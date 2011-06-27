Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews

Best car EVER! M. V. , 10/14/2018 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I had a MB slk500, several Boxsters and this car over is the BEST EVER!! Test drive one and see for yourself! Now they carry 5 yr / 60k mile warranty. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This is a great car FTyperR , 01/12/2020 R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A couple of months ago I bought what was, I think, the last new 2018 F Type R Coupe in America. It's a great car. It's beautiful, has outrageous performance and you don't see one every 10 seconds, like you do with 911's. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Sweet ride! Cary D Nelson MD , 04/02/2018 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful A True Sports car, esp for the novice driver! Super fun with plenty of power and great breaking and handling! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value