Estimated values
2003 INFINITI Q45 Premium 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,845
|$5,479
|$6,381
|Clean
|$3,413
|$4,873
|$5,673
|Average
|$2,550
|$3,660
|$4,259
|Rough
|$1,686
|$2,447
|$2,844
Estimated values
2003 INFINITI Q45 Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,490
|$3,343
|$3,815
|Clean
|$2,210
|$2,973
|$3,392
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,233
|$2,546
|Rough
|$1,092
|$1,493
|$1,700