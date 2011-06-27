  1. Home
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stirring and occasionally flamboyant V8 performance
  • capable handling and braking
  • finely crafted cabin.
  • Underwhelming V6 acceleration
  • outdated infotainment system
  • limited passenger and trunk space
  • noisy cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a new manual transmission and all-wheel drive both available, the Jaguar F-Type has broadened its appeal in 2016 and continues to be a lust-worthy blend of style, performance and luxury.

Vehicle overview

Gorgeous styling, a luxurious interior and thrilling performance all combine to make the 2016 Jaguar F-Type one of the most desirable sports cars on the road today. And that would probably be the case even if the F-Type were completely unchanged from last year. Yet Jaguar has decided not to rest on its laurels, instead making some big changes to further the F-Type's appeal.

Compared to other established sports cars, the 2016 Jaguar F-Type is still a rare sight on the road.

Headlining are the mechanical additions of a new six-speed manual transmission and available all-wheel drive. Though it's only available with the V6 engine, the manual will undoubtedly appeal to driving purists who want a three-pedal setup, although we found it difficult to engage the clutch smoothly, and the rubbery shift action was a disappointment. The availability of all-wheel drive should interest buyers who live in inclement-weather climates and/or appreciate the added security of increased traction in wet or dry conditions. Under normal driving conditions, the new all-wheel-drive system sends all power to the rear wheels. But when hustling the F-Type on a curvy road, a track or in slippery conditions, the system can shift 50 percent of engine power to the front wheels for improved grip and handling.

There are some downsides, though. The Jag isn't especially practical, even by sports car standards, with a cramped and noisy cabin and a paltry amount of cargo space -- especially in the convertible. We've also been disappointed by the V6's performance. If such concerns resonate with you, the Porsche 911 is much better suited for daily driving and road trips, while boasting impeccable driving manners and a wide selection of variations. Porsche's less expensive and superior handling Cayman and Boxster are also worth considering. And if you want something a bit less expensive but just as capable, the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette is in many ways the Jag's American spiritual cousin in terms of its brash character and aggressive performance. But when it comes to satisfying the emotional side of driving, the evocative 2016 Jaguar F-Type is one of the best sports cars available today.

2016 Jaguar F-TYPE models

The 2016 Jaguar F-Type is a two-seat sports car available as a fabric-top roadster or a hardtop coupe. Both the coupe and the convertible are available in base, S and R trims.

Jaguar offers the F-Type as both a coupe and convertible.

Standard features on the base trims include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights with washers and LED running lights, automatic wipers, power-folding heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, single-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated suede upholstery, simulated leather interior trim, eight-way power seats (with four-way power lumbar and power side bolsters), driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, navigation and a 12-speaker Meridian audio system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack, a USB/iPod interface, smartphone app integration, and HD and satellite radios. The convertible has a fully powered retractable soft top, while the coupe has a panoramic glass roof. On the base model, an active sport exhaust is standard on models equipped with the manual transmission, but optional with the automatic transmission.

Upgrading to the F-Type S will get you a more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, larger front brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, selectable dynamic driving modes (controls throttle, steering and transmission responses), the active sport exhaust, a flat-bottom heated steering wheel and multicolor ambient lighting.

At the top of the range, the F-Type R adds the supercharged V8 engine, 20-inch wheels, red brake calipers and larger rear brakes, an electronic active differential with torque vectoring, quad exhausts, auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated sport seats, full leather upholstery and interior trim, a heated steering wheel and metal pedals. The coupe also includes a power hatch, while the convertible has a wind deflector. Most of the R's standard items are available on lower trim levels in packages or as stand-alone options.

All trims are optional with extended leather interior trim, simulated suede upholstery and interior trim, and a heated windshield. There is also the Vision pack, which includes adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, rear cross-traffic detection and a blind-spot warning system. All but the base model can be had with high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes, while a carbon-fiber roof is available on all coupe models.

2016 Highlights

For the 2016 F-Type, Jaguar adds a six-speed manual transmission option, available all-wheel drive and enhanced technology features. All F-Types now have electric-assist power steering (replacing the former hydraulic power steering). Also, Jaguar has made some changes to the F-Type's trim levels and options packages, including making the previously optional 12-speaker Meridian sound system standard on all F-Types. The V8 S model has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The base 2016 Jaguar F-Type is powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 340 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque. A standard six-speed manual transmission or optional eight-speed automatic send power to the rear wheels. Jaguar estimates the base F-Type will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds with the manual and 5.1 seconds with the automatic. For fuel economy, the EPA estimates that the base F-Type will return 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) with the automatic transmission. With the manual, estimates drop to 19 mpg combined (16/24).

The midrange F-Type S uses the same V6 but increases power output to 380 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. It has the same transmission choices as the base engine, but is offered with all-wheel drive paired only with the automatic. In Edmunds testing, a V6 S coupe with the automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds, while a manual-equipped V6 S coupe made the same run in 5.2 seconds. Both are respectable times but still slower than many rivals. Jaguar estimates that all-wheel drive adds an estimated tenth of a second. The F-Type S with rear-wheel drive and the automatic transmission is rated by the EPA at 22 mpg combined (19/27). These lower by 1 mpg each with the automatic and all-wheel drive. The manual transmission knocks estimated fuel economy down to 18 mpg combined (15/24).

The F-Type R receives a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that puts out 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. You can only have the R with all-wheel drive and the eight-speed automatic transmission. In Edmunds testing, an R Coupe accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, 0.3 second quicker than the rear-drive 2015 model. The F-Type R coupe is rated by the EPA at 18 mpg combined (15/23), while the convertible's city rating is 1 mpg higher.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Jaguar F-Type include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, seat-mounted side airbags and rollover protection bars (convertible only). Rear parking sensors are standard on the R model and as an option on all other trims. Front parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor and a rear cross-traffic warning system are optional on all trims.

During Edmunds testing, an F-Type V6 S with rear-wheel drive took 106 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, an average stopping distance in this class. An all-wheel-drive F-Type R with optional carbon-ceramic brakes fared marginally better, stopping in just 104 feet.

Driving

If you're looking for ultimate straight-line performance, the lightning-fast F-Type R is the way to go, especially because now you can utilize all 550 horses from a stop thanks to traction-enhancing all-wheel drive. Just stomp the gas and the F-Type R rockets ahead, with the active exhaust producing one of the most outrageous soundtracks that an internal combustion engine can offer. Some driving enthusiasts will miss being able to light up the rear tires like you used to be able to do on the previous rear-drive F-Type R, but on the whole, the all-wheel-drive R is a more versatile car.

Three words: Get the V8.

As for the V6, it's underwhelming. It doesn't sound nearly as memorable, and acceleration is below par. It's nice that Jag offers a six-speed manual for it, but it's not a particularly smooth or enjoyable transmission to shift. The eight-speed automatic is the way to go, and it certainly didn't keep us from thoroughly enjoying a year-long test of a 2015 F-Type R coupe. It shifts nearly as quickly as many of the automated manual transmissions in competitors, executing smooth gearchanges in everyday driving situations and quick rev-matching downshifts when you're driving with a bit more enthusiasm.

As for handling, the 2016 Jaguar F-Type delivers, big time. All models in the range perform on a very high level, though the V6 models feel marginally more responsive in the handling department than the heavier R. The F-Type's traditionally stiff ride quality has been softened somewhat, especially on the S and R models with adjustable adaptive dampers. At speed on the highway, the F-Type is mostly comfortable, but the cabin can get pretty noisy with wind, engine and road noise. On broken city pavement, the firm suspension has trouble soaking up rougher road imperfections. It's especially noticeable with the 19- or 20-inch wheels.

Interior

Slide into the F-Type's driver seat and there's no mistaking it for anything but a sports car. Even in base trim, there are plenty of cues telling you that this car means business, with racy stitching, well-bolstered seats and a beefy passenger grab handle on the center console. It's still a Jaguar, though, which means top-notch materials. Such finishing touches as central air vents that rise from the dash and the "Ignis" orange start button and shift paddles (for S and R models) further increase the cool factor.

The F-Type's interior looks great and is finished in high-quality materials. The touchscreen interface disappoints, though.

For 2016, some of the F-Type's interior tech has been updated and all trim levels get the 12-speaker Meridian sound system as standard. The system also includes an 8-inch touchscreen and Jaguar's InControl Apps, which allows for expanded smartphone connectivity and use of third-party apps. Unfortunately, these upgrades do not change the touchscreen's slow response times, unintuitive menu structure and unappealing graphics that are extremely outdated compared to most rivals.

At highway speeds in the convertible, top-down motoring is calm, with buffeting kept to acceptable levels. If you suddenly remember you forgot your hat and sunscreen, though, the top goes up in just 12 seconds and it can do so at speeds up to 30 mph. The coupe provides a slightly more confined feeling inside, but there's still plenty of headroom and the now-standard panoramic sunroof offers a much airier feel.

Road trips in the Jag may be a bit of a hassle. The padding in the full-leather seats is stiff and unyielding, so the more forgiving suede upholstery is a very attractive alternative. Those long of leg will find the seat doesn't move far back enough, and trunk space is notably limited whether you're in the coupe or the convertible. The convertible provides just 7 cubic feet of space, while the coupe offers a more usable 11 cubes. Medium-size suitcases will be a tight squeeze (a golf bag is iffy), and the oddly shaped space and awkward liftover make luggage loading even more difficult.

Consumer reviews

See all 12 reviews
10+ Months/11k+ Miles Later...
2016JagF-TypeC,05/11/2016
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Still in love and yes, extremely fun to drive! Just tinted the windows so it looks bad a** on white. I'll summarize the good and bad I've experienced so far. Pros: According to trip computer averaging a whopping 25.5 mpg in mixed city/hwy driving. Beautiful interior design and aesthetic layout of controls. My first Jag and everything was very intuitive and easy to learn. Very quick and super smooth gear shifts whether in automatic or using manual paddle shifters. Dynamic mode turns this from a civilized luxury sport car to a hilariously fun roaring "beast". Trunk space able to fit all road trip essentials including full size cooler and more. Once you find a good fit the sport seats provide excellent support and fits like a glove. Lovely safety features of the Vision Pack (e.g. blind spot monitor, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic warning, etc.). Security knowing it's covered by Jaguar's "Best in Class" 5 yr./60k mi. warranty, scheduled service, and roadside assist. Exceptional VIP customer service from the dealership. Cons: Technology (e.g. GPS, electronic menu, blue-tooth, etc.) slow and from the stone ages. Experienced one or two minor electronic display glitches. Check engine light at 6k miles from faulty O2 sensor, dealership replaced . Low front plastic air dam annoyingly scrapes bottom all the time. Speakers vibrated on high volume at beginning but problem seems to have gone away now? I get friendly compliments from people all the time. My best experience is driving with the stereo off just listening to the purr of the active exhaust note or rocking it with the stereo on full blast. I actually get an urge and miss driving it if a few days have passed with it sitting in the garage. Worth every penny in joy and happiness imo!
Don't think twice, think three times BEFORE BUYING
B,09/15/2016
S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
This is my third F-Type in two months. The first was a "Certified" 2014 auto "S" with 12k mi., the second was another "Certified" 2014 auto base with 40k mi., the third is a previously unregistered 2016 Jaguar executive car with a manual (an "S") with 5k miles. Good: all three look great. The acceleration with the autos is great...the manual less so. Bad: all three had/have defective fuel fillers, defective stereos, squeaks/chirps/rattles/buzzes. (And the second one had a radiator hose rupture during the test drive...but I still bought it after it was fixed.) The first two were each in the shop for a week just after purchase due to these KNOWN problems. The dealers admitted they knew there were service bulletins out for these problems, but stated that Jag won't pay them to fix these problems pre-delivery. Each was bought back. Jag refuses to fix the defective stereos and told me it would void my warranty if I paid the $4k necessary to make it sound good. No joke: the $500 Fender stereo in VW's is light years better than the 770W Meridian system, which spews out muffled bass and tinny mids. The bass is distorted in all of them. Try this: compare bass at full with sub at zero and vice versa--not much volume from the one at full. Then, put one at full and add some volume from the other: disproportionate volume increase and muddy distortion. Then, put them both up high and send the sound to the back: not much from the subs in back...except for gurgling distortion. I thought the 2016 models had all of these problems fixed. I was wrong. Shame on me. The present car is a lease and the dealer won't unwind it because the car was never previously registered. I got an amazing lease: a $96k sticker reduced by $25k, making a first month plus fees drive off with $762/mo. for 33 mo. with 15k mi./year thereafter. But, if the stereo is so bad, the gas pumps shut off twenty times during fill-ups, and a buzzing erupts when the exhaust button is on loud and the accelerator is depressed between 2,650 rpm and 3,000 rpm, how good a deal is it?? I could go on and on.... Never again an F-Type. Never again a Jaguar. Just buy a good used 911 and be done with it.
Warning F-Type VIN SAJWA6AT1H8K38814
Steve Miller,04/10/2018
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Warning for potential buyers of black 2017 F-Type VIN SAJWA6AT1H8K38814. I am the original owner of the car which was bought new in Greenville, SC. The car was bought back from me by the dealer because it has a defect that can't be fixed. In hot weather only, the dash makes a horrible creaking noise. In cool weather it is quiet. The dealer tried to fix the problem more than once, they even tried replacing the dash, finally they admitted they could not fix it. At that time, the plan was to replace the car. Long story short after six months of stall tactics and excuses, they would not replace the car without me having to spend in excess of $10,000.00. No thanks, I know better than to throw good money after bad. Since I had them dead to rights with a potential lemon law case, they agreed to buy the car back for the entire sales price. After I signed the papers, the sales manager admitted to me that they planned to resell the car as they weren't sure it had a defect. What??? Apparently they are going to claim amnesia when they sell this lemon to an unsuspecting buyer on a cool day when the defect is not evident. Sadly a used car buyer will not have the protection of the lemon law that I had. If you are thinking of buying this car be sure to drive it on a sunny hot day after it has been sitting outside, you will change your mind. If you have bought this car, please contact me (look on Facebook Jaguar F Type fans page for my post). I have the proof you need to get your money back. This dealer is has no integrity whatsoever and Jaguar should be ashamed that they represent them!
Extremely disappoited with the vehicle
Junk my Jag,07/02/2017
S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
I've had the car for 10 weeks and it's been in service for half that time. Yes, my new car has been at the service facility for five weeks....and counting! My problems started the first week I had the car; the engine stalled out at a red light and needed to be re-started, the trip odometer has more mileage than the overall vehicle mileage (Strange. Right?) and the vapor lock on the gas tank makes fueling an effort. Then the sbs system was faulty, as the air-bag light was continuously illuminated and the passenger seat became inoperable. Now the exhaust system does not work properly. Parts have been replaced, wiring checked and diagnosing the issues remain a mystery. The car is fun to drive, looks nice and drives well, but owning the vehicle is a hassle, an inconvenience and the worst new car experience of my life. If I could return it, I would. In fact, I want a refund and will gladly go back to my hassle-free Infiniti Q-60S or my Mercedes. Anything.
See all 12 reviews of the 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE
Write a review

More about the 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Jaguar has expanded the reach of its F-Type sports car for 2016. It's fundamentally the same vehicle as the one that launched as a 2014 model, carrying over the engines intact, but with some noteworthy hardware changes under the skin.

What Is It?
The 2016 Jaguar F-Type is an aluminum-intensive, two-seat, front-engine sports car that is offered in either coupe or convertible body styles. A base supercharged V6 produces 340 horsepower, while the S model increases output to 380 hp. For 2016, the 495-hp V8 S Convertible has been dropped in favor of a new R Convertible that packs the same 550-hp V8 as the R Coupe.

All-wheel drive replaces rear-wheel drive in V8 models — pour a little out for the erstwhile rear-drive R models (like our long-term 2015 F-Type R Coupe) — and is optional on V6 S variants. A manual gearbox is now available for RWD V6 models only. As before, all V8 F-Types feature an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual control via the console shifter or steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

What's With the All-Wheel-Drive System?
In applying all-wheel drive to the F-Type, Jaguar made a few tweaks to the existing body shell and powertrain.

A power takeoff sprouts near the aft end of the car's eight-speed automatic to drive a propshaft that routes power to the front wheels. To accommodate the front differential and axles, the engine's oil pan has been redesigned and the whole engine has been raised slightly in the chassis. This also necessitated a revised transmission tunnel in the car's aluminum chassis and a new hood that is exclusive to AWD models. The hood has revised vent locations and a raised center section to retain the same crush space to the engine as rear-drive variants. Spotters guide: AWD models also get a body-color rear diffuser-esque panel and side sill extensions.

There is no center differential. Instead, an electronically controlled hydraulic clutch pack varies the proportion of torque sent to the front axle, up to a maximum of 50 percent. Control of this system is integrated with the electronically controlled rear differential (on R models) and uses the brakes to actively manipulate the cornering attitude. All of the engine's torque is sent aft until the onboard electronic overlords predict that the rear tires are about to lose their bite on the asphalt or if a big rotation is imminent, at which point the center coupling proactively directs torque to the front.

In total, the AWD hardware adds 176 pounds to the curb weight of the already beefy F-Type and shifts the weight distribution forward by 1.2 percent. Stiffer front springs were fitted to compensate for this additional mass, and there are more rigid bushings in the front suspension's control arms as well as recalibrated electronically variable dampers.

What Else Is New?
All F-Types dump the rack-and-pinion steering's hydraulic assistance in favor of electric assistance for 2016, ostensibly for fuel economy. It is more likely an attempt to offset the effect of adding AWD. Combined fuel economy holds steady at 18 mpg, while city mpg slips by 1 mpg to 15 (23 mpg highway is the same as last year).

Basic warranty, scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance coverage expands to five years and 60,000 miles, which is one year and 10,000 miles longer than previously.

Enhancements to the list of standard equipment and a few interior tweaks round out the changes for this year.

How Does It Drive?
Pearl-clutching purists will probably decry Jaguar's move to electric assist for the steering, but the reality is that the F-Type's outgoing hydraulic rack was, frankly, never a benchmark in any case. The new electrically assisted rack is just as accurate and if anything offers more nuanced feel, with a more pronounced buildup of effort around center. What's more, it has none of the synthetic sensation that can be a telltale of electric assistance. It's just better.

On the road the F-Type R's all-wheel-drive system only makes its presence known when you stand on the gas from a standstill or at low speeds because the new car just digs in and hurls forward in any conditions that would have the RWD car's traction control light flashing or wheels spinning. Such is the newfound traction the front-driven wheels afford.

Yet the 2016 F-Type R Convertible we drove on the street felt less outright bonkers rapid than our long-term 2015 F-Type R Coupe. The extra mass of the AWD hardware plus the heavier drop-top body style we drove meant we were dealing with a car that's about 210 pounds heavier than our chunky long-termer, or 4,115 pounds. That's seriously hefty for an all-aluminum two-seater.

There are also those who are concerned that the AWD system will neuter the F-Type's tail-happy character. We're happy to report that it is by no means an understeering mess, and that the AWD system is about as invisible as one can reasonably expect. We piloted an R Coupe around Monticello Motor Club's 1.9-mile North Course. On track we found that it turns in eagerly and power oversteer can still be induced if you treat the throttle like a mortified housekeeper treats a spider. For sure, the yaw angles the new car achieves are less lurid, as it is clawing forward and sideways all at once. The AWD F-Type probably clicks off quicker lap times than the outgoing car, especially on tracks that have a lot of low-speed corners from which to exit, even in the dry.

Still, some drivers will miss the outright hooligan-y character of the RWD car. Rear tire-smoking horseplay may be slower, but who cares? It's fun. While the AWD system will increase the F-Type's sales potential in traditionally wet regions like the Pacific Northwest and in the Northeast, it's unfortunate that the rest of the nation has no say in the matter. Many overseas markets can choose between RWD and AWD V8 F-Types for 2016. Why not us?

The new manual transmission in V6 models, on the other hand, is a more universally welcome addition to the range. Slotting quickly from well-defined gates with reasonable throws, the shift lever does its job well enough. By contrast, the clutch has a vague, flat effort. This, paired with the obvious throttle manipulations occurring to facilitate smooth set-offs make the use of this manual gearbox feel, in a twist of irony, slightly synthetic. Still, we're glad buyers now have the option of rowing it themselves. Choosing the manual transmission also shaves 22 pounds and more than a thousand bucks from the sticker compared to the autobox.

What's the Interior Like?
Few changes were made to the cabin for 2016. It's essentially the same intimate interior with leather trim in abundance, though new gauges have been fitted and the multimedia system updated.

The firmly padded, 14-way power seats are supportive during hard cornering but have oddly shaped backrests that erode comfort. Ventilated seats are not available.

Interior storage is minimal but includes a pair of medium-size cupholders and a shallow armrest bin and door pockets. The trunk doesn't fare much better, as it maxes out at 11 cubic feet and its aperture is fairly narrow. Jaguar assures us that two golf bags will fit, but we're more inclined to think that one set of clubs in a medium bag would barely squeeze in there. That said, it is much more accommodating than the convertible's tiny 7-cubic-foot trunk.

What Features Come Standard?
This is another area where Jaguar has been busy. For 2016, Jaguar has included as standard equipment a panoramic glass roof and retractable sunshade, keyless entry and a premium audio system. The hatch on R Coupe models gains power assistance, while S variants get the entertaining driver-selectable muffler bypass valves and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

All F-Type models are now available with a torque-vectoring system for the rear wheels that uses the brakes to vary power from one side to the other. As mentioned before, the more sophisticated electronically controlled rear differential is still exclusive to the R models.

How Much Does It Cost?
With the increase in standard equipment comes an increase in base price. The 2016 R Coupe is $4,600 costlier at $104,595. Add $2,850 if you want the top to go down.

Optional features abound, the priciest of which is the carbon-ceramic brake package that holds the line at a whopping $12,000 ($14,450 for S models).

At the opposite end of the F-Type range, a base V6 with a manual starts at $65,995.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
Chevrolet Corvette Z06: A powerhouse of a performer with exuberant styling flourishes, this car simply cannot be ignored, especially for the price.

Porsche 911: The sports car benchmark. Certainly less visually arresting than the F-Type, the 911 is precise, comfortable and communicative, roomy... and, relative to the Jaguar, common.

Porsche Boxster/Cayman: Dynamically brilliant, these twins fall short of the F-Type's outright thrust but arrive at a lower price point.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
The F-Type range covers a range of prices and performance, and the V6 S models in particular occupy a niche nearly all their own. This is a car with personality, from the evocative styling to its deliciously obnoxious exhaust that delivers a machine-gun report. The availability of a manual gearbox only increases its appeal.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
A brash, shouty car isn't for everyone, and the F-Type can't match the 911 for dynamic polish or everyday usability. The addition of all-wheel drive has not fundamentally altered the F-Type formula as much as it could have, but the fact that it is compulsory is puzzling.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Overview

The Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE is offered in the following submodels: F-TYPE Project 7, F-TYPE Coupe, F-TYPE Convertible, F-TYPE R. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M), S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Project 7 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S is priced between $44,998 and$44,998 with odometer readings between 16106 and16106 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2016 F-TYPES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,998 and mileage as low as 16106 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE.

Can't find a used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar F-TYPE for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,001.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,926.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar F-TYPE for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,457.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,246.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar F-TYPE lease specials

