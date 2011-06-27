  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar F-TYPE
  4. Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Review

Pros & Cons

  • V8 models deliver a potent performance punch along with a symphony of engine and exhaust noise
  • Predictable handling and powerful brakes instill confidence
  • The interior is as gorgeous as the exterior
  • Base V6 models deliver far less impressive performance
  • Technology interface isn't as intuitive as some competitors
  • Not very generous when it comes to passenger and cargo space
  • Some compromises to comfort have been made in the name of performance
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$37,980 - $63,000
Used F-TYPE for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Not everything in life has to be rational or practical. Such is the case with the 2017 Jaguar F-Type, which is one of our favorite sports car indulgences. First off, it's drop-dead gorgeous, with flowing and graceful shapes mixed in with aggressive edginess and taut proportions. It's a compact plaything that fits like a custom-tailored garment. Sure, you may have to give up some comfort and convenience, but for performance-oriented drivers, those sacrifices are easily ignored.

For 2017, the F-Type lineup grows on each side of the budget spectrum. A more affordable base model debuts, surrendering some features in the process but still delivering all of the style. There's also a new SVR model that pushes the performance parameters even higher than the already stunning F-Type R.

Of course, there's hasn't been a shortage of competing sports cars to consider against the F-Type's price that now ranges from $60,000 to well over $100,000. It's most direct rivals include the Porsche 911, Audi R8, Acura NSX and Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. Other less conventional alternatives like the Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche Cayman/Boxster and Nissan GT-R may also be worth consideration.

The good news is, there's not a bad choice in the bunch. So go ahead, loosen your tie or let your hair down and just get out there and have some fun behind the wheel. After all, what are you more likely to remember, practicality or how good you feel behind the wheel?

Standard safety features on all 2017 Jaguar F-Type models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, seat-mounted side airbags and rollover protection bars for the convertible. A rearview camera, rear cross-traffic alerts and front and rear parking sensors are standard on the British Design Edition and SVR trims and optional on all others except for the base model. Rear parking sensors are also included with the F-Type R.

In Edmunds testing, an F-Type V6 S with rear-wheel drive took 106 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, an average stopping distance in this class. An all-wheel-drive F-Type R with optional carbon-ceramic brakes fared marginally better, stopping in just 104 feet.

What's it like to live with?

For more information on the Jaguar F-Type of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with our long-term 2015 Jaguar F-Type R. We had some mixed reactions to seat comfort, but we almost unanimously loved this F-Type for its brash engine and exhaust notes. The 2017 F-Type R is only available with all-wheel drive, but our 2015 long-term test was conducted with the rear-wheel-drive model that is no longer offered. In terms of overall spirit, though, they're the same.

2017 Jaguar F-TYPE models

The 2017 Jaguar F-Type is a two-seat luxury sports car that is available in either coupe or convertible body styles. Available trim levels include a new base model, Premium, F-Type S, F-Type R and SVR.

Standard features for the base F-Type include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights with washers, automatic wipers, LED running lights, heated mirrors, an auto-deployed rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, a selectable sport exhaust system (for models with a manual transmission) and keyless ignition. Convertible models add a power-folding three-layer fabric top and rollover hoops for added safety.

On the inside, you get automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, textured aluminum and synthetic leather interior trim, leather and synthetic suede seating surfaces, six-way partially power-adjustable seats, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, Jaguar InControl Apps (infotainment, remote control and emergency telematics), an eight-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio and a 12-speaker Meridian audio system with a CD player, USB/iPod input and Satellite/HD radio.

The Premium trim adds keyless entry, power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof (for coupe models), adaptive headlights with automatic high-beams and 14-way power-adjustable seats with driver memory functions.

The F-Type S increases power output and adds 19-inch wheels, additional body louvers and accents, adaptive and selectable suspension dampers, high- performance brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, driver-configurable drive settings (ride stiffness, exhaust volume and engine/transmission response), alloy pedals (for the automatic transmission only), configurable interior ambient lighting and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The F-Type R upgrades to a V8 engine along with 20-inch wheels, upgraded performance brakes, an active electronic differential, a power rear hatch for coupes, a wind deflector between the convertible roll hoops, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated performance seats with premium leather, a heated steering wheel, contrasting interior upholstery stitching and a universal garage door opener.

A new British Design Edition adds many of the F-Type R features to the F-Type S model along with unique flourishes to celebrate the car's origins. Also included are front parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alerts.

At the top of the range, the SVR trim builds upon the F-Type R with a more powerful V8, a lightweight titanium exhaust system, a permanent active rear spoiler, a synthetic suede headliner, quilted leather seat surfaces and the electronic driver aids from the British Design Edition.

Many of the premium features are available as options on supporting trims. Other notable options include carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon fiber coupe roof, a heated windshield, various black and carbon fiber exterior trim and additional interior leather surfaces.

Both the base and Premium F-Type trims are powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through either an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. The F-Type S increases output to 380 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is available as an option but must be paired with the automatic transmission.

The F-Type R receives a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that is good for 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. The SVR ups the ante with 575 hp and 516 lb-ft. The eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are mandatory for all V8 models.

In Edmunds testing, a rear-drive F-Type S reached 60 mph in 5.2 seconds with the manual transmission while the automatic bested it with a 5.0-second result. Jaguar estimates that adding all-wheel drive will add another tenth of a second. As respectable as these times are, they're still as much as a full second slower than some rivals. The F-Type R blasts through 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds and we expect the SVR to be a few tenths quicker.

The EPA estimates for the base V6 are 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/28 mpg highway) for the automatic and 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway) for the manual. The rear-drive F-Type S models drop by only one mpg overall while the all-wheel drive is rated at 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway). The F-Type R and SVR are estimated at 18 mpg combined (15 city/23 highway).

Driving

There are two main traits that draw people into the Jaguar F-Type: style and performance. The V8-powered models deliver both. Acceleration is breathtaking, accompanied by an epic roar from the engine and exhaust. In Dynamic mode, the sound is even more fierce, with smile-inducing crackles when lifting off the gas pedal.

The V6-powered F-Types are much more sedate, but not what anyone would consider slow or underpowered. Engine response is still praiseworthy but much of the V8's raucous theatrics are gone. For less performance-oriented drivers, that's a good thing. We do caution shoppers to avoid the manual transmission in favor of the automatic, though. The manual's clutch suffers from an awkward engagement point and occasionally slips under hard acceleration, emitting an acrid burning smell. The automatic further earns its mettle with quicker acceleration and better fuel economy.

Handling with any of the F-Types is commendable. The immediacy of the steering response, coupled with confidence-inspiring levels of grip make it one of the most entertaining cars you'll ever drive. All-wheel drive adds even more cornering ability, though we do miss the tail-happy antics of the rear-drive F-Type R that was discontinued a few years ago.

Interior

The F-Type benefits from excellent interior materials and craftsmanship. As the first sports car in the company's lineup in decades, the F-Type snugly wraps around the driver and passenger. Rather than feeling as though you're sitting in the driver seat, it feels more like you're wearing the car. Taller occupants will have just enough headroom but they may not have enough legroom.

Visibility is also limited, with rather thick roof pillars that may obstruct the view through tighter turns and the coupe's small rear hatch window. That small hatch also limits cargo capacity with a narrow opening and only 11 cubic feet of cargo. Most golf bags will not fit, but a few overnight bags will. The convertible is even smaller at 7 cubic feet.

In addition to space, the sports car focus also sacrifices some comfort in exchange for performance. The ride quality is firm enough to cause some fatigue on longer road trips and there is also an abundance of road and engine noise. Most won't mind the engine noise as much, however, since all of the engines sound great. Of greater concern is the firmness of the seats which will likely cause uncomfortable hard points.

As stylish as the F-Type's cabin is, it lacks some of the technological sophistication of rivals. The infotainment system lags behind competitors with slow responses to inputs, unintuitive menus and screen graphics that look outdated. On the plus side, the 12-speaker Meridian stereo delivers strong and clear tones and is standard on even the base model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE.

5(65%)
4(7%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(14%)
4.0
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful car.
Jim,10/03/2016
S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
I've only had the car for a month. So my review will be limited to initial impressions. Looks. The car is stunning. I've never had a car that people stop and take pictures of when it's parked. And I've owned some VERY nice sports cars. Sound. The car sounds incredible, especially in dynamic mode with the exhaust in loud. i've always thought Porsche flat-6s sounded the best, but the Jag is darn close. Handling. I'm still getting used to the car, haven't really played around with it with the stability control off. But it has minimal body roll, and very linear (if touchy in dynamic mode) throttle response. It throttle steers well in corners. Power is adequate. Book says 0-60 in a smidge under 5 seconds, and that feels about right. Yes, a new base boxster will about match it for less (I test drove one), but who wants to listen to a Subaru soundtrack. Turn in isn't as quick as my old Boxster, no surprise, but it isn't bad. As good or better than a Z4M Coupe. Braking is nothing short of incredible. I have the performance braking package, and while a bit touchy, stops are extremely short and consistent. Jaguar obviously uses a very soft "track" pad, as even a short drive will coat the wheels with brake dust. Which I'm sure means shorter replacement intervals. Ride. Actually not too bad. My car has the 20" Carbon Fiber wheels (they are really aluminum with some attached CF accent pieces), but it still rides tolerably, I commute 110 miles to a client site twice a month, and the trip is easy and comfortable. (Bear in mind I've owned sports cars my entire life, so my opinion of "comfortable" and yours might differ:)). Visibility. OK, here I need to deduct points. The door sills are high, so it is difficult to see curbs when turning and parking (I leave plenty of room) and resting you arm on the door sill leaves it at an odd angle. The nose is long, and I would HIGHLY recommend the package with the parking assist. I don't need the backup camera as much, but the front sensors for pulling forward are a godsend. Overall visibility really isn't that bad (better than a new corvette in my pinion). Just the price you pay for form over function. Storage space. a glove compartment, arm rest compartment, and open cubby are what you get up front. Generally all I need, but the rear compartment is rather small, there is a little area that is deeper, but you really are going to have issues with more than a few soft suitcases. Technology. Oodles. As expected, it has pretty much everything you could want. An awesome sound system, loads of customization for car systems, very good blue tooth integration, you can adjust the side bolsters in the seats (Ok, not really tech, but it is very cool), etc. The navigation system is not very intuitive though. Read the manual before you jump in and try to program in a destination. You're welcome. Reliability. No problems to date. There is an annoying buzz/rattle in the right rear, which might just be the cover for the storage area, I haven't located it yet. But other than that, nothing of note. Anyway, I'd highly recommend the F-Type. Yes, you can buy cars that perform better for less. But unless you're tracking the car (and driving for track times) you'll never notice the few tenths of a second here and there. You get a stunning car, that sounds incredible, and is a blast to drive. And you won't constantly pass yourself, as you will if you buy a Porsche, Corvette, etc.
Bad Kitty!
Michael,12/08/2018
R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Update to prior review: My F-Type was involved in, what I consider, a minor rear-ending. It took a less-than 30 MPH bunt to the dead center of the rear bumper. The bumper wound up with a visible crease down the middle, and the trunk lid, being made mainly of fiberglass, essentially crumbled. Original estimate for repair was around $6K USD. However, the dealer-authorized repair facility was concerned the price for repair could go higher, because "...it's a convertible..." They wanted to have their special team remove most of the rear hardware and "bench" the car on a device that, apparently rare in the U.S., will indicate if the car had suffered a structural loss. According to the F-Type experts (and, I'm not being facetious or critical of them), the car, because it was a convertible, "bucked" on impact, essentially destroying the car. Price tag to repair "if possible" was not pushing $40K USD. My insurance adjuster's discussion with me included parts of the conversation with the repair facility, including, but not limited to, "...parts are not possible to get...," and, "...structurally, it's a total loss." Apparently, the convertible is something of a weakling on impact. So, when I rec'v the settlement check, I'm going to research available F-Type coupes from model year 2017, then acquire one. My previous opinions of the car haven't changed. It's gorgeous, a blast to drive and better than therapy. Just not getting another dangerous convertible. FYI - It had just crossed 6,000 miles on the odometer. Makes you want to cry... Be ready for a LOT of attention from on-lookers! Not always welcome, though (LOL!)... As another reviewer has conveyed, we've had people: walk up to the car and pose with it; hang out windows of moving vehicles "cat calling" and waving frantically; try to goad us into impromptu races; drive around us, taking moving pictures; etc. The car is super sexy, accelerates like a rocket, handles like a dream, stops on a dime, and has the Voice of God!! Other car buffs have actually asked us to start the engine just so they can hear what they've read about. And, let's face it, Ain't nothin' like a Racing Red, top-down Jag on a beautiful day!! Get one and you can fire your therapist!!!!
Jag F-Type
Steven,06/15/2017
S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This car is amazing to drive. Each time you get in the car, you feel like the Pilot of an F15 Fighter Jet. Putting the car into Dynamic Mode when entering a highway sounds like a Jet taking off with Active Sport Exhaust on. AWD really enables the car to perform at a high level on wet roads. This is a smart car with Vision package, a little car symbol on the corner of your mirrors lights up when another car is in the nearby lane (prevents any missed blindspots by the driver). The car has automatic rain sensors and puts the wipers on at the appropriate speed of the rainfall. It also has Auto headlights. The car will activate the high beams when needed and senses oncoming traffic from a good distance and shuts them off until the car passes and they are immediate turned back on. Very impressive. Not to mention, this is a very unique car with very few on the road. You will get many, many looks of awe and wonder. People will approach you and want to talk about the car.
A dream car - with a stick no less!
NY F-Type Lover,06/24/2017
Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
Best review I can think of: Driving the other day and this 20 something year old in a Nissan Altima is taking pictures of my car. He is racing ahead, then holding back, then right next to me. At a traffic light, he pulls up next to me and rolls down his window. He apologizes for making an idiot of himself with the photos, but just wants me to know that when he gets home, he is posting the pictures of my car on his Facebook site with the intended caption stating that 'this is my dream car". That is what it is like to drive a Jaguar F-Type. Oh, and did I mention it has a manual transmission? The color, the wheels, the styling, the butterly smooth action and positive engagement of the clutch and stick...I could go on and on... Two years and 17,500 miles later, my opinion on this car has not changed one bit. I am still head over heals in love with it. I am however, sorry to report that Jaguar has eliminated the manual transmission option for 2020. Oh well, looks like I will be purchasing my leased car next year. If you can find one, buy one! December - 2019: I have 23,000 miles on the car and have extended my lease. The original (summer type performance) tires lasted 20,500 miles and were recently replaced with a set of Continental Extreme Contact DWS06 tires which are giving me a much more comfortable ride, and much help with a recent 1" snow fall accumulation. Gas mileage is still stellar at 25mpg. I am proud to report that besides (no-charge) factory service, there have been absolutely no issues with this vehicle. Not one single problem - no warranty claims what-so-ever. Still love it as much as the day I drove it home.
See all 14 reviews of the 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
550 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE

Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Overview

The Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE is offered in the following submodels: F-TYPE SVR, F-TYPE Coupe, F-TYPE Convertible, F-TYPE R. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S British Design Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Premium 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), S British Design Edition 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S is priced between $47,500 and$57,070 with odometer readings between 8279 and28761 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium is priced between $39,980 and$48,995 with odometer readings between 7447 and34022 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Base is priced between $37,980 and$38,980 with odometer readings between 25388 and28365 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R is priced between $63,000 and$63,000 with odometer readings between 17816 and17816 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2017 F-TYPES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,980 and mileage as low as 7447 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE.

Can't find a used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar F-TYPE for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,889.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,335.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar F-TYPE for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,170.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,044.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar F-TYPE lease specials

Related Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles