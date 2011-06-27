  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,781$49,838$52,354
Clean$46,749$48,779$51,199
Average$44,686$46,661$48,890
Rough$42,622$44,543$46,580
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,116$54,948$58,357
Clean$50,991$53,780$57,070
Average$48,740$51,445$54,496
Rough$46,490$49,110$51,921
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,074$33,786$36,981
Clean$30,403$33,068$36,165
Average$29,061$31,633$34,534
Rough$27,719$30,197$32,903
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,872$44,850$48,387
Clean$40,968$43,897$47,319
Average$39,159$41,991$45,185
Rough$37,351$40,085$43,051
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,154$49,202$52,834
Clean$45,157$48,156$51,669
Average$43,164$46,065$49,338
Rough$41,171$43,974$47,008
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,748$45,743$49,301
Clean$41,825$44,771$48,214
Average$39,979$42,827$46,039
Rough$38,133$40,883$43,864
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,541$52,516$56,079
Clean$48,472$51,400$54,842
Average$46,332$49,169$52,369
Rough$44,193$46,937$49,895
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,413$44,280$47,687
Clean$40,519$43,339$46,636
Average$38,730$41,457$44,532
Rough$36,942$39,575$42,429
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,348$47,369$50,963
Clean$43,390$46,363$49,839
Average$41,475$44,350$47,591
Rough$39,560$42,337$45,343
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,471$46,478$50,052
Clean$42,532$45,490$48,948
Average$40,655$43,515$46,740
Rough$38,778$41,540$44,533
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,758$47,990$50,695
Clean$44,770$46,970$49,577
Average$42,794$44,931$47,341
Rough$40,818$42,891$45,105
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,542$45,533$49,086
Clean$41,624$44,565$48,003
Average$39,787$42,630$45,838
Rough$37,950$40,695$43,673
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,713$40,419$43,629
Clean$36,899$39,560$42,667
Average$35,270$37,842$40,742
Rough$33,642$36,124$38,818
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,284$66,265$69,886
Clean$61,918$64,857$68,344
Average$59,185$62,041$65,262
Rough$56,452$59,224$62,179
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,248$47,215$50,749
Clean$43,293$46,212$49,630
Average$41,382$44,206$47,391
Rough$39,471$42,199$45,153
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,518$67,673$71,495
Clean$63,125$66,235$69,918
Average$60,339$63,359$66,765
Rough$57,553$60,483$63,611
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,676$35,440$38,698
Clean$31,970$34,687$37,845
Average$30,559$33,181$36,138
Rough$29,148$31,675$34,431
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,541$39,006$41,942
Clean$35,752$38,178$41,017
Average$34,174$36,520$39,167
Rough$32,596$34,862$37,317
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,754$50,823$54,486
Clean$46,723$49,744$53,284
Average$44,661$47,584$50,881
Rough$42,599$45,424$48,478
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,773$38,371$41,453
Clean$35,000$37,556$40,539
Average$33,456$35,925$38,710
Rough$31,911$34,295$36,882
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,669$39,534$42,923
Clean$35,877$38,694$41,976
Average$34,294$37,014$40,083
Rough$32,710$35,334$38,189
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,670$50,754$54,432
Clean$46,641$49,675$53,232
Average$44,582$47,518$50,831
Rough$42,524$45,361$48,430
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,800$45,795$49,355
Clean$41,876$44,822$48,266
Average$40,028$42,876$46,089
Rough$38,180$40,930$43,912
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,129$56,251$59,994
Clean$51,981$55,056$58,670
Average$49,687$52,665$56,024
Rough$47,393$50,275$53,378
Sell my 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar F-TYPE near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,403 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,068 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar F-TYPE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,403 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,068 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,403 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,068 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE ranges from $27,719 to $36,981, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.