Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 F-TYPE
5.0
4 reviews
Best car EVER!

M. V., 10/14/2018
2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I had a MB slk500, several Boxsters and this car over is the BEST EVER!! Test drive one and see for yourself! Now they carry 5 yr / 60k mile warranty.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
This is a great car

FTyperR, 01/12/2020
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
A couple of months ago I bought what was, I think, the last new 2018 F Type R Coupe in America. It's a great car. It's beautiful, has outrageous performance and you don't see one every 10 seconds, like you do with 911's.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sweet ride!

Cary D Nelson MD, 04/02/2018
340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
A True Sports car, esp for the novice driver! Super fun with plenty of power and great breaking and handling!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Driving pleasure!!!

Jag love it, 06/05/2020
340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
The Jag replaced a Porsche Boxster and the ride is better as is the visibility is much better. Power is more than needed and the sound is fantastic!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
