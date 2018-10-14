Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me

241 listings
F-TYPE Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 241 listings
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    17,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,999

    $1,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    2,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,994

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic in Red
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic

    236 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $77,995

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport in Silver
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport

    242 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $77,995

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic

    8,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $64,500

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic

    9,101 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $59,999

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic

    501 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $61,350

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE in Red
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE

    4,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,775

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP

    631 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $62,599

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic

    9,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $60,500

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport

    3,861 miles

    $66,500

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    21,493 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $55,999

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic in Red
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic

    361 miles

    $68,900

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport

    6,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,500

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    11,487 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $68,436

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport

    1,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,928

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic

    912 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $64,999

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport in Silver
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport

    7,517 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,600

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 241 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar F-TYPE

Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
See all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Best car EVER!
M. V.,10/14/2018
2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I had a MB slk500, several Boxsters and this car over is the BEST EVER!! Test drive one and see for yourself! Now they carry 5 yr / 60k mile warranty.
