The 2021 Jaguar F-Type coupe and convertible receive a restyle and a handful of other tweaks. Jaguar has been updating features and expanding the F-Type lineup since its introduction for the 2014 model year, but visually the shouty two-door hasn't changed until now.
2021 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Mildly potent four-cylinder and wildly entertaining V8 engines
- Graceful and elegant styling
- Standard all-wheel drive for the V8 model
- Limited passenger and cargo space
- Ride quality might be jarring for some
- Infotainment system is prone to glitches
- V6 isn't appreciably faster than the four-cylinder
- The F-Type receives a significant refresh for 2021
- The midgrade P340, P380 RWD and top SVR models have been discontinued
- The F-Type R gets a revised rear suspension and more power
- Part of the first F-Type generation introduced for 2014
SUVs may be the volume sellers, but Jaguar's coupe and convertible F-Type are the soul of the company's lineup, embodying the drama and emotion the brand hopes to impart to every vehicle. But it's hard to ignore the fact that an F-Type sitting shiny and new on the lot today looks a lot like a used F-Type from the better part of a decade ago. The 2021 updates might just be enough to remind everyone that Jag's sports car never lost its emotional appeal from behind the wheel and keep it fresh in consumers' minds as they shop the highly competitive luxury coupe and convertible segments. And if the F-Type's new looks signal what future refreshes and redesigns across Jaguar's lineup might bring, so much the better.
The Jaguar F-Type faces diverse competition given its coupe and convertible styles and numerous engine configurations. The new Toyota GR Supra will challenge the F-Type coupe's V6 models, while the new mid-engine Corvette offers a more affordable option against the high-performance V8 trims. Luxury buyers might also look to the new BMW 8 Series, with its own six- and eight-cylinder models and high-performance M variant.
An exterior refresh and a handful of other updates will help put the 2021 Jaguar F-Type back in shoppers' minds, but the car's strengths and weaknesses should carry on unchanged. While we like the new look, the F-Type is up against a more daunting competitive field than ever, and buyers with means have an incredible array of options.
Sponsored cars related to the F-TYPE
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|R 2dr Coupe AWD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$103,200
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|575 hp @ 6500 rpm
|P300 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$61,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$81,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6250 rpm
|P300 First Edition 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$73,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
FAQ
Is the Jaguar F-TYPE a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE:
- The F-Type receives a significant refresh for 2021
- The midgrade P340, P380 RWD and top SVR models have been discontinued
- The F-Type R gets a revised rear suspension and more power
- Part of the first F-Type generation introduced for 2014
Is the Jaguar F-TYPE reliable?
Is the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE?
The least-expensive 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE is the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE P300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $61,600.
Other versions include:
- R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $103,200
- P300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $61,600
- P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $81,800
- P300 First Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $73,100
What are the different models of Jaguar F-TYPE?
More about the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE
2021 Jaguar F-TYPE Overview
The 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE is offered in the following submodels: F-TYPE Coupe, F-TYPE Convertible, F-TYPE R. Available styles include R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P300 First Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), P380 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and P300 First Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 F-TYPE.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 F-TYPE featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE?
2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
The 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $112,515. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) is trending $3,661 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,661 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $108,854.
The average savings for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) is 3.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Jaguar F-TYPES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2021 F-TYPES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $93,910 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE.
Can't find a new 2021 Jaguar F-TYPEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar F-TYPE for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,558.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,584.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
Related 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 XF
- 2020 XE
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- 2019 Jaguar XJ
- 2019 E-PACE
- 2019 Jaguar XE
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Porsche 718 Cayman 2019
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4