Estimated values
2000 INFINITI Q45 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$3,416
|$3,914
|Clean
|$2,237
|$3,045
|$3,490
|Average
|$1,681
|$2,305
|$2,641
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,565
|$1,793
Estimated values
2000 INFINITI Q45 Anniversary 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,976
|$3,250
|$3,948
|Clean
|$1,757
|$2,898
|$3,520
|Average
|$1,320
|$2,193
|$2,664
|Rough
|$883
|$1,489
|$1,808
Estimated values
2000 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,724
|$2,310
|$2,634
|Clean
|$1,534
|$2,059
|$2,348
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,559
|$1,777
|Rough
|$771
|$1,058
|$1,206