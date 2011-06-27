Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews
Best car EVER!
M. V., 10/14/2018
2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
I had a MB slk500, several Boxsters and this car over is the BEST EVER!! Test drive one and see for yourself! Now they carry 5 yr / 60k mile warranty.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This is a great car
FTyperR, 01/12/2020
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
A couple of months ago I bought what was, I think, the last new 2018 F Type R Coupe in America. It's a great car. It's beautiful, has outrageous performance and you don't see one every 10 seconds, like you do with 911's.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sweet ride!
Cary D Nelson MD, 04/02/2018
340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful
A True Sports car, esp for the novice driver! Super fun with plenty of power and great breaking and handling!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Driving pleasure!!!
Jag love it, 06/05/2020
340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The Jag replaced a Porsche Boxster and the ride is better as is the visibility is much better. Power is more than needed and the sound is fantastic!!!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
