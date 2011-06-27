Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,781
|$49,838
|$52,354
|Clean
|$46,749
|$48,779
|$51,199
|Average
|$44,686
|$46,661
|$48,890
|Rough
|$42,622
|$44,543
|$46,580
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,116
|$54,948
|$58,357
|Clean
|$50,991
|$53,780
|$57,070
|Average
|$48,740
|$51,445
|$54,496
|Rough
|$46,490
|$49,110
|$51,921
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,074
|$33,786
|$36,981
|Clean
|$30,403
|$33,068
|$36,165
|Average
|$29,061
|$31,633
|$34,534
|Rough
|$27,719
|$30,197
|$32,903
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,872
|$44,850
|$48,387
|Clean
|$40,968
|$43,897
|$47,319
|Average
|$39,159
|$41,991
|$45,185
|Rough
|$37,351
|$40,085
|$43,051
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,154
|$49,202
|$52,834
|Clean
|$45,157
|$48,156
|$51,669
|Average
|$43,164
|$46,065
|$49,338
|Rough
|$41,171
|$43,974
|$47,008
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,748
|$45,743
|$49,301
|Clean
|$41,825
|$44,771
|$48,214
|Average
|$39,979
|$42,827
|$46,039
|Rough
|$38,133
|$40,883
|$43,864
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,541
|$52,516
|$56,079
|Clean
|$48,472
|$51,400
|$54,842
|Average
|$46,332
|$49,169
|$52,369
|Rough
|$44,193
|$46,937
|$49,895
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,413
|$44,280
|$47,687
|Clean
|$40,519
|$43,339
|$46,636
|Average
|$38,730
|$41,457
|$44,532
|Rough
|$36,942
|$39,575
|$42,429
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,348
|$47,369
|$50,963
|Clean
|$43,390
|$46,363
|$49,839
|Average
|$41,475
|$44,350
|$47,591
|Rough
|$39,560
|$42,337
|$45,343
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,471
|$46,478
|$50,052
|Clean
|$42,532
|$45,490
|$48,948
|Average
|$40,655
|$43,515
|$46,740
|Rough
|$38,778
|$41,540
|$44,533
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,758
|$47,990
|$50,695
|Clean
|$44,770
|$46,970
|$49,577
|Average
|$42,794
|$44,931
|$47,341
|Rough
|$40,818
|$42,891
|$45,105
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,542
|$45,533
|$49,086
|Clean
|$41,624
|$44,565
|$48,003
|Average
|$39,787
|$42,630
|$45,838
|Rough
|$37,950
|$40,695
|$43,673
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,713
|$40,419
|$43,629
|Clean
|$36,899
|$39,560
|$42,667
|Average
|$35,270
|$37,842
|$40,742
|Rough
|$33,642
|$36,124
|$38,818
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,284
|$66,265
|$69,886
|Clean
|$61,918
|$64,857
|$68,344
|Average
|$59,185
|$62,041
|$65,262
|Rough
|$56,452
|$59,224
|$62,179
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,248
|$47,215
|$50,749
|Clean
|$43,293
|$46,212
|$49,630
|Average
|$41,382
|$44,206
|$47,391
|Rough
|$39,471
|$42,199
|$45,153
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,518
|$67,673
|$71,495
|Clean
|$63,125
|$66,235
|$69,918
|Average
|$60,339
|$63,359
|$66,765
|Rough
|$57,553
|$60,483
|$63,611
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,676
|$35,440
|$38,698
|Clean
|$31,970
|$34,687
|$37,845
|Average
|$30,559
|$33,181
|$36,138
|Rough
|$29,148
|$31,675
|$34,431
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,541
|$39,006
|$41,942
|Clean
|$35,752
|$38,178
|$41,017
|Average
|$34,174
|$36,520
|$39,167
|Rough
|$32,596
|$34,862
|$37,317
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,754
|$50,823
|$54,486
|Clean
|$46,723
|$49,744
|$53,284
|Average
|$44,661
|$47,584
|$50,881
|Rough
|$42,599
|$45,424
|$48,478
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,773
|$38,371
|$41,453
|Clean
|$35,000
|$37,556
|$40,539
|Average
|$33,456
|$35,925
|$38,710
|Rough
|$31,911
|$34,295
|$36,882
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,669
|$39,534
|$42,923
|Clean
|$35,877
|$38,694
|$41,976
|Average
|$34,294
|$37,014
|$40,083
|Rough
|$32,710
|$35,334
|$38,189
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,670
|$50,754
|$54,432
|Clean
|$46,641
|$49,675
|$53,232
|Average
|$44,582
|$47,518
|$50,831
|Rough
|$42,524
|$45,361
|$48,430
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 380 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,800
|$45,795
|$49,355
|Clean
|$41,876
|$44,822
|$48,266
|Average
|$40,028
|$42,876
|$46,089
|Rough
|$38,180
|$40,930
|$43,912
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,129
|$56,251
|$59,994
|Clean
|$51,981
|$55,056
|$58,670
|Average
|$49,687
|$52,665
|$56,024
|Rough
|$47,393
|$50,275
|$53,378