Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $112,083.00, AWD, V8 550 HP, 20" Wheels, Fixed Panorama Roof, Exterior Black Design PKG, Meridian Surround Sound System & so much more............. 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupe *Fuji White Exterior and Ebony Seat Interior *ONLY 17,993 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $112,083.00 *The R trim is a significant leap upward from the 4 & 6 CYL versions of the F-Type, substituting a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine (550 hp, 502 lb-ft) paired to the automatic and all-wheel drive. *Climate PKG 2 ($1,600): -Heated Steering Wheel -Heated Windshield -Heated & Cooled Seats -2-Zone Climate Control *Exterior Black Design PKG ($2,450): -Exterior Design Package -Body-Colored Aero-Blades -Body-Colored Side Sills, Gloss Black Rear Valance w/Venturi Blade, body-colored rear venturi blade -Black Exterior Package, Gloss Black Window Surround -Gloss Black Side Vents Surround, satin black mesh *Interior Black Pkg ($300): -Gloss Black Instrument Cluster Dial Rings -Gloss Black Door Release -Black Vent Surrounds -Flat-Bottom Leather Steering Wheel w/Black Spokes *Car Care Kit ($50) *Blind Spot Monitor and Reverse Traffic Detection ($450) *Fixed Panoramic Roof ($1,150) *Illuminated Metal Treadplates ($450) *Auto High Beam Assist ($250) *Air Quality Sensor ($75) *20'' 5 Spoke Style w/ Carbon Fiber Inserts Wheels ($2,000) *Park Assist ($500) *Front Parking Aid ($275) *Power Tailgate ($400) *Meridian TMM Surround Sound System ($850) *Garage Door Opener (HomeLinkA) ($250) *Still Under Full Factory Warranty & Jaguar Elite Care Program up to 07-26-2023 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: SAJD51EE3JCK47639

Stock: 20765

Certified Pre-Owned: No

