07-26-2023 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD51EE3JCK47639
Stock: 20765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,994
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.This vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicleâ s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD51EE5JCK50350
Stock: LC080748A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 236 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$77,995
International Subaru - Tinley Park / Illinois
2-Zone Climate Control, 380mm Front 376mm Rear Brakes, Air Quality Sensor, Auto High Beam Assist, Black Exterior Package, Black Vent Surrounds, Blind Spot Monitor Reverse Traffic Detection, Climate Package 2, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Configurable Dynamic Mode, Flat-Bottom Leather Steering Wheel w/Black Spokes, Front Parking Aid, Gloss Black Door Release, Gloss Black Grille Surround, Gloss Black Hood Louvers, Gloss Black Instrument Cluster Dial Rings, Gloss Black Side Vents Surround, Heated Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Interior Black Package, Keyless Entry, Performance Front Seats, Premium Leather Door Trim, Premium Leather Interior Package, Red Brake Calipers, Red Seatbelt, Sport Carpet Mats, Wheel Lock Pack, Wheels: 20' 6 Split-Spoke Style 6003, Windsor Leather Console, Windsor Leather Seating Surfaces, Windsor Leather Wrapped Instrument Panel Topper. 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85FV0JCK51290
Stock: JCK51290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2019
- 242 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$77,995
International Subaru - Tinley Park / Illinois
2-Zone Climate Control, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor Reverse Traffic Detection, Climate Package 2, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Front Parking Aid, Garage Door Opener (HomeLink), Heated Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Powered Tailgate, Radio: Meridian 770W Surround Sound System, Wheel Lock Pack, Wheels: 20' 5 Spoke Style 5060. New Price! 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD81GV0JCK50129
Stock: JCK50129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2019
- 8,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,500
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**THIS R DYNAMIC AWD with 380HP has only 8300 MILES**ORIGINAL MSPR was $94475.00**PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR ($1600)**PERFORMANCE FRONT SEATS ($1600)**BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE ($600)**KEYLESS ENTRY ($450)**BLIND SPOT MONITOR ($450)**AUTO DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS ($180)**NAVIGATION**BACK UP CAMERA**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**FACTORY WARRANTY till JUNE 2023**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85FV6JCK51245
Stock: 11063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 9,101 milesDelivery Available*
$59,999
Enterprise Car Sales Reno - Reno / Nevada
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85FV3JCK51896
Stock: 7S37N0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 501 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,350
Midway Auto Sales - KCMO / Missouri
PRIOR SALVAGE TITLE DUE TO WATER DAMAGE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDF5FV8JCK48160
Stock: LRJ18002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,775
Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Thurmont - Thurmont / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Caldera Red 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 2-Zone Climate Control, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor & Reverse Traffic Detection, Climate Package 1, Garage Door Opener (HomeLink), Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Keyless Entry, Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Style 1036. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 19130 miles below market average! 23/30 City/Highway MPG MD State Inspected w/Fresh Oil Change! Every Pre-Owned vehicle purchased from Criswell CDJR of Thurmont comes with a free CARFAX vehicle history report. The Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell C.D.J.R. Of Thurmont, MD for details and the most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD5GX6JCK52178
Stock: D200551A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 631 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$62,599
Jaguar West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
Certified. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Auto High Beam Assist, Black Exterior Package, Gloss Black Bumper Beam & Front Spoiler, Gloss Black Grille Surround, Gloss Black Hood Louvers, Gloss Black Rear Valance, Gloss Black Side Vents Surround, Wheel Lock Pack, Wheels: 20" 6 Split-Spoke Style 6003. Odometer is 6622 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.For more information please look at our Auto iPacket. It has so much more information on the vehicle you are researching. Call or email us for any further questions about a vehicle. Just give us the stock number when you call. 610.436.0600.Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 165 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyBlack 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 2D Convertible
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDK5FV2JCK50434
Stock: SJ18069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2019
- 9,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,500
Plaza Jaguar - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 8-Speed Automatic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85FV1JCK48558
Stock: JCK48558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 3,861 miles
$66,500
Bommarito Buick GMC - Ellisville / Missouri
**1-OWNER** **400-HORSEPOWER** **ALL-WHEEL DRIVE** **CLIMATE 2 OPTION PACKAGE** **SANTORINI BLACK EXTERIOR** **BLACK LEATHER WITH YELLOW STITCHING INTERIOR** BLACK SOFT CONVERTIBLE TOP** **400 SPORT EDITION BADGES IN YELLOW** **NAVIGATION SYSTEM** **FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID WITH REARVIEW CAMERA** **BLIND SPOT MONITOR WITH REVERSE DETECTION** **PARKING AID** **HEATED WINDSHIELD** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL** **HEATED AND COOLED SEATS** **WIND DEFLECTOR** **MERIDIAN 770-WATT SURROUND SOUND** **AUTO HIGH-BEAM ASSIST** **HUGE SAVINGS!!** **ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER=$102,263** **DEAL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE TOMORROW!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85GV8JCK47888
Stock: P2162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,493 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$55,999
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $9327 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD51EE5JCK54222
Stock: C306877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 361 miles
$68,900
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD81FV8JCK48324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,500
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport Narvik Black Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sirius XM. AWD 3.0L V6 Supercharged BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85GV3JCK51332
Stock: 000J9554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 11,487 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$68,436
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R In White.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD55EEXJCK54272
Stock: P12377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,928
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- COLLECTOR QUALITY - CERAMIC COATED - FRONT CLEAR BRA - CUSTOM EXHAUST - FULL PEDIGREE DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85GV0JCK51966
Stock: BD318B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 912 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$64,999
Porsche Chattanooga - Chattanooga / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDF1FVXJCK47911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,600
Hennessy Land Rover Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 10 Speakers 506-Watt Amplifier, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Heated steering wheel, Navigation, Radio: Meridian 380W Audio System, Wheels: 20" 5 Spoke Style 5060.This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, one of the original 35 Land Rover Dealerships in the United States! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDF1GV8JCK50756
Stock: G2440P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
